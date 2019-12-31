Greg Holt

So you thought Antifa was a racist and violent organization hell-bent on changing society through terrorist-like tactics?  Good thing for you that Teen Vogue is on the job, using stellar journalism and fact-finding techniques to correct your woefully ignorant opinion.
(True Conservative Pundit)

Here is what Teen Vogue had to say about Antifa:

“Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward creating a better world, but the primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing.”

 

So, I have ask a question here: creating a better world is obviously done by harassing people, assaulting those you disagree with, and beating the crap out of people right?

What planet are these idiots at Teen Vogue from anyway?  It is certainly not the same one I live on.

Others on Twitter did not seem to be all that impressed either:

 

We agree 100%

 

For sure, and if you subscribe, cancel your subscription to this Left-wing trash.

Pathetic, cowards who hide behind masks and terrorize innocent and defenseless people.

Last but not least:

“Teen Vogue grows out of SJW politics that aspires towards creating a fascistic world, but the primary motivation is to tell easily disproved lies to the masses stupid enough to still but [sic] the publication.”

Anyone supporting Teen Vogue is supporting dangerous Leftist propaganda and an obviously dangerous group of homegrown terrorists.

One does not make things better through intimidation, threats, and the use of violence.  That is exactly how terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah operate.

Teen Vogue ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Image Credit: Carptrash

H/T Sarah D. – Twitchy

Read my three most recent articles:

Why Should Christ be Celebrated at Christmas – or at any Time?

BREAKING: A New Holiday is Declared – ‘Impeachment Day’

EXPOSED! Adam Schiff and the Dems Impeachment Circus a Desperate Attempt to Cover for the Bidens & Others REAL Crimes in Ukraine

Facebook has reduced our distribution; please share our articles widely.
Another way for you to support us is to purchase my book.
Please follow us on: FacebookGabUSA LifeTwitterSpreely, and subscribe to my daily newsletter.

Let’s all continue to fight political correctness, indoctrination, Leftist propaganda, liberalism, and keep sharing the truth – knowledge is power.  Until next time…

© 2019 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Greg Holt: admin@trueconservativepundit.com

print