A hundred million Americans or more have not watched the grotesque spectacle called an ‘impeachment inquiry’, Horowitz’ time in the hot seat and the absurd 14-hour marathon debate for mark-ups regarding articles of impeachment. Why? Well, work for one thing and who knows how many simply don’t care. I would venture to guess many have already made up their mind and don’t need to watch those “hearings”.

I’ve watched a hefty amount of all of them. Some of the most nauseating BS I’ve ever seen in my nearly thirty years of being an activist. It was like a tennis match in Hell. Demorats would go through their litany of proven lies claiming them to be truth. Then rotate to a Republican who would ad nauseum blow their lies right out of the water. Back and forth until one becomes numb staring at the screen.

One thing dementia addled Nancy Pelosi, little Jerry Nadler and insane Schiff have made crystal clear: This is all about keeping Trump from winning the election next November; their own words damn them. They don’t care about the victims of the Russia witch hunt from Carter Page, Gen. Flynn and all the others innocents sucked into their evil, diabolical game. Forcing some into bankruptcy and ruining reputations.

The Unseen Hand that rules Washington, DC was taken completely off guard in November 2016 when Trump won the election fair and square. Career criminal and malignant narcissist, Hildebeast Clinton (A masterpiece: Hillary Clinton––The Human Spittoon) is still blaming you, me, God and anything else she can think of for losing the election.

A lot of people think she’s going to run but like 2016, it will be a disaster if she does. For one thing, she’s four years older and just like last time, not in good health. She’s a screwed-up mess and the power brokers know she cannot beat Trump.

Republicans during the hearings and debate over articles of impeachment have hammered on the Steele dossier – The ONLY weapon used to illegally obtain FISA warrants – was funded by Hildebeast Clinton and the DNC. That is an indisputable fact. For the millions who did watch, likely many of them were shocked as they thought their dear, progressive Hillary could do no wrong. MUST WATCH: Senator Josh Hawley Calls Out The FBI Over Their Collusion With The DNC

Well, the cat’s out of the bag and there’s more to come. A full-blown senate hearing is the last thing Demorats should be working towards because they are about to get ripped a new one. I would speculate the big bombshell is going to come from Rudy Guiliani. Rudy Giuliani: There Is More Evidence of Joe Biden’s Bribery than Any Case I’ve Ever Prosecuted: 5 Witnesses, 30 Documents and Video and Rudy Giuliani Can Barely Contain Himself Over His Ukraine Findings

Once all this impeachment nightmare is over, then comes the two national conventions to pick their nominee. Then election day.

Besides the economy, the only other way to defeat Trump is vote fraud and illegal aliens voting.

Demorats consistently blather on about how there’s no vote fraud. It’s just a conspiracy theory, blah, blah, blah. That’s because they are masters at the game and sure as Hell aren’t going to blow their own illegal activities.

As regular readers know, I’ve been on the vote fraud issue since 1993. Written so many columns about it even I can’t keep track. Wrote a 45-pg booklet, Blind Loyalty, on nothing but provable vote fraud with a hundred examples and how it’s done. Sold 700,000 copies at cost before I retired it in May 2004.

Here’s a new one from Midland, TX, forty miles from my town.

Cause of 820-vote discrepancy not yet known, November 24, 2019. This was a bond for their school district.

“Midland County Elections Administrator Deborah Land told the Reporter-Telegram it has not been determined what caused an 820-vote discrepancy between Election Day and the recount on the Midland ISD $569 million bond.

“Land said she has reached out to the legal department of the Secretary of State’s Office and is awaiting response. She has also reached out to representatives from ES&S, the voting machine vendor…

“The electronic machines counted 23,631 ballots were cast on Nov. 5. When the ballots were counted by hand, the nine three-person teams counted 22,811 ballots total. The recount began sometime after 8 a.m. Friday and ended about 4 a.m. Saturday.

“The recount showed the bond passed by 11 votes.” The count was finalized ‘by law’ two days later.

Uh, oh: Ballot count to continue Monday, new box found, Dec. 12, 2019, Midland – Sound familiar? That’s how Dirty Harry Reid stole his first election in Nevada.

It gets better: One ballot found in voting machine: “A single ballot was found Monday at the bottom of an electronic voting machine with members of both special-purpose action committees, Midland ISD and the county attorney present, Midland County Elections Administrator Deborah Land said in a press release. The ballot was not included in the manual recount, which was conducted on Nov. 22 at the request of We Choose Our Future – the SPAC in favor of MISD’s $569 million bond.”

And the crème de la crème in that mess: Better Bond for Midland to contest election, Dec. 12, 2019: “After the 820-vote discrepancy from the original electronic votes widened to an 840-vote discrepancy Thursday, Brandon Hodges announced his intentions.”

