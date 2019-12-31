Cliff Kincaid

It’s one thing to defend President Trump against false witness by the magazine Christianity Today. It’s another matter to rationalize or excuse how certain Trump officials are using the United Nations and the State Department to attack Christian nations.

The controversial event occurred just a few days before Christmas, when Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Germany, longtime homosexual activist Richard Grenell, went to the United Nations to promote what he called a global initiative to force all U.N. members to approve homosexual conduct. He was joined in this demand by Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Kelly Craft, who lectured the 69 countries which have laws making homosexuality illegal. She told them that “human dignity” requires that every country on the face of the earth embrace the practice of homosexuality.

This is the kind of homosexual imperialism that evangelical Christians objected to from the Obama Administration. Christians in foreign countries saw the attack as unwarranted interference in their internal affairs and subversion of Biblical values.

The event featuring Grenell and Craft was hosted by the U.S. Mission to the U.N. and included a representative of the Harvey Milk Foundation, named for the first openly gay politician in California.

The George Soros-funded Open Society Foundations began a major global campaign to promote homosexuality in 2009, under the name of the “New Beginning” initiative, and it continues through “Funders for LGBTQ Issues.” This network claims that over a 40-year period, almost 800 different institutional grant-makers and foundations have provided more than $771 million to 6,000 different organizations working in 117 countries to promote legalization of homosexuality.

One of the original proposals was “Encouraging U.S. diplomatic engagement on international LGBT issues as legitimate human rights concerns.”

But at a time when Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual exploitation of young women is still in the news and his collaborators are being sought by law enforcement, the decision by these Trump officials to continue the Obama policy of associating with the global homosexual movement carries special risks. Years ago, a group called the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA) was discovered to have ties to the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA). Under pressure, ILGA expelled NAMBLA and two other pedophile groups.

Harry Hay, the communist founder of the modern gay rights movement, was a supporter of NAMBLA, while Harvey Milk, who became a gay activist icon after he was assassinated at the age of 33, was fond of teenage homosexual lovers and was accused of being a homosexual predator.

A major Democratic Party donor, gay activist Terry Bean has been arrested on charges relating to a sex abuse case involving a teenager. Bean was a co-founder of the major homosexual lobby, the Human Rights Campaign.

Homosexual Imperialism

Many nations objected to the homosexual imperialism of Barack Hussein Obama, with Ugandan Christian minister Martin Ssempa saying, “Sodomy is neither the change we want nor can believe in. In a video titled “Straight Nation Uprising,” based on his new book by the same name, he calls for “African resistance” to “Euro-American LGBT Aggression” on sexual matters.

Grenell and Craft have justified their campaign by noting that Trump said his administration would be “working with other nations to stop criminalizing of homosexuality.” But there is no evidence that the president wanted to browbeat some of America’s friends and allies at the U.N. into accepting and promoting the homosexual lifestyle. It seems certain that the president was concerned about people being physically injured for their self-proclaimed sexual orientation.

What happened at the U.N. was a major public spectacle designed to shame Christian nations into recognizing and approving homosexuality. It appears to be a case of Grenell hijacking U.S. foreign policy for the benefit of his friends in gay groups such as the Log Cabin Republicans. A foreign affairs advisor to Mitt Romney during his 2012 presidential campaign, Grenell has a same-sex partner and claims to be a Christian.

Craft was reportedly recommended for her post by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. She and her husband, Joe Craft, donated about $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee.

What they apparently don’t appreciate is that countries with a Christian or Muslim orientation have resisted putting government approval on homosexual conduct for many reasons, including public health. Indeed, in the modern era, the so-called “criminalization” of homosexuality is designed to discourage dangerous high-risk practices which spread AIDS and other diseases. AIDS is devastating Africa in particular.

Ambassador Attacks Christian Zambia

The Obama policy that is being continued by Trump officials Grenell and Craft has already led to a major deterioration of diplomatic relations with the African nation of Zambia. Indeed, a major scandal erupted when the U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, Daniel Foote, attacked the conservative Christian country of Zambia (96 percent Christian) over a court case involving the sentencing of two homosexuals.

Incredibly, Foote’s official U.S. Government statement seemed to imply that Zambia was obligated to promote homosexuality because it received American foreign aid. Foote said “Zambia is one of the largest per-capita recipients of U.S. assistance in the world, at $500 million each year. In these countries where we contribute resources, this includes partnering in areas of mutual interest, and holding the recipient government accountable for its responsibilities under this partnership.”

Zambian President Edgar Lungu reportedly called President Trump to complain about what U.S. officials were doing. He told Sky News, “We are saying no to homosexuality. When you are tying it to aid, if that is how you are going to bring your aid, then I’m afraid the West can leave us alone in our poverty. And we’ll continue scrounging and struggling.”

The Trump Administration has now withdrawn Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, from his post.

Clean House at the United Nations

Unless corrective action is taken quickly, the next move by major Soros-supported groups such as the Council for Global Equality and OutRight Action International will be to have the U.N. declare homosexual activity an international human right.

Such a move would put Trump on the spot. His supporters like what he has done in the areas of economics, anti-abortion policy, and national defense. But many of these same people do not want the government to approve homosexual conduct.

Damage to America’s standing in the world — as a country that respects the sovereignty of nations — has already been done. But if Trump is pressured to embrace a global “right” to homosexuality, it could not only further undermine his support among conservative Christians but turn out to be a moral catastrophe for America and the world.

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usaurvival.org

