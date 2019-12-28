Greg Holt

“Trump has been accused of wrongdoing concerning Ukraine, while Democrats have been actually engaged in wrongdoing, like profiteering, and quid pro quo (like they accused Trump of doing – and which Joe Biden bragged about doing himself) among other things.” (True Conservative Pundit)

The Democrats are playing hardball in the true spirit of Saul Alinsky who penned the now famous (or infamous) Rules for Radicals. Just a few of those rules the Dems are utilizing:

“Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.” “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” “Keep the pressure on.”

The Democrats are worried, and for good reason with all the news coming out concerning the Biden family, the Kerry family, and various others wrongdoing in Ukraine.

What is the Democrat plan to combat this? Well, for starters, the Democrats are laser focused on their single goal – the complete and utter destruction of Enemy Number One, President Donald J. Trump.

The Democrats throw out one accusation after another, it matters not if the accusation is true or not (rules 1 & 3). Getting said accusation in the papers, the Internet publications, TV and cable news programs etc., is the key. Once the accusation is in the public, the damage in large part is already done – and the Dems have very willing partners in the news media to help their cause.

Next, heap loads of ridicule on the enemy, his words, his actions – everything he does (rule 2). The Democrats and the media have done this on a daily basis since before Trump even took office! If one listened to the media and the Democrats – one would think Donald Trump was as stupid as a stump, incapable of tying his own shoes, let alone leading an entire nation.

While doing all of this, the Democrats have also played the “Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty” card (attributed to Joseph Goebbels). Trump has been accused of wrongdoing concerning Ukraine, while Democrats have been actually engaged in wrongdoing, like profiteering, and quid pro quo (like they accused Trump of doing – and which Joe Biden bragged about doing himself) among other things.

One cannot discount the brutal effectiveness of accusing others of what the Democrats themselves have done.

CO2 is Life has the perfect description of why this is so effective:

It immediately puts the innocent opposition on the defensive The innocent opposition has to waste valuable time refuting a lie and not addressing the issue It has perverse consequences of making the innocent guilty and guilty innocent Its impact is asymmetrical, falsely accusing the innocent elicits a completely different response than truthfully accusing the guilty Falsely accusing the innocent catches them completely unprepared, there are infinite numbers of false accusations one can draw from, and there is no way to prepare or anticipate all of them. The guilty knows of their true guilt, they know what they truly did, and they have time to prepare a thoroughly deceitful response to hide their guilt The accusation is what makes the headlines, the retraction gets printed on page 6 if at all

Trump has been accused of wrongdoing since before he assumed the office of the president. The Ukraine fiasco has been a large part of the Democrat’s plan to impeach Trump. So along comes information via John Solomon that Hunter Biden was “flagged” for “suspicious” payments way back in 2016!

Breaking: Latvia says it flagged 'suspicious' payments to Hunter Biden in 2016, asked Ukraine to investigatehttps://t.co/JGhE44WBLK — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) December 17, 2019

Pot, say hello to kettle. So Latvia asked Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden back in 2016, well now, how about that.

Ruh roh. — Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) December 17, 2019

From John Solomon Reports:

“As the U.S. presidential race began roaring to life in 2016, authorities in the former Soviet republic of Latvia flagged a series of “ suspicious” financial transactions to Hunter Biden and other colleagues at a Ukrainian natural gas company and sought Kiev’s help investigating, according to documents and interviews.

The Feb. 18, 2016 alert to Ukraine came from the Latvian prosecutorial agency responsible for investigating money laundering, and it specifically questioned whether Vice President Joe Biden’s younger son and three other officials at Burisma Holdings were the potential beneficiaries of suspect funds.”

And:

“The Latvian correspondence adds to a growing body of evidence that questions and investigations of Burisma were swirling in early 2016 just before Joe Biden used his authority as vice president to force the firing of Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in March 2016 by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid.

Shokin was overseeing a wide-ranging Ukrainian investigation of Burisma and has said he was making plans to interview Hunter Biden when he was fired by Ukraine’s president and parliament in March 2016 under pressure from Joe Biden.”

Then there is the dismissal of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. And why was she dismissed? You guessed it, corruption and wrongdoing, anyone surprised?

From Fox News:

“In more tweets Tuesday, Giuliani elaborated: ‘Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion.’”

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

You know what they say about the fox guarding the hen house…

This is only my opinion, but I think the Democrats goose is cooked. I just couldn’t help myself.

Read my three most recent articles:

So You Want to Cause a Social Justice Warrior Meltdown & Then Enjoy the Fireworks?

College Students LOVE Medicaid for All – Until They are Told the Truth

The Inspector General Releases FISA Report: ‘No intentional misconduct or political bias’

Facebook has reduced our distribution; please share our articles widely.

Another way for you to support us is to purchase my book.

Please follow us on: Facebook, Gab, USA Life, Twitter, Spreely, and subscribe to my daily newsletter.

Let’s all continue to fight political correctness, indoctrination, Leftist propaganda, liberalism, and keep sharing the truth – knowledge is power. Until next time…

© 2019 Greg Holt – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Greg Holt: admin@trueconservativepundit.com