All of this could have been avoided simply by using paper ballots. But everyone wants instant everything these days. Using paper ballots, the count would have taken maybe 48 hours. Accurate and done. Instead you have angst and how much money being spent on lawyers and man power for this recount?

Isolated case? Not on your life.

Massive voter fraud uncovered by election recount, Dec. 8, 2016: “Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Michigan’s recount of presidential votes to end by lifting an order that forced a statewide review of millions of ballots — but not before election observers uncovered what The Gateway Pundit called “massive voter fraud” throughout Wayne County, Michigan’s largest county that includes the city of Detroit.”

What if no one looked in that closet for six months and how did it get there? Florida teacher finds ‘provisional ballot box’ in storage area, Nov. 8, 2018. Nine Charged with Felonies in Los Angeles Vote Fraud Plot – LA has become a sewer occupied by illegal aliens and a Demorat stronghold.

Detroit Failed to Remove Thousands of Dead Voters, Including One Born in 1823, Dec. 12 2019

Baltimore’s election results decertified, state begins precinct-level review of irregularities, May 12, 2016: “State election administrator Linda H. Lamone said she became concerned when city officials — who on Monday certified their primary election results — later reported they had found 80 provisional ballots that had never been analyzed.

“Lamone said the state also is concerned about an unusually high discrepancy between the number of voters who checked in at polling places and the number of ballots cast. The number of ballots cast was higher than the number of check-ins, she said.”

“In fact, one-in-three precincts in heavily Democratic Detroit weren’t eligible for recounts due to large discrepancies, which included at least one election observer in Precinct 152 uncovering that votes there may have been counted six times.”

CBS2 Investigation Uncovers Votes Being Cast From Grave Year After Year, May 23, 2016: “LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A comparison of records by David Goldstein, investigative reporter for CBS2/KCAL9, has revealed hundreds of so-called dead voters in Southern California, a vast majority of them in Los Angeles County.

“He took a lot of time choosing his candidates,” said Annette Givans of her father, John Cenkner. Cenkner died in Palmdale in 2003. Despite this, records show that he somehow voted from the grave in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

“But he’s not the only one. CBS2 compared millions of voting records from the California Secretary of State’s office with death records from the Social Security Administration and found hundreds of so-called dead voters.” THAT is in every state. WHO is voting using a dead person’s identity?

Battleground Ohio: Investigation Uncovers Hundreds of Illegally Registered Non-Citizen Voters, Dec. 4, 2019: “Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Wednesday that an investigation by his office has uncovered hundreds of illegally registered non-citizen voters, 77 of whom cast ballots in the November 2018 election.

“In a letter to Attorney Dave Yost on December 4, LaRose, a Republican, explained, “As a result of our review, my office has identified 277 individuals who registered to vote in Ohio and 77 individuals who cast a ballot in an Ohio election and who appear to be legally present, noncitizens.”

Take a few minutes to watch this sickening corruption: Top Union Official Caught on Tape Discussing Voter Fraud

I could go on for 100 pages. [Exposed] Voter fraud uncovered in every state, Jan. 26, 2017. Nothing is going to change unless EVERY candidate – especially Congressional – does a forensic analysis if they allegedly lose. That means cross-checking the number of registered voters with votes cast as well as determining if a registered voter is a U.S. citizen – something the dirty, corrupt Demorats have fought against for decades: Legal ID proving U.S. citizenship. AND, get rid of the damn voting and counting machines. NAACP Holding March To Protest Voter ID Laws

I do not believe for a moment the Demorats took the House in 2018 nor do I believe America hating Muslims were elected to judgeships and other high offices in 2018. No way – except perhaps in Ilham Omar’s district where there’s a heavy Somali population of America haters who want to replace the Constitution with the draconian Sharia Law nightmare.

Going back to the 2016 election, the evil doers were caught completely off guard when tens of millions of Americans came out in droves to vote for Trump. No need to program machines from 2,000 miles away or have human resources on site program those machines for Hildebeast Clinton. Trump couldn’t win. Well, he did and if anyone doesn’t think efforts are underway to cheat Trump and We the People next November, they need to get their head out of the sand and get educated on this because it’s real.

I rest my case as this is the perfect way to ensure vote fraud in a heavily Demorat area. Long but well worth the read to digest: LA County Intoduces E-Voting System: Not Hand-Marked, Not Paper, Not Hand-Counted In Public, Nov. 30, 2019

Going back to November 2020, we will see continued abuse of absentee ballots and ‘ballot harvesting’ in crap holes like my home state of California. Absentee ballots should be confined to military, elderly, if someone is hospitalized or possibly has to be out of town for an extended period of time. There’s just too much fraud.

