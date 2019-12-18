WASHINGTON, D.C. 12/18/19–So let’s get this straight. There are two political parties running the U.S. The people vote on which political party’s presidential candidate they want to see in The Oval Office. And it is the people who have the power to put a president into office. Not politicians.

In the last election, Donald Trump was voted in by 68 million voters to be the President of the United States. The first thing he did was say he would not take a salary for that role, which is: $400,000 a year. He said he would donate that money to help soldiers and veterans. Moreover, he proceeded to keep every promise he made to America. In other words, he took this job to Make America Great Again.

He raised the employment figures, with unemployment suddenly non-existent, he boosted America wherever he went, never apologizing for America and what she stands for, as Obama did, a democrat who proved to be the worst president in history. Obama was placed there to help turn America into a Communist Country.

President Trump stood firm to protect America from intruders who were storming the borders to come to America where they would be supported by Democrats using our money.

Being a successful businessman who earned billions of dollars, Trump was a master negotiator as China has learned as well as Korea. For one thing they know he is not a pushover. He does not back down for any reason when he has a sworn duty to do something. He recently made a bill that would make it a felony to harm an animal in any way resulting in a jail term of seven years.

While keeping every appointment and presidential duty he had sworn to uphold, he maintained a staggering schedule that would make anyone dizzy, with limited sleep at night, while still accomplishing more than any of his predecessors.

It is amazing that President Trump gets anything done. He is interrupted from his sworn duties several times a day with so-called “charges” against him by democrats, led by the Wicked Witch of the West, Nancy Pelosi, who determined the moment he was sworn in as President, that she would have him removed from office. Why? Because she wants herself and Democrats to run this country–or correctly, RUIN this country, putting it into Socialist Control and turning us into another Venezuela.

With all the nonsensical interruptions of his daily work by the demoncrats (oops typo) it is a wonder he could get anything done for America. But he has and continues to accomplish more than any POTUS in history.

There is absolutely no reason whatsoever to impeach President Trump, the best President we have ever had. This is a living definition of a sour grapes activity with a loser group demanding to have the prize they simply did not win or qualify for. And 68 million people agreed that Donald Trump should be the President of the United States.

We the people must stand by our duly elected president and help him drain the swamp. Oh what a joy it will be to see the Wicked Witch of the West floating off into eternity and, taking a cue from The Wizard of Oz, screaming, AHHHHH—WHAT A WORLD–WHAT A WORLD!

Democrats, get a clue and try to grab on to some intelligence for the moment. History will judge you for this. Forget this impeachment nonsense. There was never even a basis for it. However, Pelosi might consider impeaching herself. That would bring her total support from America.

