Kelleigh Nelson



We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. —President Donald Trump

To defeat Islamic extremist terrorism, we must put them on defense. If they are at war against us – which they have declared – we must commit ourselves to unconditional victory against them. —Rudy Giuliani

Fighting terrorism is not unlike fighting a deadly cancer. It can’t be treated just where it’s visible – every diseased cell in the body must be destroyed. —David Hackworth, former U.S. Army Colonel and military journalist.

Islam is a political ideology…it definitely hides behind this notion of it being a religion, It’s like cancer…a malignant cancer in this case. —Lt. General Michael T. Flynn (RTD)

Where does one even begin to expose the nest of vipers who are out to destroy America’s freedoms, liberties and sovereignty, and to make themselves rich while doing it. I’m not just talking about Islamic terrorism, but about the socialists in our Congress.

The Democratic Socialists and neo-con Trotskyite Republicans (they are Marxists as well) hate President Trump for disrupting their goal of the globalization of America, and the neutralization of her world leadership. They’d rather have Communist Red China as the world leader and Iranian terrorism (funded by our government via Obama’s gift of billions of taxpayer dollars) than have a president who directs military force at the very head of the Islamic terrorist snake. That same snake calls America the “Great Satan,” when in fact, they are the barbaric savages who represent the demons of hell.

While Iraqis, American and Iranian-Canadians dance in the street over Soleimani’s death, the Democratic Socialists condemn the fact that Trump and Pompeo protected our embassy and our people, unlike Obama and Hillary in Benghazi. And Soleimani helped plan the attack on U.S. government facilities in Benghazi. The U.S. strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. It was a laser-guided hellfire missile traveling 240 mph that took them out.

The Socialist Democrats, the mainstream media and the neo-cons in the Republican Party deceive Americans with their tongues and pens because they hate the man who has disrupted their globalist plans to ravage this country. What they fail to understand is that when you wage war on Trump or the American people, Trump is going to wage war back.

Many politicians, both past and present have worked to lay waste to the founding precepts of this nation by those who fought to gain our freedoms.

Political Reactions to Soleimani’s Death

Despite Soleimani’s murder and torture of adults and children, he was lauded by our mainstream media as being “a brilliant military leader.” Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce commented, “Their instinct, like with al-Baghdadi’s death, is to try to cast these individuals as though they were like nice guys or maybe didn’t deserve this.”

Today’s Democratic Party and their cohorts in the media obviously don’t believe in the use of force against America’s enemies; just look at their penchant for open borders. Their actions lead me and others to believe that the Socialist Democrats cannot be trusted to keep Americans safe.

Rand Paul says Trump should have gotten congressional approval and he disapproves of the GOP praise of terrorist Soleimani’s death. Really Rand? Did Obama get permission from Congress to take out bin Laden? I believe he was lauded for doing so. And another thing Rand, going to congress would have ended up warning this bloodthirsty terrorist that our military had him targeted.

And yes, there are leaks!

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Deep State is once again trying to damage President Trump with selective leaks to the left-wing media. “Two ‘sources’ who had intelligence briefings (Obama holdovers) about the strike that killed Iranian military officials leaked portions of the briefings to the New York Times in order to push the narrative that President Trump authorized a drone strike that killed top Iran commander Soleimani with ‘razor thin’ evidence that an attack on American targets was imminent.”

Soleimani authorized and planned the attack on our Iraqi embassy, he was involved in Benghazi, he killed 700 American soldiers, and he murdered a thousand of his own Persians who were peacefully marching in Iran. Escalating American attacks were planned.

In his testimony last July, U.S. Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford – now chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – attributed responsibility for over 500 U.S. military deaths to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps–Quds Force and its commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. These deaths accounted for 14 percent of U.S. combat fatalities in Iraq.

“That blood is on Iran’s hands.”

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) Somali immigrant, suggested that Trump secretly carried out the strike to provide a “distraction” from the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a stand for brutal terrorist and Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, scolding President Donald Trump for taking a “disproportionate and provocative” hit on the terrorist.

Speaker Pelosi announced overnight that she plans on taking measures to potentially curb President Trump’s ability to conduct military operations against Iran. Of course it never bothered her that Obama’s covert drone war comprising 536 strikes against Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen killed between 384 and 807 civilians.

Willard Mitt Romney surprisingly tweeted, “(Soleimani) had the blood of hundreds of American servicemen and women on his hands, and … was doubtlessly planning operations to further harm our citizens and allies. With ever-increasing challenges confronting us in the Middle East, it’s imperative that the U.S. and our allies articulate and pursue a coherent strategy for protecting our security interests in the region.”

Jeh Johnson, Obama’s former Homeland Security Secretary, was interviewed by Chuck Todd on Meet the Press and what he said has been ignored by the rest of the mainstream media. Johnson said, “If you believe everything that our government is saying about General Soleimani, he was a lawful military objective, and the president, under his constitutional authority as commander in chief, had ample domestic legal authority to take him out without an additional congressional authorization. Whether he was a terrorist or a general in a military force that was engaged in armed attacks against our people, he was a lawful military objective.” Link

Ahh yes, there’s a new sheriff in town, one who protects his people.