Exclusive–Election Fraud Expert: California’s Ballot Harvesting Favored Democrats, Nov. 30, 2018: “In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Eggers detailed how the state of California has implemented ballot harvesting that allows political operatives to collect voters’ ballots and deliver them to polling stations.

“As soon as these people get on the rolls, you now have political campaigns, regardless of whether people should be voting or not, the political campaigns now have free license to go find you, and essentially even if they don’t find you, just turn in a ballot in your name,” Eggers continued. “That’s what ballot harvesting is.”

The law out there allowing this was changed in 2016 – just in time for Hildebeast to take California and those all-important electoral college votes. Ballot harvesting is an open invitation for election fraud.

The Democratic/Communist Party USA has been trying to get rid of the electoral college for decades. After Hildebeast lost the election, a huge focus was put on the electoral college. Demorat voters grazing in their herds suddenly lifted their heads and began mooing about something they know absolutely nothing about. Just get rid of it!

Never bet on the great unwashed out there must be the slogan of the Unseen Hand because after the 2016 election we have seen this:

Nevada Passes National Popular Vote Bill To Undermine Electoral College, May 22, 2019 – After a huge push back: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Vetoes National Popular Vote Bill. It is only because citizens in Nevada who actually understand the importance of the Electoral College roared.

Federal court undercuts progressive efforts to nullify Electoral College, rules electors can vote freely: “In a major blow to state-by-state progressive efforts to effectively replace the Electoral College with a nationwide popular vote, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that presidential electors in the Electoral College have the absolute right to vote for presidential candidates of their choice.”

Ohio, Virginia eye proposals for more proportional split of electoral votes: “The talks come as demographic shifts have pushed the GOP’s reliable bastions to more exurban and rural areas, allowing Democrats to win such states by sufficiently running up their margins in a comparatively small number of densely populated cities and counties.”

Some states have made positive reforms: Conservatives and tea party win White House with Electoral College reforms: “Why is this crucial? Think about how the presidential election would have been turned on its head. Obama would have been shown the White House door, if the will of the people had been truly expressed by each congressional district!”

Without the Electoral College, every presidential election would be decided by the East and West coast voters of the Democratic/Communist Party USA. As well as Texas now infested with California liberals taking over our biggest cities like Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Smaller states like Wyoming, Utah and so many others would have NO say in the election. It would simply become mob rule. Government indoctrination centers should be teaching about the Electoral College and why it MUST be preserved: Constitution 101: The Electoral College

I don’t know what’s going to happen with “faithless” electors who hate Trump. Will they ignore the vote of the people and cast their vote for the Demorat nominee? The hate towards Trump is that deep. U.S. presidential elections facing disturbing new threat: ‘Faithless electors’, Nov. 24, 2019

I hope Trump has a team working on this because it’s a very real threat: Former Google Engineer Says Google Will Try to Prevent Trump’s Reelection and ‘Google manipulates 25% of world’s elections’ and Dr. Robert Epstein on Google’s ability to affect the outcome of elections, Sept 8, 2019

American warriors – that would be me and you – we have to tell candidates who allegedly lose to fight back. We have to keep demanding an end to electronic voting and tabulating. No ballot harvesting should ever be allowed. We have to elect county clerks who will pledge to keep purging their voting rolls of dead folks and illegals. No one is going to do this for us. We have to do it. I know it means sacrificing time but we ARE in a war for our very survival.

WE must also light a fire to stop the destructive USMCA agreement. United States Mexico Canada Agreement. IT’S WORSE THAN NAFTA. It will kill our sovereignty and that’s no exaggeration. Once again, 3,000 pages you can bet no one in Congress has read all the way through – just like NAFTA. WHO THE HELL IS ADVISING TRUMP ON THIS? Call Trump and tell him NO: 202-456-1414 – That’s the switchboard number; the comment line is always full. Or, I guess try email: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Please, get on the phone and give your U.S. House rep and your Senator a piece of your mind. Ask them if they personally have even read the damn thing. It is NOT going to be ‘great’ for our country.

Call them from now until January when globalist Mitch McConnel is going to call a vote on it. We MUST stop it. I know farmers and others are desperate but they’ve got to understand what’s in that agreement. It’s just as bad if not worse than GATT/WTO.

The USMCA “Trade Agreement” Violates Our Constitution And Sets Up Global Government

New NAFTA: Text of U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Revealed

USMCA “Trade Agreement”, the North American Union, an Article V convention, and Red Flag Laws: Connecting the Dots

