If you thought (even for a moment) that you have seen it all, think again. You just can’t fix stupid – but you can laugh at it.

Yesterday I wrote about the Democrats desperate impeachment attempt to cover their own crimes – crimes they of course have accused Trump of. EXPOSED! Adam Schiff and the Dems Impeachment Circus a Desperate Attempt to Cover for the Bidens & Others REAL Crimes in Ukraine

Then today along comes this serious news story:

What does one “conservative” blogger, and one utterly frivolous and stupid idea equal? I’m not sure, maybe you can tell me, or better yet, tell Jennifer Rubin.

Mrs. Rubin, a supposedly conservative writer, decided that today, December 18th should be declared a holiday – “Impeachment Day.”

We should make Dec 18 a holiday (like Flag Day): Impeachment Day, in which we honor the heroes and read in every public square the articles of impeachment. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 18, 2019

WOW.

Apparently Rubin had this tweet pinned at one point today, but after all the negative blowback, she pinned a different tweet.

Twitter reaction to this idiocy is priceless:

Great idea! We'll also create Fake News Day to honor bloggers like you who pretend to be actual journalists. — Robert J Hutchinson (@Bob_Hutchinson) December 18, 2019

O.k. Doomer…Happy Impeachment Day. Tomorrow @realDonaldTrump will still be your president 🤣😀😂 — Stop Calling me Orange, i.m.peach (@Kimber_Santo) December 18, 2019

Exactly!!!

Yes, please do – let's read the articles of impeachment, shall we? And then ask… why aren't there any criminal violations in them? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 18, 2019

Democrats don’t need criminal violations do they? Eye roll…

Is impeachment Trump’s Christmas present from the Democrats?

I'm so sorry Trump is happening to you. It'll be over soon……..

I mean relatively- 5 years isn't that much time. — Huge Reply Guy (@YuNoHu6) December 18, 2019

Or…you can be a normal human being and just get some friends or a hobby.

Maybe you can find a career you’re good at. It’s never too late. — Stephy Wilson (@stephywilson83) December 18, 2019

I can feel the burn from here…

And finally – this gem:

If we can’t fix stupid, we may as well try to enjoy it.

Oh, and GO Trump!

According to CBS News, a vote on the two articles of impeachment against Trump should happen in the House sometime tonight.

