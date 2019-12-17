Kelleigh Nelson

When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it. —Frédéric Bastiat

Honesty is of God and dishonesty of the devil; the devil was a liar from the beginning. —Joseph B. Wirthlin

‘Liar’ is just as ugly a word as ‘thief,’ because it implies the presence of just as ugly a sin in one case as in the other. If a man lies under oath or procures the lie of another under oath, if he perjures himself or suborns perjury, he is guilty under the statute law. —Theodore Roosevelt

The absence of God leaves a void of darkness; without the light, evil prevails. We have seen this evil in its full horrible array since the day Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president. We know there was full bias by many in the DOJ, especially the FBI and CIA. Strzok and Page called Mr. Trump “awful,” “loathsome,” a “disaster,” a “f***ing idiot,” an “enormous do*che,” and other disparaging names that were laced with profanity. And those of us who supported this billionaire businessman were branded as “hillbillies,” “deplorables,” “retards,” and “crazies” who “smell.” Strzok and Page sent over 50,000 texts to each other while at work in the FBI.

Their hatred of Donald Trump poisoned their entire investigation into Russian Collusion, their secret “insurance policy” to rid America of the man the electorate put in our White House. When it failed, Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler, along with the new breed of young hardcore socialist Congress creatures pushed for another attack, this time against Trump for doing what all Presidents prior to Trump have done…talking to leaders of other countries. And no quid pro quo like so many previous presidents and vice presidents, i.e. Biden and Al Gore. This impeachment scam was corruptly formed and is being corruptly pursued. They are guilty of what they claim our President has done.

Many politicians’ children or aides have played in the Ukrainian sandbox, and there are far more on both sides of the aisle who are just as guilty of foreign financial gain.

Pelosi Appoints Shifty Schiff

When Pelosi put Congressman Schiff in charge of the impeachment inquiry, she had to know he would trample the law and abrogate legal responsibility to justify going after President Trump. Trump Derangement Syndrome has proven the Democrats hate Trump far more than they love this country, as their globalist goal to turn America into a socialist third world nation has become obvious.

There has been little effort to disguise the relentless desire by the Democrats to remove Trump from office from the moment he won the 2016 election. We know that Obama’s intel community spied on Trump from the moment he announced his candidacy. The bias was evident.

The Russia Collusion came to naught, but impeachment was on the back burner. On January 20, 2017, The Washington Post published an article entitled The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun. Matea Gold wrote about how the website, ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.org went live right as Trump took his oath. This is the evil of the socialist leftists. They will destroy America because they cannot accept an exchange of executive power to another party, a party who may undo their globalist agenda, especially when the executive is not one of their chosen establishment elitists.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said that if Trump wins in 2020, “…we’ll just impeach him again and again.”

Pelosi Prays for the President

After Pelosi’s crazed announcement of impeachment plans, reporter James Rosen asked her if she hated Trump. She went ballistic and answered that she doesn’t hate anyone, that she’s a Catholic and she prays for Trump. Well, Speaker Pelosi, I’d like to know exactly what you pray for regarding our President, certainly not for his success as a president. And as for not hating anyone, you certainly seem to hate unborn human babies who are dismembered, burned, murdered at the point of delivery, their body parts sold by the evil entity, Planned Parenthood, to the highest bidders and their pain upon death seems to not even enter your Catholic conscience.

And Nancy, you seem to have no trouble as a Catholic with the organs of these babies being taken while they’re still alive, I’m talking about their hearts. How dare you call yourself a Christian who loves everyone. Your hatred is an abomination in God’s eyes and you should be denied communion and ex-communicated from the Church via Canon 915 for your filthy stances against the unborn human babies who cry out to God for mercy.

Nadler’s Law Professors

Oh yes, the most Obama/Hillary supporting law professors were chosen by Nadler to speak about whether or not President Trump was impeachable for his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Three leftist professors were chosen by Schiff and ultra-weak Democrat Jonathan Turley was chosen by Republicans to represent us. They couldn’t find someone better?

