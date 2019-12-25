Greg Holt

If you thought (even for a moment) that you have seen it all, think again.  You just can’t fix stupid – but you can laugh at it.

Yesterday I wrote about the Democrats desperate impeachment attempt to cover their own crimes – crimes they of course have accused Trump of.  EXPOSED! Adam Schiff and the Dems Impeachment Circus a Desperate Attempt to Cover for the Bidens & Others REAL Crimes in Ukraine

Then today along comes this serious news story:

What does one “conservative” blogger, and one utterly frivolous and stupid idea equal?  I’m not sure, maybe you can tell me, or better yet, tell Jennifer Rubin.

Mrs. Rubin, a supposedly conservative writer, decided that today, December 18th should be declared a holiday – “Impeachment Day.”

 

WOW.

Apparently Rubin had this tweet pinned at one point today, but after all the negative blowback, she pinned a different tweet.

Twitter reaction to this idiocy is priceless:

 

Exactly!!!

 

Democrats don’t need criminal violations do they? Eye roll…

 

Is impeachment Trump’s Christmas present from the Democrats?

 

I can feel the burn from here…

And finally – this gem:

 

If we can’t fix stupid, we may as well try to enjoy it.

Oh, and GO Trump!

According to CBS News, a vote on the two articles of impeachment against Trump should happen in the House sometime tonight.

