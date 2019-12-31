Greg Holt

So you thought Antifa was a racist and violent organization hell-bent on changing society through terrorist-like tactics? Good thing for you that Teen Vogue is on the job, using stellar journalism and fact-finding techniques to correct your woefully ignorant opinion.

(True Conservative Pundit)

Here is what Teen Vogue had to say about Antifa:

“Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward creating a better world, but the primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing.”

"Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward creating a better world, but the primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing." https://t.co/bkBuZrWIav — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

So, I have ask a question here: creating a better world is obviously done by harassing people, assaulting those you disagree with, and beating the crap out of people right?

What planet are these idiots at Teen Vogue from anyway? It is certainly not the same one I live on.

Others on Twitter did not seem to be all that impressed either:

Like how they beat on the elderly? or how they use fear and force to make people follow them? — Unoriginal Name Here (@If91100) December 26, 2019

Teen Vogue supports terrorism. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 27, 2019

We agree 100%

Thank you for letting me know my daughter should never buy teen vogue. — Mark (@magicmarker2736) December 27, 2019

For sure, and if you subscribe, cancel your subscription to this Left-wing trash.

I’m sure the random folks they’ve beat with bike chains don’t feel like they’re contributing to a better world — BMP (@BlMarketParade) December 26, 2019

So that's why they beat up veterans in wheelchairs. Because justice.

Right. — Harold O. Koenig (@DawgGabriel) December 27, 2019

Pathetic, cowards who hide behind masks and terrorize innocent and defenseless people.

Last but not least:

“Teen Vogue grows out of SJW politics that aspires towards creating a fascistic world, but the primary motivation is to tell easily disproved lies to the masses stupid enough to still but [sic] the publication.”

"Teen Vogue grows out of SJW politics that aspires towards creating a fascistic world, but the primary motivation is to tell easily disproved lies to the masses stupid enough to still but the publication." https://t.co/YVIGvOxbh8 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 27, 2019

Anyone supporting Teen Vogue is supporting dangerous Leftist propaganda and an obviously dangerous group of homegrown terrorists.

One does not make things better through intimidation, threats, and the use of violence. That is exactly how terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah operate.

Teen Vogue ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Image Credit: Carptrash

H/T Sarah D. – Twitchy

Read my three most recent articles:

Why Should Christ be Celebrated at Christmas – or at any Time?

BREAKING: A New Holiday is Declared – ‘Impeachment Day’

EXPOSED! Adam Schiff and the Dems Impeachment Circus a Desperate Attempt to Cover for the Bidens & Others REAL Crimes in Ukraine

Facebook has reduced our distribution; please share our articles widely.

Another way for you to support us is to purchase my book.

Please follow us on: Facebook, Gab, USA Life, Twitter, Spreely, and subscribe to my daily newsletter.

Let’s all continue to fight political correctness, indoctrination, Leftist propaganda, liberalism, and keep sharing the truth – knowledge is power. Until next time…

© 2019 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Greg Holt: admin@trueconservativepundit.com