Noah Feldman a professor of law at Harvard Law School. Feldman, a former clerk for Court Justice David Souter of the U.S. Supreme Court. Feldman, in opinion columns for Bloomberg News, has written here that Democrats have legitimate grounds to move ahead with impeachment because Trump has abused his power in office. Feldman Previously Claimed Sharia Law was Superior, More “humane” Than Western Laws, and our Constitution…sounds like David Barton who thinks sharia is compatible with our Constitution.

Pamela Karlan is a professor of public interest law at Stanford Law School, oversaw voting rights at the Justice Department under former President Barack Obama and served as a law clerk to Associate Justice Harry Blackmun at the U.S. Supreme Court. Karlan was on Hillary’s short list for the Supreme Court. Yep, she’s ticked she didn’t get the appointment, so this academic attacked young Barron Trump’s name thinking her boorish humor would gain her points.

Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor, said that President Donald Trump’s behavior is “worse than the misconduct of any prior president.” The remarks were submitted as part of his prepared opening statement.

Schiff Subpoenas Phone Records

Pelosi’s Consigliore, House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Adam Schiff, extended his smear campaign by subpoenaing the phone records from AT&T and Verizon of Republican Devin Nunes, Nunes’ aide, and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow. Initially it was reported that John Solomon, former Hill journalist also had his records subpoenaed, but they were not. Schiff also went after former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, and the White House itself. Requested data included phone numbers and length of calls but not the content of the calls.

Congressman Nunes said that a new precedent has been set by obtaining phone records with a subpoena without a warrant and the phone companies complied without question! Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton said the subpoena of Trump’s lawyers’ conversations most likely violated attorney-client privilege, but that didn’t stop the FBI from doing the same thing to Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, to National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn, to Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

When the democrats gained control of the House, they had subpoena powers but it’s quite evident that the civil rights of Republicans have been violated by Schiff and his cadre of corrupt democrats.

OANN and Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani traveled to Ukraine with the conservative One America News Network (OANN) in what he described as an effort “to bring before the American people” information he said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff “covered up.”

In a series of Twitter posts during his travels this month, Giuliani alleged that billions of dollars were “stolen by crooks, from both countries, at the highest levels.”

One America News is doing a three-part series with Giuliani on Ukraine. Part three is in the works now, and parts one and two have already aired. Both the Wall Street Journal and The Epoch Times have covered the investigation by OANN.

Former Ukrainian MP, Alexandr Onyshchenko, says Burisma financed the Clinton Campaign with $10 million of unmarked cash and Biden personally prevented the money laundering witness from entering America.

The former MP describes in this article how he was approached by prosecutors in the U.S. to testify in the United States on American corruption in Ukraine. He produced a copy of the letter from the Department of Justice in 2016 where they provided him a temporary visa to come to the U.S. to testify on the theft and money laundering aid to Ukraine as well as the illegal cash to the Clintons. Then his visa was cancelled due to personal involvement by Vice President Biden.

Onyshchenko also reiterated that former FBI agent Karen Greenaway was pushing hard during this time for him to not talk to the press about his knowledge of the Biden scandal, holding the threat of American law enforcement action against him to do so. Greenaway has since retired from the FBI but remains in Ukraine involved with one of the Soros foundations. “She was pushing hard…for me to say nothing,” he declared. “She was running everything for the Democrats, all the coverup for the corruption.” CD Media reported corroborating information on his testimony. Here is their investigative reporting on the entire story.

Mayor Giuliani recently made the comment that the worst decision he made was bypassing the opportunity to be President Trump’s Attorney General. The former New York City Mayor is a champion against corruption. He should have accepted the job and gone after the DOJ mafia.

