Karen Schoen

Over the years we have discovered that the globalists/communists in both parties always design their ideology to fall in line with one of their main goals: DEPOPULATION. This goal is filtered throughout all of their programs and plans. We see it in programs surrounding abortion, climate, energy, food, education and etc. All these programs will come up with the same conclusion and solution, because of blah, blah, blah, we must depopulate the planet. How do we know this is what they feel? They tell us constantly. They use fear to cause humans pain, then humans follow their teaching. What are they actually saying? What do they mean?

“The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human 999intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.” – Club of Rome, premier environmental think-tank, consultants to the United Nations

Stalin was the first and most vocal: “No People, No Problems.” He stated. Carry his words into today, the globalists/communists mean the earth has too many people for us to control. Can the earth handle more people? Of course, but more people puts more demands on socialists/communist countries. After all why should globalists/communists allow the common folks to have luxuries especially if it bites into their profit. How do you control billions of people? You lie to them.

Everything Old is New Again

“NEW WORLD ORDER” today called the Green New Deal is the GLOBAL TOTALITARIANISM dream that a BANKER named Mayer Amschel Rothschild created. His grand blue print is best described by his paid social engineer, Dr. Adam [Spartacus] Weishaupt, Professor of Canon Law in the university of Ingolstadt. Weishaupt adopted the term “Illuminati.”

This nightmare is still sought after today by their family’s decedents. Below is the ‘outline’ Weishaupt set out for his banker financier master! Carefully notice the similarities between Karl Marx’s 10 Plank’s of his Communist Manifesto. Also, please read Communism & The New World Order: Wall Street’s Utopian Hoax! Where you will find:

Bella Dodd, author, was a leader of the Communist Party of America (CPUSA) in the 1930′ s and 1940’s. Her book, “School of Darkness” (1954) reveals that Communism was a hoax perpetrated by financiers “to control the common man” and to advance world tyranny.

She states:

“The Communist Party operates by infiltrating and subverting social institutions like the churches, schools, mass media and government. Its aim was “to create new types of human beings who would conform to the blueprint of the world they confidently expected to control.” The world was divided. The Rockefeller’s paid attention to national messaging while the Carnegie’s took international. All programs were to be funneled through the United Nations. Grants to unsuspecting NGO’s, media and Hollywood carried the message.

EXCLUSIVE: New UN Treaty May Put Gender Ideology in International Law

For example, Dodd reveals that the CPUSA had 1100 become Catholic priests in the 1930’s. It also subverted the American education system by taking over the teacher’s unions and learned societies. Only people who accepted the “materialistic, collectivistic international class struggle approach” advanced. The former General Counsel Bob Chanin’s farewell address during the 2009 NEA national convention. (NEA– National Education Association, the largest American union), stated “The NEA and its affiliates are effective advocates because we have power.”

Involving women in the war effort fitted the long-range program:

“The party did all it could to induce women to go into industry. Its fashion designers created special styles for them and its songwriters wrote special songs to spur them…. War conditions, they planned, were to become a permanent part of the future educational program. The bourgeois (middle class) family as a social unit was to be made obsolete.”

There was to be no family but the party and the state. Dodd helped organize the Congress of American Women, a forerunner of the feminist movement.

“Since it was supposedly a movement for peace, it attracted many women. But it was really only a renewed offensive to control American women… Like youth and minority groups, they are regarded as a reserve force of the revolution because they are more easily moved by emotional appeals.” Their target was men. The American man was taught responsibility to family, country, and G-d. In order for the globalists/communists to progress, men had to be destroyed as a force for good. Today our students learn men are inherently evil due to: toxic masculinity, white supremacy, racism, misogyny and etc. Today our children read – in Rescue Mission Planet Earth, A child’s edition of Agenda 21 ,

P32 Population and unsustainable consumption – pollution, food, air, land, H20, energy basically humans have too much

P34 Children are an economic drain – answer abortion, sterilization, jobs, LGBTQ

P35 Men are the problem – men are not burdened with childbirth, men exploit children so – no children

Children are encouraged to sign a pledge not to have children in order to save the planet. “No Children, no problem.”

