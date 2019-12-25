Greg Holt
If you thought (even for a moment) that you have seen it all, think again. You just can’t fix stupid – but you can laugh at it.
Yesterday I wrote about the Democrats desperate impeachment attempt to cover their own crimes – crimes they of course have accused Trump of. EXPOSED! Adam Schiff and the Dems Impeachment Circus a Desperate Attempt to Cover for the Bidens & Others REAL Crimes in Ukraine
Then today along comes this serious news story:
What does one “conservative” blogger, and one utterly frivolous and stupid idea equal? I’m not sure, maybe you can tell me, or better yet, tell Jennifer Rubin.
Mrs. Rubin, a supposedly conservative writer, decided that today, December 18th should be declared a holiday – “Impeachment Day.”
We should make Dec 18 a holiday (like Flag Day): Impeachment Day, in which we honor the heroes and read in every public square the articles of impeachment.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 18, 2019
WOW.
Apparently Rubin had this tweet pinned at one point today, but after all the negative blowback, she pinned a different tweet.
Twitter reaction to this idiocy is priceless:
Great idea! We'll also create Fake News Day to honor bloggers like you who pretend to be actual journalists.
— Robert J Hutchinson (@Bob_Hutchinson) December 18, 2019
O.k. Doomer…Happy Impeachment Day. Tomorrow @realDonaldTrump will still be your president 🤣😀😂
— Stop Calling me Orange, i.m.peach (@Kimber_Santo) December 18, 2019
Exactly!!!
— Kyle Raccio – (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@kyleraccio) December 18, 2019
Yes, please do – let's read the articles of impeachment, shall we?
And then ask… why aren't there any criminal violations in them?
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 18, 2019
Democrats don’t need criminal violations do they? Eye roll…
— FLORIDAGIRL (@7777MYNAME) December 18, 2019
Is impeachment Trump’s Christmas present from the Democrats?
I'm so sorry Trump is happening to you. It'll be over soon……..
I mean relatively- 5 years isn't that much time.
— Huge Reply Guy (@YuNoHu6) December 18, 2019
Or…you can be a normal human being and just get some friends or a hobby.
Maybe you can find a career you’re good at. It’s never too late.
— Stephy Wilson (@stephywilson83) December 18, 2019
I can feel the burn from here…
And finally – this gem:
— Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) December 18, 2019
If we can’t fix stupid, we may as well try to enjoy it.
Oh, and GO Trump!
According to CBS News, a vote on the two articles of impeachment against Trump should happen in the House sometime tonight.
