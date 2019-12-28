David Ruben

The phrase “fear not” is used at least 80 times in the Bible, most likely because He knows the enemy uses fear to decrease our hope and limit our victories. What does the Bible say? Philippians 4:6-7 states: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus”.

But, what if you not only don’t believe in God but actually fear and hate God! That is why liberals and democrats live with dread, anger and worry about things they believe they have no control over. Angry people have no hope… and there are thousands of legitimate reasons for everyone to be angry, and even more reasons why the anger is inside of us.

From out of control ‘climate change’ to obsessive Trump hatred those on the left are constantly channeling rage and fear because they are hopeless. It is abundantly obvious that the core of all their fear and emotions is the fact that these kinds of people are hopeless and void of faith. They rage against what they perceive will endanger them in their already hyper-insecure emotional state and see everything that does not conform to their warped sense of reality as the enemy.

Revelation 21:4 states: He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” But imagine not having even a mustard seed of faith is the higher power… Imaging living in the agonizing belief that humans are on our own, and that hopeless humans have to save the world from another tribe of hopeful ones.

Can you see what is really at work in the culture wars playing out on the news every day? Yes, it is a spiritual war, the same war that has been ongoing since the beginning of human kind. The weapons are lies and truth that clash and thunder on the battlefield of the mind and in the very souls of all. So, pity, don’t hate the hopeless, know the truth of their miserable existences and find the grace to forgive them for trying to destroy everything our tribe believes in and holds true, but never turn your back to them, never trust them, and in every way possible do your best to hold up the light of truth as your weapon.

For the most part they will never stop living in fear and hopelessness… but stay hopeful, because there is always the possibility that some, if not many will one day know the truth. In fact it’s already happening as the result of good men and women republicans standing strong in defense of our great president in the halls of injustice, shining the light into the shadows and revealing the lies and deceptions of the squirming hopeless.

Even now the tide is turning because our Lord is greater than their fear and anger, Our God is a forgiving and a loving and redeeming God that welcomes the fallen and fearful into our land of joy and wellbeing. Embrace their return to the light! Rejoice in their turn toward reason and sanity! Reward their rejection of lies and fear, and our numbers in the light will be enlarged with more faithful. Jesus said, “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).