Greenaway, Soros and Ambassador Yovanovitch

In a March 2019 Hill article, investigative journalist John Solomon reported that in 2016 Ukrainian prosecutors ran into some unexpectedly strong headwinds as they pursued an investigation into the activities of a nonprofit in their homeland known as the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC). The focus on AntAC was an investigation to see if $4.4 million in American aide to fight corruption in the Ukraine had been improperly diverted.

Obama’s Ambassador to the Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch was following orders from President Obama to press the Ukrainian government to back off of its investigation of U.S. aide and the AntAC. Yuri Lutsenko replaced prosecutor Shokin after VP Biden held back American funds from Ukraine to force out Shokin because of his investigation of Hunter Biden and Burisma. Yovanovitch testified for Schiff’s impeachment inquiry, but she never heard the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky. She’s sour grapes for being fired by President Trump.

Lutsenko told John Solomon that he was stunned when the ambassador “gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute.” The list included a founder of the AntAC group and two members of Parliament who vocally supported the group’s anti-corruption reform agenda.

It turns out the group that Ukrainian law enforcement was probing was co-funded by the Obama administration and liberal mega-donor George Soros, who has extensive business interests in Ukraine. And it was collaborating with the FBI agents investigating then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine.

The U.S.-Soros collaboration was visible in Kiev. Several senior DOJ officials and FBI agents appeared in pictures as participants or attendees at Soros-sponsored events and conferences. One attendee was Karen Greenaway, then the FBI supervisor in charge of international fraud cases and one of the lead agents in the Manafort investigation in Ukraine. She attended multiple such events and won glowing praise in a social media post from AntAC’s executive director.

The implied message to Ukraine’s prosecutors was clear: Don’t target AntAC in the middle of an American presidential election in which Soros was backing Hillary Clinton to succeed another Soros favorite, Barack Obama, Ukrainian officials said.

FBI agent Greenaway recently retired, and Soros’s AntAC soon after announced she was joining its supervisory board.

The IG Report

Despite mainstream media hosts slobbering over Inspector General Horowitz’s report, the FBI is not exonerated. What the report said was that the FBI screwed up at every level, and they failed to pay attention to problems with Christopher Steele and his past work which was never investigated. That’s an understatement if there ever was one, Steele’s dossier was absurd from day one. Even the Washington Post stayed away from the dossier, it was Buzzfeed who printed it. Yet the Obama administration used this POS to spy on the Trump campaign in an effort to crucify Hillary’s opposition.

Carter Page was a former naval officer, an Annapolis grad, and had done nothing wrong, but his life was destroyed by the lies within the Steele dossier. Horowitz’s report stated that the FISA applications were in many ways incomplete, inaccurate and unsupported. The FISA warrant to spy on Page was repeatedly renewed and the FBI not only lied, but excluded exculpatory information in order to keep the FISA warrant alive. The FBI lied to the FISA judges.

The report was looking into whether there was abuse in the FISA process, and there is no doubt the IG found rampant abuse of the FISA process, but it’s the Congress who will have scrutiny on any changes.

It was recently reported that we will not hear from federal prosecutor John Durham regarding his investigation until June or early summer. And to date, we’ve seen no indictments by AG Barr.

Conclusion

Senators McConnell and Mueller-supporter Graham both said there will be no Senate impeachment trial.

McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao are making a fortune off her father’s Red Chinese shipping company. And former Senate buddies John McCain and Lindsey Graham were working with Ukrainian Ambassador Yovanovich.

The Senators have to cover their own backsides just like their comrades in the Democratic Party because they’ve allegedly participated in illicit foreign financial opportunities.

The President would like to have his day in court to call witnesses and prove his innocence, but it’s a given according to some recent reports that the Senate has their own skeletons in the closet regarding the Ukraine and corruption.

Since the evidence adduced thus far fails to establish treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, Congress should not vote to impeach. If it does vote to do so along party lines, it will be acting unconstitutionally and placing itself above the supreme law of the land.

President Trump’s battle is against unknown entities. The Democrats are just the footmen for the powers that be…pawns in the game of America’s destruction.

