As President Trump fights off one attack after another, a well-funded left-wing “progressive” movement called “40 million strong” is laying the political groundwork for storming the ballot box in 2020, just as they did in 2018, when they gave Democrats control of the House and paved the way for impeachment. Meanwhile, most Republicans, including those in the media, on Capitol Hill, and even in the Trump campaign, don’t seem to understand what’s coming.

The Rush Limbaugh radio show on Wednesday featured a fascinating interview with the clueless House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who was confident in trying to explain how Trump won the presidency in 2016, lost the House in 2018, but will somehow win the presidency again in 2020.. McCarthy said, “…if you want to know why President Trump will win [in 2020,] there are 8.5 million people who voted for this president in 2016 who did not show up in 2018. Had they showed up — we know who they are, where they live — we’d have 28 more seats today. We’d be in the majority by 10.”

Limbaugh wasn’t entirely convinced and responded, “…I don’t doubt that’s true, but I have a tough time understanding why. If you vote for Trump in 2016, you’re voting for him for specific reasons…and you know that he’s going to need some help to do it. And you don’t show up two years later to give him some people to help?”

McCarthy claimed “They follow him. They don’t follow the party,” and added, “…they will show up for him now.” He insisted, in regard to impeachment, the Democrats are “making a fatal flaw” because “they have intensified the [Republican] base.” He doesn’t understand that impeachment is also an organizing tool of the left.

Indeed, House Speaker Pelosi’s reluctance to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate is already the subject of a new left-wing campaign, directed against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing him of rigging the system “in favor of a corrupt and bigoted administration.” They organized this new phase of impeachment, just before Christmas, as part of what Marxists historically call “Permanent Revolution.” It was Barack Hussein’s Obama’s strategy.

Same Old Song

Conservative media have to be honest with themselves. Bolstered by Sean Hannity of Fox News and Rush Limbaugh on the campaign trail in 2018, it is apparent that Trump was convinced that talking about illegal immigration and the economy would save his House majority and get conservatives out to the polls. Instead, he lost the House and has now been impeached.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale recently briefed reporters about how the campaign has identified these nearly 8-9 million voters who didn’t vote Republican in 2018 but can be convinced to vote for Trump and the Republicans on November 3, 2020. The key, he said, is contacting these people through social media. At the same time, Parscale claimed that Google has prohibited the Trump campaign from targeting sympathetic voters, and Twitter has banned political advertising completely. He called this censorship a clear case of “voter suppression.”

If this is the case, then why hasn’t Trump followed through on his promise to break up the social media companies? The answer may lie in the fact that Trump backer Peter Thiel, a gay libertarian billionaire and member of the board of Facebook, is said to be trying to make sure that Facebook continues to play the role of honest and fair broker of information as the 2020 presidential campaign approaches. So far, Facebook is continuing to run some pro-Trump ads.

It’s not known, however, how much influence Thiel actually has on Facebook, and whether the social media’s advertising policy will eventually change to benefit the Democrats.

If Facebook bans Trump’s ads, which he used to achieve victory in 2016, the Trump 2020 campaign could be in deep trouble.

The New Majority

In fact, Republicans are already in deep trouble. While Republicans tell themselves that everything will be fine in 2020, one of the left-wing’s favorite websites, Organizing Upgrade, has outlined the plan to turn 40 million “disengaged non-voters,” including millennials, into voters for “structural change” – socialism. One version of this strategy is sometimes called “Brown is the New White,” since it is based on using illegal aliens from south of the border as the linchpin for the “new majority.”

All of this sounds ambitious. But remember that about 100 million eligible voters didn’t vote in 2016. Many of these people are seen as cannon fodder for the revolution, since they are open to voting for candidates promising things like college debt relief, more welfare, cash payments of various kinds, green jobs, jail break legislation, and so on.

At the same time, as McCarthy noted in his Rush Limbaugh interview, “Michael Bloomberg gave the them [the Democrats] more than $110 million” in 2018. That apparently took the Republicans by surprise. But in 2020, Bloomberg, a billionaire, figures to spend even more, taking away Trump’s so-called “money advantage” in fundraising.

It looks like Bloomberg is emerging as the real financial power behind the Democratic Party, in a case of a billionaire financing a political party whose debates feature Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders bashing billionaires. His current spending is on promoting his own campaign. But that can quickly change, as he demonstrated in 2018, when his advertising was used to elect other Democrats.

The left-wing Organizing Upgrade website notes that Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, “the two candidates with the most progressive visions,” have already surpassed the party’s centrist standard-bearer, Joe Biden, in terms of polling numbers. This means the socialists are already in control of the party.

Even if Biden gets the nomination, the left-wingers say they will work for “maximum unity” behind him, in order to defeat Trump in the general election. The socialists in the U.S. don’t want to follow the lead of the Labor Party in Britain and its loony left nominee, Jeremy Corbyn, who went down to a big defeat. Biden’s “moderate” face will conceal the work of the communists active on the street level, social media will expand censorship of the GOP, and Bloomberg’s money will pound Trump and the Republicans on the national and state levels. It’s a strategy for socialist victory.