Joe Lieberman, former Senator (D-CT) wrote in Monday’s WSJ, “President Trump’s order to take out Soleimani was morally, constitutionally, and strategically correct. It deserves more bipartisan support than the begrudging or negative reactions it has received thus far from my fellow Democrats.”

He even asked his fellow Democrats, ““What the hell are you doing? You’re siding with enemies of this country.”

Alan M. Dershowitz, (Democrat) wrote in Monday’s WSJ, “It was an easy call, the strike on Soleimani was lawful. While reasonable people can debate the wisdom of killing Iranian Maj. Gen. Soleimani, there is little doubt that President Trump acted lawfully, under both domestic and international law in ordering his death. The president has the constitutional authority to take military actions, short of declaring war, that he and his advisors deem necessary to protect American citizens. This authority is extremely broad, especially when the actions must, by their nature, be kept secret from the intended target.”

David Petraeus, Obama’s former CIA Director and retired General was interviewed on Face the Nation. He said, “It’s impossible to overstate the significance of the attack that takes out Qasem Soleimani, and the number two militia leader in Iraq as well, who also never dared to set foot in Iraq during the surge after we missed him and he escaped. So, this is bigger than bin Laden. It’s bigger than Baghdadi.”

Reagan and Obama

Ruth King’s blog, Ruthfully Yours, reminds us…

What was the response of President Ronald Reagan to the terrorist bombing of the United States Marine barracks in 1983?

On October 23, 1983 a suicide bomber detonated a truck bomb at a building serving as barracks for the 1st Battalion 8th Marines (Battalion Landing Team – BLT 1/8) of the 2nd Marine Division, killing 220 Marines, 18 sailors and 3 soldiers, making this incident the deadliest single-day death toll for the United States in peacetime. It was no secret that the attack had been carried out by Hezbollah.

Furthermore, the evacuation of the wounded was poorly organized and executed. Trauma centers in Israel, arguably the best in the world and in Cyprus were minutes away by helicopter, but instead transports took them to Europe base hospitals several hours away. A Pentagon commission many years later was critical of those decisions.

Three-and-a-half months after the bombing and after repeatedly pledging not to do so, President Reagan ordered the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Lebanon. Reagan never retaliated against Hezbollah or their Iranian and Syrian sponsors responsible for the bombings, a position widely endorsed by senior military officials. That’s called cut and run.

President Donald Trump did not do that.

President Obama actually foiled the plan of Israel to assassinate Soleimani in 2015. Tyler O’Neill of PJ Media writes,

When President Donald Trump gave the order to kill Iran’s Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, he not only made an arguably proportionate response to the invasion of the U.S. Embassy this week but he also reversed a policy of the Obama administration. According to a report from 2018, Israel was “on the verge” of assassinating Soleimani in 2015, but Obama’s officials foiled the plan. In fact, they reached out to Iran with news of Israel’s plans.

The Trump administration, on the other hand, gave Israel a green light to assassinate Soleimani, according to a January 1, 2018 report from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida. The paper quoted a source in Jerusalem as saying that “there is an American-Israeli agreement” that Soleimani is a “threat to the two countries’ interests in the region.”

Iran’s Threats

Endless provocations and law breaking by the Iranian’s with dozens of recent attacks on Americans was the final straw for our President. When Iran threatened to attack the White House after America silenced their terrorist leader, the President told them that he has a list of 52 targets in Iran should the Islamic Republic attempt to take revenge on the U.S. for its elimination of Qasem Soleimani. President Trump did not identify the targets but added that they would be “HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”

Iran has promised revenge for the death of their terrorist leader.

On January 5, 2020, the Iranian Regime offered an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings in the head of President Donald Trump for killing Qasem Soleimani.

In early 2016, Barack Hussein Obama sent them pallets of cash in unmarked cargo planes totaling $400 million. Tehran then released four Americans who were being held. (payoff) Obama then sent an additional $1.3 billion as payment on “estimated interest” of Iranian cash the U.S. had allegedly been holding since the 70s. American taxpayer dollars given to Iran by Obama can be used for the bounty on President Trump’s head.

Conclusion

The Democrats, including the 2020 presidential candidates, are now all fearful of retaliation by Iran, claiming Trump has thrown a stick of dynamite into a powder keg. Several of our allies are reacting in the same manner…Germany, England, and France, are showing weakness rather than strength. Little tiny Israel is standing firm with our President.

Our military, at the direction of our Commander in Chief, parted the head of the snake from its terrorist body. Donald Trump and our military have made the world a safer place. Yet, the Democratic Party refuses to give him kudos; instead, they manufacture fear for the nation claiming the fallout from Soleimani’s death will endanger our nation.

As long as President Trump is in our White House, I’m not worried about Iran.

P.S. Another year has passed, and donations have helped to keep NewsWithViews up and running. We thank you and we appreciate everyone’s efforts to keep this amazing site alive and well. Please consider making monthly donations in any size so that news you’ll never hear from mainstream media will come into your inbox every morning. You can make donations here, and please, tell your friends to sign up on the home page of NWVs to receive some of the most important news you’ll find anywhere.

© 2020 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net