The first ten Constitutional Amendments of the United States Constitution were inspired by the virtues ensconced within the word of God noted in the Holy Bible. Many of the founders, including George Washington warned of the darkness that would envelope our cities if America turned from God. Since government schools no longer properly instruct students on the topic of our Constitution, Bill of Rights or God forbid, the Federalist Papers, I will do my small part and list the first ten Constitutional Amendments.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed. No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law. The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized. No person shall be held to answer for a capitol, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of Life, Liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation. In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of the counsel for his defence. In suits at common law, where the value in the controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law. Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishment inflicted. The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people. The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

I promise you, my fellow Americans, if “We the People” ban together and force the government to live within the afore written Constitutional restraints, 90 percent of the ills plaguing our republic would dissipate within a very short time. In fact, the government would once again be of by and for the People. Until there is an honest and forthright effort to seek Providential guidance and live according to His wisdom, the current Keep America Great 2020 effort will be in vain. Despite the concerted effort of democrats, illegal border crossers, terrorists and their ringmaster globalist controllers to literally destroy our republic, I believe we shall vanquish them in short order. Not because we are good, but rather because of God’s grace and love for us. To further ensure that God will smile upon us, we must teach the Self Evident Truths encased both in God’s word and our Constitution and Bill of Rights to insure the realization of our full purpose as both sovereign individuals and a blessed republic. Then we will be able to keep it, to paraphrase Benjamin Franklin. God Bless you, God Bless America and may America Bless God. Join me Fridays @ 4PM ET, 1PM PT via 1180 AM KCKQ Reno, Nevada, AmericaMatters.us for great talk about issues affecting our republic and real solutions. Also don’t miss a page from The Edwards Notebook commentary now heard on nearly 200 great radio stations during the growing Captain’s America Third Watch talk show. For more check out theronedwards.talkspot.com for news updates and other great stuff. Despite the false warning, the site is safe.

