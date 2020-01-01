Bradlee Dean



Caesar had his Brutus, Charles I his Cromwell; And George III- Treason! Cried the speaker- May profit by their example. If this be treason, make the most of it. –Patrick Henry

Oh, how many times I have preached that the Lord is going to get our attention one way or another and, boy oh boy, is He doing just that. His message is clear: If you want to remain free then you are going to have to fight for your freedoms (1 Timothy 6:12). After all, the history of the Church is that the Lord is willing to give the Church what it is willing to fight for, no doubt.

Tyrants know what happens when we do not keep the Lord’s commandments in keeping with His justice (Isaiah 51:4), and that is that tyranny rises as freedoms die. In fact, tyrants are encouraged by the apathetic (Matthew 13:25). They are encouraged by the tolerant in committing transgressions (1 John 3:4). That is exactly what we have seen in this country for far too long.

How many profess to be the Lord’s in this country who refuse to obey Him in keeping His commandments (1 John 2:4)? It is astounding! The biblical illiterates have trained the goats well.

History teaches us that you can only oppress a people for so long before their oppressors get a response. Our forefathers, are a prime example of just that, There will always be a small number of those who will obey the Lord and resist the tyrants (Romans 12:21).

Thomas Jefferson wrote in a letter to William S. Smith, a diplomatic official in London, on November 13, 1787, “God forbid we should ever be 20 years without such a rebellion.” Jefferson remarked The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.”

He was not only talking of a foreign enemy that would commit such infidelity, treachery and treason without, but about those who would commit such infidelity treachery and treason within (Luke 22:48).

When looking at the example that our forefathers left us, that is when it came to their examples, we need to look no further than the Declaration of Independence. We can find that 75% of that documentation is our forefathers throwing off the tyrant across the pond who would not be ruled by God to keep men free (2 Corinthians 3:17). The sort of tyrants that Americans are now finding in their own midst.

Law Enforcement Today reported, “Thousands of cops, veterans, supporters pledge to join militia in Virginia to combat unconstitutional laws.”

“Things are getting really bad in Virginia. But this group isn’t going down without a fight. Virginia – Monday morning, Law Enforcement Today reported on how Tazewell County, Virginia is crafting a militia to defend the Constitution in the state. And within hours, we were flooded with thousands of emails from people across the state – police officers, veterans, and patriotic Americans – who said they are joining.

And it’s a movement that’s gaining traction across the state. Wrote one man:

“I am Vietnam vet, ex-police, retired and am behind your ideas 100% , anything I can do I would like to help.

I live in Franklin County, which voted down being a sanctuary city being the council is Democratic, a moonshine county giving up their guns is dumb.

The South gave up their flag, their statues and now they want their guns, sounds like Hitler’s Germany.”

Wrote another:

“There had already been rumblings locally about a militia being formed last month. We started carefully and quietly assembling patriotic Americans who are prepared to defend freedom at all costs.

In the past day those numbers have swelled. We have a very strong military presence here – more veterans and both active and retired LE than you can count. As of this evening, we’re talking about thousands of people that have expressed an interest in being a part of this movement.”

Last week, we reported on how lawmakers over in Virginia were threatening to use the National Guard if members of local law enforcement refused to enforce laws passed in the state that they felt violated the second amendment.

Think about what this tyrant Ralph Northam and his subordinates are suggesting. They are threatening to use the National Guard against law-abiding gun owners. Who is the National Guard? Our grandfathers, our fathers, our uncles, our cousins, our brothers, our neighbors, and friends. Friends, this precipitates a civil war (Psalm 9:17).

This is the importance of knowing the US Constitution and upholding its enumerated Laws (Article 6, Section 2).

This is a clear and present danger as is it a true revelation and exhibition of what tyranny looks and acts like (Matthew 7:16). And it is happening in America today.

Notice they also want to, by force, push the police into acting in an unconstitutional manner as they are acting. This is tyranny. It is our duty to lawfully throw it off (Romans 12:21).

“To disarm the people…[i]s the most effectual way to enslave them.” – George Mason, referencing advice given to the British Parliament by Pennsylvania governor Sir William Keith, The Debates in the Several State Conventions on the Adoption of the Federal Constitution, June 14, 1788

That’s what sparked things in Tazewell County, which has said it isn’t going down without a fight.

On top of calling themselves a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, they’re also crafting a militia, as well. The Virginia county has taken the movement that has swept across the state and added an element that is sure to trigger pro-gun-grabbing politicians in the state.

Who is the militia?

“I ask who are the militia? They consist now of the whole people, except a few public officers.” – George Mason, Address to the Virginia Ratifying Convention, June 4, 1788

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the best and most natural defense of a free country.” – James Madison, I Annals of Congress 434, June 8, 1789

“A militia when properly formed are in fact the people themselves…and include, according to the past and general usage of the states, all men capable of bearing arms… “To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them.” – Richard Henry Lee, Federal Farmer No. 18, January 25, 1788

“What, Sir, is the use of a militia? It is to prevent the establishment of a standing army, the bane of liberty …. Whenever Governments mean to invade the rights and liberties of the people, they always attempt to destroy the militia, in order to raise an army upon their ruins.” – Rep. Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts, I Annals of Congress 750, August 17, 1789

“Our position is that Article I, Section 13, of the Constitution of Virginia reserves the right to ‘order’ militia to the localities. Therefore, counties, not the state, determine what types of arms may be carried in their territory and by whom. So, we are ‘ordering’ the militia by making sure everyone can own a weapon.”

Thus, if anyone from the state tries to remove the sheriff from their elected office because they refuse to enforce unjust laws, those state officials will be faced with a lawful militia composed of citizens within the state.

The county is taking their militia element very seriously as the new ordinance calls for concealed weapons training for any resident of the county that can lawfully own a gun.

Another couple sent in this message late Monday to LET:

“…my husband and I are die hard 2nd Amendment defenders, and if they want our guns they will have to kill us to get them, but I guarantee that they will not come out of that battle unscathed!!!

We are both disabled but we would be ready and more than willing to fight side by side with all of our like minded brothers and sisters.

We are from West “by God” Virginia and we tell everyone who cares to ask what we think about guns and the 2nd Amendment, that we were born with a gun in our hand and will probably die the same way! Guns don’t kill people, at least not without a trigger person, it is usually by a deranged person or a gang member or a person in the act of robbery or drug running, kidnapping etc .

And usually committed with an illegally purchased or non registered weapon, the leftist, dictator, communistic socialist ‘ idiots need to realize that if they take away legal gun owners weapons, who have been trained to properly handle a weapon, they might as well open the doors and announce to the criminals to come get what they want because the criminals will be the ONLY ones to have a gun which was obtained from the black market.”

The county has also called for schools to adopt firearms safety training programs. Considering the blue wave that hit the state, along with Bloomberg pouring in millions toward the election, this is a massive win that shows gun owners aren’t going to lie down.

Americans, be encouraged and let their cruelties swell our ranks because they are.

Knowing what is unfolding in Virginia and how it is that they are responding to tyrants makes one proud to be an American (Psalm 33:12).

