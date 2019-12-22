Roger Anghis

Disbarred attorney, convicted sex offender Democrat Joe Morrissey gets elected to Virginia Senate

Now, I’m no saint by any means, but there’s a special place in hell for someone has nefarious interactions with a minor. And by nefarious, of course, I mean encounters of a sexual manner.

Not to mention, it makes it all the creepier when the perpetrator is someone old enough to be the father or mother of the victim.

You’re likely wondering what the fate of one particular individual, who when he was in his 50’s, had decided to intermingle with a 17-year-old girl who was an employee at his place of business.

If you guessed he was ostracized from his respective community, you’d be wrong. Instead, he’s now an elected official.

Joe Morrissey, a Democrat who was jailed for having sex with his 17-year-old secretary and lost his law license for “episodes of unethical, contumacious, or otherwise inappropriate conduct,” according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, has won a Senate seat in Virginia.

With regard to losing his license to practice law, the court ruled in that case that Morrissey:

On Tuesday, Morrissey was elected to a state senate seat winning close to 64 percent of the vote. Waylin Ross, an Independent who was running against the democratic candidate, got 36 percent of the vote. No Republican was on the ballot for this particular election.

Massive Voter Fraud In Kentucky.

Here’s a video (below) proving that Democrats have registered illegals, dead people and anyone they thought they could get away with. Another video by Alex Jones covers this subject too. Some may not like Jones but he’s right more often that MSM. Then the Democrats sued to get dead people, those who moved and illegals put back on the voter rolls just two weeks before the election. About 175,000 were involved in that. Then there was a tweet from@Overlordkraken1 proudly stating that he “Just shredded a box of Republican mail-in ballots. Bye, bye Bevin.” If the election commission can ignore this, we have the most corrupt elections in the world. We’re right up there with the old USSR, Cuba, Venezuela and all the other communist nations.

I have heard of voter fraud for many years. Voting machines that won’t let you vote for a Republican candidate. In all the cases I’ve heard about the votes were for Democrats. Only once did I hear about a Republican voting in two different states for a total of one vote. Many states have more voters than people in the states. Colorado had ten counties with over 100% voter turnout. Using publicly available voter data and comparing it to U.S. Census records reveals the ten counties having a total registration ranging between 104 to 140 percent of the respective populations.

Counties such as Gilpin and Hinsdale have 110 percent of their populations registered to vote. Gilpin County has a total population of 5,441 with 17.4% of the population below the voting age, making the highest possible number of registered voters 4,494. Currently, Gilpin County has 4909 registered voters. Hinsdale County has a total population of 830 with 20% of the population below the voting age, making the highest possible number of registered voters 664. At 110 percent registration, that means that there are 515 excess voter registrations in Gilpin county and 68 excess registrations for Hinsdale.

When Media Trackers requested comment on the voter bloat in Gilpin county, Chief Deputy Gail Maxwell explained that “This is just a reminder Gilpin is a Gaming Community. The voters come and go!”

While these voters come and go, they manage to turn out to vote. Records show Gilpin County had 61 percent voter turnout in the 2010 election and Hinsdale County had an astounding 92 percent voter turnout. This is far above the Colorado average turnout of 48 percent, and the national average of 41 percent.[1] Colorado is run by Democrats. Any attempt to investigate a 140% turnout has been blocked at all turns. One would think that when you have ten counties with over 100% turnout it would automatically call for an investigation. Not when Democrats are in charge. That’s how they win. Cheat.

Some of the people that are in Congress and in charge have serious skeletons in their closet. Congress also passes laws that are only for them. You and I have to live by different rules. Congress makes its own rules about the handling of sexual complaints against members and staff, passing laws exempting it from practices that apply to other employers.

The result is a culture in which some lawmakers suspect harassment is rampant. Yet victims are unlikely to come forward, according to attorneys who represent them.

Under a law in place since 1995, accusers may file lawsuits only if they first agree to go through months of counseling and mediation. A special congressional office is charged with trying to resolve the cases out of court.

When settlements do occur, members do not pay them from their own office funds, a requirement in other federal agencies. Instead, the confidential payments come out of a special U.S. Treasury fund.

Congressional employees have received small settlements, compared with the amounts some public figures payout. Between 1997 and 2014, the U.S. Treasury has paid $15.2 million in 235 awards and settlements for Capitol Hill workplace violations, according to the congressional Office of Compliance. The statistics do not break down the exact nature of the violations.[2]

Part of the law that established this slush fund does not allow the public, who funds the slush fund, to know what was paid to who nor are we allowed to know who the accused is. Note that if you or I get charges with sexual harassment we will probably go to jail. Congressional members get their names kept quite and WE get to pay the settlement. Nice deal if you can swing it.

Are their Republicans that have paid off an accuser? Probably but as history proves the majority are Democrats. JFK was famous for his affairs as was LBJ. Who can forget New Yorks Anthony Weiner, the may of D.C. who was busted with a prostitute doing drugs. The list could go on and on. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. And we keep sending them back to D.C. Why? We will not change anything buy returning the people that have caused our problems back to D.C. We need to send people there to fix the problems not perpetuate them.

In the last few months, we have seen the Democrats do nothing but go all out to impeach Trump for a phone call that everyone knows what was said on the call. They started the impeachment process seventeen minutes after he was sworn in back in 2017. They aren’t impeaching him for what he did, they are terrified that he will expose what they have been doing to America for the last 50-75 years. I believe that he will expose it. I hope he does. America deserves better than the scum that has dominated D.C. for the last hundred years.

