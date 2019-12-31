By NWV Senior Political News Writer, Jim Kouri

During the more than two years that the Democrats and their attack dogs smeared and denigrated President Donald Trump, the angry leftists and their comrades within the major news media were careful not to share information or documents that benefited the hated Republican president.

On the other hand, any information or documents that described wrongdoing or self-serving political activity by a politician, who is liked by progressives and news outlets, is buried in broadcast and print news stories at best, totally ignored at worst.

Such is the story regarding recently released federal court documents that strongly suggest the late GOP Sen. John McCain was a part of the Deep State.

The documents reveal that McCain was involved in pushing the discredited dossier that began the Russia investigation hoax that after a special counselor investigation and a number of congressional hearings provided zilch evidence.

This court filing reveals that the Arizona senior senator and one of his aides not only shared the dossier with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but also gave the dossier to a number of Trump-hating correspondents and reporters.

When alive, Sen. McCain had denied providing the “dirty dossier” to one of the Internet’s most popular websites BuzzFeed after it published the dossier. In addition, it’s alleged that McCain knew the dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, but still gave it to the FBI.

In an official declaration from September 2019 former counterintelligence chief, FBI agent Bill Priestap confirmed that the FBI received a copy of the first 33 pages of the dossier in December 2016 from McCain.

In another filing, David Kramer — a former State Department official and McCain associate — said in a Dec. 13, 2017, deposition that the dossier was given to him by author and former British spy Christopher Steele, which he then provided to more than a dozen journalists at outlets including CNN, BuzzFeed and The Washington Post. The details were first reported by The Daily Caller.

The report was also shared with State Department official Victoria Nuland, Obama National Security Council official Celeste Wallander and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

The filings were unsealed as part of an ongoing libel case against BuzzFeed by a Russian businessman.

In his deposition, Kramer said that McCain gave a copy of the dossier to then-FBI Director James Comey on Dec. 9. Kramer told investigators that it was the sense from Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson that “having Senator McCain provide it to the FBI would give it a little more oomph than it had had up until that point.”

“I think they felt a senior Republican was better to be the recipient of this rather than a Democrat because if it were a Democrat, I think that the view was that it would have been dismissed as a political attack,” Simpson said.

“There have long been questions about why it was necessary for McCain to pass Steele’s anti-Trump dossier to Comey on December 9, 2016, several weeks after the November 2016 presidential election. By then, Steele had already met numerous times with FBI agents to provide them with his controversial reports.

“Steele, however, was terminated as an FBI source in the fall of 2016 because he spoke to the news media,” it said.

In addition to the above described, it appears McCain’s actions are more questionable when one reads the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report released earlier this month.

“The IG report discloses that McCain gave five new Steele reports to Comey that the FBI did not previously possess, showing that McCain served as a conduit for Steele’s information to reach the FBI even after the British ex-spy was formally cut off as an FBI source,” according to Breitbart News.

Whether the late senator knew that Steele had been fired by the FBI is not known but the Inspector General did know what Sen. McCain did.

“Several weeks later, on December 9, 2016, Senator John McCain provided Comey with a collection of 16 different Steele election reports, 5 of which Steele had not given to the FBI,” the report said.

