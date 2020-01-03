Cliff Kincaid

The year 2020 opens with a booming economy and a culture still in rapid decline. One of the leading associates of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein says she is being protected from arrest and prosecution because she has dirt on powerful people. Epstein belonged to several influential organizations, including the Council on Foreign Relations, and rubbed elbows with such notables as Bill Gates.

In Louisiana, a Boy Scout leader was arrested on more than 500 counts of child pornography, while a married couple has been indicted on a total of 150 counts, including rape and child pornography. The wife was a school teacher and the husband was a former law enforcement official.

Meanwhile, a top education official in New York City has been arrested for trying to have sex with an underage boy.

These are just a few of the recent stories about the sickness that pervades our society.

On Capitol Hill, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the head of the House Armed Services Committee, said he wants to reverse President Trump’s ban on mentally-confused transgenders in the military. On the campaign trail, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren listed millionaire Ed Buck, an accused sexual predator, on a list of her endorsers. Buck had been a donor to the campaigns of Barack Hussein Obama and Adam Schiff, now chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Profiteering from Addiction

On Thursday’s Fox Business Network, the sad spectacle of people waiting in line for up to three hours to buy legal marijuana in Illinois and get high was turned by host Charles Payne into a money-making opportunity. The issue was buying “pot stocks.” Not one word was said about the addictive qualities of the dope and the evidence that heavy use of marijuana is linked to brain damage, mental illness, and even violence.

At a time when our society is still cleaning up the human wreckage from opioid abuse, do we really want or need a $50-billion pot industry that exploits vulnerable people?

On Glenn Beck’s show, the topic was Psychic Nikki, psychic to the stars, and her predictions for 2020. It’s really not so funny when America’s Judeo-Christian foundations have been shaken to their core by the growing acceptance of such dangerous New Age and occultic nonsense.

“There was a time when America had a firm moral foundation,” notes Devvy Kidd, in a column on “Satan’s Pimps” that is required reading. She’s correct that there was a time when the Ten Commandments were paramount to the way Americans lived their lives. That was a time when the public right to pray was protected in the public schools.

Today, she points out, kids are exposed to drag queens and prostitutes – in schools and public libraries. She says Walmart, Amazon and Target are selling books for children as young as 5 to summon demons. One book is described as just a “parody.”

In real life, two Satanic organizations are openly competing for influence, with one claiming to be more pro-abortion and pro-trans than the other, while seeking the establishment of After School Satan Clubs.

Gay Satanists

Commenting on the presidential race, Devvy Kidd notes the following of “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who is “married” to another man. “Mayor Petey is Satan’s pimp,” she says.

This sounds harsh because the candidate appears so likeable. But how else do you describe a candidate who advertises a “lifestyle” that is banned in the Bible as an abomination and openly embraced by Satanists. “Gay people are turning to Satan,” notes one chapter of a Satanist group. This is a major trend.

With social and cultural decay all around us, encouraged by the major media, it’s no wonder socialism is being accepted by more and more people. The plan has always been to destroy the traditional family and make its members more dependent on the state.

Powerful financial forces are behind this plan. Consider that “Mayor Pete” pulled in a $24.7 million fundraising haul in the fourth quarter. That was more than Joe Biden.

Obama was labeled America’s first gay president by Newsweek, even though it was never firmly established that he was gay or bisexual. In Buttigieg, you have a real gay, one who is gay, proud, and “Christian.”

This is a major breakthrough for America on the road to Sodom and Gomorrah.

If you thought they only wanted tolerance and to be left alone, think again. You can’t really hide from it anymore. One of CNN’s openly gay anchors, Anderson Cooper, spoke about his mother and male sex organs during live coverage of New Year’s Eve in Time Square. “CNN hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen downed shots during New Year’s Eve coverage in Times Square while a reporter jumped into a bath of rum with a drag queen mermaid,” said the Daily Mail.

The American people in 2020 will be exposed on a constant basis to degenerates who think it’s funny and trendy to talk dirty and flaunt their own perverted and corrupt lifestyles.

Catching Predators

The power of the homosexual lobby is such that it has infected the Trump Administration, as Ambassadors Richard Grenell and Kelly Craft have started lecturing Christian countries and other members of the U.N. about changing laws to accommodate the needs of the George Soros-funded LGBTQ community. Some of these countries have been devastated by HIV/AIDS.

Here, with criminal justice reform letting more criminals back out on the streets, those of us who want to protect children might want to make sure there are no perverts in our own neighborhoods eager to kidnap and abuse them.

The National Sex Offender Public Website exists to help people search the latest information from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and numerous Indian tribes. The evidence shows that 861,837 registered sex offenders are in the United States.

My search of the Maryland Sex Offenders Registry found 10 convicted sex offenders living in my zip code.

Churches Are Part of the Problem

Many churches are either AWOL about what’s happening around us or embracing the decadence.

Buttigieg wouldn’t be in this position were it not for his Episcopal Church, which ordains lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender clergy and married him and his “husband.” He left the Catholic Church, which claims to follow the Bible but which continues to tolerate a gay Mafia that escapes accountability for many of its crimes.

Still, many follow Pope Francis, who was grabbed in St. Peter’s Square by a woman who must have considered him to be like Jesus Christ. The story from the Bible says the cloak of Jesus was touched by a desperate woman in need of physical and spiritual healing. Jesus told her, “your faith has made you well; go in peace.”

By contrast, Pope Francis slapped her hand and pulled away. A religious leader who promotes an earth-centered religion and complains about capitalism, he apparently wanted her to hug a tree and meditate.

It’s not reassuring to cite moral problems and corruption by the elites, including religious leaders. But it is just as much of a war as the attacks on our embassy in Baghdad. We have to take sides and take action.

Devvy Kidd goes through the many horrors of modern America, including abortion, and we’ve just learned that there were 42 million deaths from abortion worldwide in 2019. The “mainstream media,” run by people such as Jeff Bezos of the Washington Post, who was caught in a sex scandal of his own, do not make this genocide of the unborn into an issue at all.

President Trump deserves credit for engaging in what the Center for Family & Human Rights calls “pro-life diplomacy.” But the U.S. is still mostly isolated. “In the plenary session of the [U.N.] General Assembly,” notes its report, “the U.S. received support from up to fifteen countries in 2019, a significant increase from only one in 2018. Even so, more than 100 other countries coalesced against U.S. pro-life amendments alongside the [pro-abortion] Europeans, an increase from some eighty last year.”

The U.N. is a losing cause – except for the bureaucrats. The U.N. pension fund is now worth $67.8 billion, thanks in large part to the world body’s biggest contributor, the U.S. taxpayer.

What Trump Can Do

Trump deserves support for his pro-life campaign and effort to restore sanity to the Armed Forces on the matter of “transgenderism.” But the misguided and even dangerous approach on homosexuality taken by the U.S. Mission to the U.N. has to be ended before more damage is done to America’s standing in the world.

While taking action on vaping, he has failed to stop the tide of drug legalization that will further corrupt the young and do absolutely nothing to end black market marijuana (which is cheaper than buying dope at the government-sanctioned stores).

With no pushback, Buttigieg is now proposing decriminalization of all drugs, including cocaine and LSD. The madness gets worse by the day.

As some “experts” tempt Trump to attack Iran and start another costly no-win war, let’s remind the president that there is a war at home that is far more important. With the right leadership, it’s winnable.

That leadership should begin with “Evangelicals for Trump,” which is holding a January 3 news conference.

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org

© 2019 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net