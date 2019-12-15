Roger Anghis

Democrats don’t seem to mind what kind of trash they put on a ballot. John Adams stated concerning the quality of the character of the people we put into places of authority, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” When looking at the modern-day Democrat Party no person with a functioning and reasonable mind can call the Democrat Party as anywhere near moral. They claim they are religious, but Jesus said you will know them by their fruit. Operating in corruption doesn’t qualify. Is the Republican Party perfect? No, but the Republicans have standards that the Democrats ignore.

Back in 2006 a black member of the House of Representatives from Louisiana William Jefferson had been videotaped accepting a bribe and in a search of his home $90,000 in marked bills were found. He denied it and even ran for re-election. Now this district was the 2nd district of New Orleans and only 16% showed up to vote but even with the indisputable evidence he was re-elected. Overcoming the specter of a roiling federal corruption probe that threatened to draw the curtain on his 16-year career on Capitol Hill, U.S. Rep. William Jefferson survived the fight of his political life Saturday, easily defeating state Rep. Karen Carter to win his ninth term in the 2nd Congressional District.

Guilty pleas by aides and associates who admitted to bribing the New Orleans Democrat, and the revelation in court documents that FBI agents had found $90,000 in marked bills in Jefferson’s freezer, had prompted pundits to begin inking his political obituary.[1] How can reasonable people keep a person in office that has been proven to be a crook and a cheat? The only conclusion I can come up with is there are either uninformed of simply don’t care. I really believe that in all too many cases it is a big dose of both.

Another corrupt politician within the Democrat party is Alcee Hastings a member of the House of Representatives from Florida. He is the one that is setting the rules for the impeachment of Donald Trump. I guess it’s only fitting that a man who was impeached as a judge should set the rules for impeachment of the president. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) is the second-ranking Democrat on the House Rules Committee, which is setting the rules for the “impeachment inquiry” into President Donald Trump. Hastings himself was impeached and removed from office in 1989 — one of only eight federal officials, all of whom have been judges, to be so relieved of their duties.

Hastings was removed for bribery, one of the causes enumerated in the Constitution’s Impeachment Clause (Article II, Section 4): “The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”[2] Again, I don’t understand how a person that was impeached for bribery could ever hold a federal office only three years after his removal from the bench, but I guess that the Democrats don’t have any standards that they can adhere to.

Just recently in the 2019 elections in Virginia a disbarred attorney, convicted sex offender Democrat by the name of Joe Morrissey was elected to the Virginia Senate. Joe Morrissey, a Democrat who was jailed for having sex with his 17-year-old secretary and lost his law license for “episodes of unethical, contumacious, or otherwise inappropriate conduct,” according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, has won a Senate seat in Virginia.

With regard to losing his license to practice law, the court ruled in that cast that Morrissey:

On Tuesday, Morrissey was elected to a state senate seat winning close to 64 percent of the vote.[3]

Sam Adams reflected on the necessity of men of high character stating: “If men of wisdom and knowledge, of moderation and temperance, of patience, fortitude and perseverance, of sobriety and true republican simplicity of manners, of zeal for the honour of the Supreme Being and the welfare of the commonwealth; if men possessed of these other excellent qualities are chosen to fill the seats of government, we may expect that our affairs will rest on a solid and permanent foundation.” It has been said that Patrick Henry made this statement: “It cannot be emphasized too clearly and too often that this nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religion, but on the gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason, peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.” I believe that we can all agree that the Democrat Party is pretty much devoid of this quality of a person.

Barrack Obama is another one that corruption was rife in his administration. President Obama and key members of his Democrat cabinet like Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, disgraced Attorney General Eric Holder, Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius, Secretary of Energy Steven Chu, and UN Ambassador Susan Rice were all among the top ten most corrupt politicians in Washington for 2012, according to an annual list compiled by the non-partisan Judicial Watch. Also on the roster were several lawmakers including two GOP congressmen from Florida and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada).

The president himself made the infamous “Ten Most Wanted Corrupt Politicians” list due to a series of scandals and broken promises that have plagued virtually his entire time occupying the White House. Lawless behavior, regular violations of the U.S. Constitution, unprecedented secrecy, and abuse of so-called “executive privilege” to protect his senior officials all contributed to Obama’s designation as one of the most crooked politicians in the capital today.[4]

The man himself was an illegal occupant of the White House as he was not a Natural Born Citizen but then the Democrats have ignored the Constitution for the last 60 plus years anyway. I could go on about his 250 violations of the Constitution, Eric Holders violations, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi and I could go on and on. Hillary even stated in a meeting during the 2016 election after an interview with Matt Lauer she went into a full meltdown and stated: ‘If that f***ing b***ard wins, we all hang from nooses![5] You have to know that there is much that is being covered up and much that is about to be exposed for her to be that upset. She blamed everyone else but all the corruption was done by her. We may never know the full extent of what she and Bill have done but it should put them in jail for the next 200 years. That is today’s Democrat Party, the most corrupt political body we have ever had in America.