♦ How to kill a baby naturally

♦ Disgraceful dems. it’s ok to kill babies so long as you’re not a hater

♦ Elizabeth Warren defends late term abortion OK to kill those babies because it’s just 12000 a year

Just Google: ITS OK TO KILL BABIES. You will find many main stream articles and videos supporting murder.

Truth is surely stranger than fiction. Weishaupt’s made an easy to follow outline:

Abolition of all ordered governments

Abolition of private property

Abolition of inheritance

Abolition of patriotism

Abolition of the family

Abolition of religion

A global population of 500 million – promoted by Bill Gates, Ted Turner etc.

Creation of a world government

Everything is Connected. The Communist leaders like Soros in his Open Society, now run by his son Alexander, provides messaging to legislators, the media, Hollywood and educators. All reinforce each other and affirm the narrative. Start listening to some TV series. You will constantly hear the same theme. Messages must be repeated constantly so they will be treated as gospel and followed without reservation. Since globalist/communists are outcome based, they have determined the common folks are too stupid to make their own decisions. Therefore lying to get their policies accomplished are common practice. Jonathan Gruber, architect of Obamacare said it best, “ Yeah, we lied to the stupid Americans…”

We can see how well this has worked over the decades by the lack of outcry from the populace. The populace was taught to be the silent majority and silent we are. Lies are now accepted as the truth and with no media outlet to hold the communists/globalists in check, they have managed to convince about half of the Americans that they speak the truth.

Is this a successful plan? Absolutely.

They have convinced the American parents that the school has a vested interest in the “Human Capital” and therefore the students should be raised by the school. Forget parental consent. We see stories popping up continually that schools are pushing multi gender nonsense. Even though the LGBTQ population is 4.5% of the population children must be taught to embrace LGBTQ. Why? Could it be that “(1) LGBTQ + (1) LGBTQ = O children? You CAN NOT change your gender by thinking you can. Biologically there are only 2 genders. So to avoid the outcome of 2 genders, biology is no longer taught. Confused children who desire to be something different – which they do all the time, are being pushed into non reversible surgery without parental knowledge or consent. Sadly instead of having real conversations of knowing yourself and self respect with the value of life, these children are pushed into a new life. An adult making life changing decisions is one thing but to push a child is unconscionable. The child does not realize that making a physical change still incorporates your same emotional self.

You must remember their main goal is depopulation never forget that all of the policies that we are having place right now are doing exactly that. Their answer is immigration instead of teaching about the importance of strong families. Approximately 3,000 unborn babies are aborted every day in America and close to 1 million every year.

Make no mistake abortion is business has nothing to do with feelings, women, or babies rights. It has to do with MONEY. The goal of Planned Parenthood is to have as many abortions as possible the later the term the more money paid for body parts. [Link]

By weaponizing and normalizing what was once thought of as perverted behavior, the beauty of an intimate sexual relationship with a wonderful partner is lost. Sex is now something you do whenever with whomever in order to fill your urge. So “I want to have sex with you regardless of how you feel,” is now normalized. Sex trafficking, sex slavery, rape, incest, captivity is a billion dollar business with children bought and sold on the black market all while the majority remains silent.

Schools comply with courses (sponsored by the Center for Disease Control and Planned Parenthood) like amaze.org (for adults) and amaze.org/jr for children. Grants to follow this approach makes it easy for a cash strapped District to jump on board. By schools promoting gloom and doom, permanent victim hood, dependency on school and government as your new family, students comply. After all if it is taught in school it must be OK.

♦ Texas schools to teach 3rd graders how to make anal more enjoyable

♦ Texas State board of education considers sex ed for kindergarteners

♦ Parents outraged as California school forced elementary girls to play sex game

Dr Duke Pesta’s pinpointed exactly what is going on in schools.

Is America Worth Saving?

America will not be saved if we the silent majority do not find our voice and courage. We must act. We must recognize that the goal of progressive school programs are designed to pervert and destroy. Remember in order to transform, you must destroy first. The globalist/communists have a target. America’s youth. Will you give them our youth? President Trump can do all of the greatest things possible to restore American greatness but if we do not pay attention to our schools, WE WILL LOSE AMERICA.

If not you, who? If not now when?

