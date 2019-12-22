Marilyn M. Barnewall

Shooters Grill, a restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, attracts visitors from all over the world as well as local patrons. The reason? Waitresses openly carry loaded firearms as they serve food, and customers are welcome to carry them, too.

Here is a link to a Voice of America (VOA) newscast which features the restaurant, the police chief, and Shooters’ owner, Lauren Boebert. VOA’s Enming Liu and Lin Yang paid a visit to Shooter’s Grill, and heard different opinions about this unique establishment.

Here’s a Fox News clip and here is a ABC News video. They are typical news stories, each with a different approach and only two to three minutes each. If you are a conservative, you should love these clips because conservatives often do not get fair media coverage.

One of the things I learned from watching these videos is that open carry is legal in 30 states. Most people (including me) are unaware of it.

My biggest Christmas present this year came when Lauren Boebert, the owner of Shooters, announced she is running to unseat Congressman Scott Tipton (R-CO), of Cortez, in Colorado’s Third Congressional District – the largest (but not the most populated) District in the State.

Lauren Boebert, of Rifle, is running to unseat RINO U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Lauren gained publicity when in September 2019 she drove 3 hours to Denver to attend a presidential candidate rally for Beto O’Rourke so she could tell him: “Hell, no, you won’t take our guns.” And she told him! The link provides the CBS Denver news coverage of the event and you will be missing a truly remarkable moment in time if you don’t watch it. It’s short and, for conservatives, very sweet!

As my last article about Stillborn Republicans evidences, I’m fed up with those who take advantage of the American people by affiliating themselves with groups – Democrats, Republicans, Christians, Jews, Muslims, all minority groups, and the list is endless. I’m particularly fed up with people who take advantage of faith and religion… those Coach Dave Daubenmire calls “Stillborn Christians.”

Too many people give authority to the groups with which they affiliate and let the group control their thoughts, beliefs, actions and resources. For some, it’s a matter of convenience. If a group tells me what to think and supports their dogma by using terminology compatible with my general philosophy, it’s easy to say:

“You appear to believe as I do and political or social or religious involvement takes time I don’t have, so I’ll pay you money – or support you in other ways – to handle details involved in running a political party or board of education or church and I’ll come to your meetings. I don’t, however, have time for heavy duty involvement. You do the work.”

That is how we got into the mess we find ourselves in today. People began sending their money to the RNC or the Colorado (or California or Arizona or New Jersey or Michigan) Republican or Democrat Party and the Parties decided they are smarter than we and better know what needs to be done to run the state and federal governments. They used our money to get people elected who would implement programs we don’t want… Agenda 21, for example.

Anyone who still sends money to state or federal political groups rather than to specific candidates who can be researched and whose platforms can be personally evaluated is stupid. Sorry for the harsh word. Truth hurts.

Why did a beautiful young woman in her early 30s decide to run against a Congressman who has done nothing to help President Donald Trump face down his attackers? Here is what her campaign announcement says:

Lauren Boebert is a Colorado native living on the Western Slope who believes in personal freedom, citizen rights, and upholding the Constitution of the United States. She is the founder, owner, and operator of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that earned national notoriety for staff that proudly open carry as they serve their customers.

Lauren is active in her church and has spent time counseling at-risk women at the local jail, encouraging them to become self-sufficient and productive members of society who do not depend on government assistance. She is an avid supporter of President Trump and his policies to Make America Great Again.

“There is a battle for the heart and soul of our country that I intend on helping win. I’m running for Congress to stand up for our conservative values, address our current representatives’ failed promises, and put far-left Democrats back in their place.”

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Squad and the rest of these left-wing lunatics are taking a wrecking ball to our country while our current representative stays utterly silent,” Lauren said. “Hard-working, patriotic Americans like you and me don’t want the Green New Deal and socialized medicine. Every time AOC and the rest of the Squad pipes up with another crazy idea, I will remind them that our belief in God, Country and Family are what built the United States of America into the greatest nation the world has ever known.”

It’s hard to be fed up with anything during the magical season of Christmas. It is a time for miracles, family, love, unrealized dreams realized, and it is the time to humble ourselves before our Creator, fall on our knees and thank Him for giving us His Son who offers us eternal life. We need to thank him for our time on this beautiful world He created. What we do with that time will follow us into eternity.

Faith and religious belief are dependent upon freedom and maintaining our freedom is largely dependent upon the Second Amendment. It amazes me that all of those who think socialism is the answer to everything don’t understand that socialism will offer no choice as to how you worship. You will be given the right to worship God and what you believe and how you express your beliefs will be determined by government – very much like Sharia law demands obedience to Islam as government defines it.

Sharia law is what prevents Islam from being a religious faith. It is a government dictate. That is why anyone who lives by Sharia law cannot truly swear fealty to the Constitution of the United States. It violates Sharia law – which says it’s okay to lie to non-Muslims. Thus, it’s okay to lie when you take a phony oath swearing to honor the Constitution first and foremost as a citizen of this country. Too many people forget that the U.S.S.R. did not allow faith in God. Faith is to be placed in the State, not God.

I’ve been disgusted with Congressman Scott Tipton for a long time.

I was just getting ready to write an article about him, Colorado’s Third Congressional District Representative, because he has not publicly opened his mouth to defend our Republican President who Democrats have put through hell for the last three years. It was going to be a follow-up to my Stillborn Republican article. Tipton, in my view, is a Stillborn Republican. I have never heard him make a public comment in support of Republican President Donald Trump.

When I made that comment to a friend, he sent me an email telling me I was wrong about Tipton. “He’s made positive comments about Trump in front of a group of people at a fund raiser I attended and he said positive things about Trump in his newsletter to supporters.”

Public means public… a statement to everyone, not just to a small group of people who support him.

Though the liberal/progressive news media is trying to make it sound like the Second Amendment is Lauren Boebert’s only issue, nothing could be further from the truth.

When I met with Lauren’s campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, and she said Lauren is “conservative,” I asked for her definition of conservative. She replied that conservative means believing in the Constitution of the United States, as written, and the rule of law that flows from it. She said she believes the Constitution also defines the limits of government rather than limiting the people. “The Constitution makes the people sovereign, not the government.”

She is SO right!

I was able to schedule a meeting with Lauren soon after meeting Sherrona and Lauren expressed concerns about a huge problem in Colorado: Water. She has recruited a well-known Coloradan as an advisor about water. He has been inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. He owns one of the largest orchards in the state. She has recruited a well-known peach farmer who hires a very large number of Mexican laborers each year to advise her about immigrant workers. Other advisors involving illegal immigration, foreign policy, banking and finance are being considered. Lauren totally supports the building of “the wall.”

Thank you, Santa, you couldn’t have given me a better Christmas present than Lauren Boebert’s candidacy against Stillborn Republican Scott Tipton. It is obvious that in his 9 years as a Colorado Congressman, he has done little to help the people… and during his time in Congress Colorado has turned into a Democrat-controlled state.

It’s time for him to go. It’s time for someone with some backbone to serve the largely conservative West Slope of Colorado.

