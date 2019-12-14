JW Bryan

According to an August 28, 2019 letter I received from Arthur Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the John Birch Society, Lou Dobbs, the highest viewed commentator on Fox Business Channel, stated that the merger of Canada, Mexico, and the United States into a North American Union was now in the dustbin of history.

Mr. Thompson’s letter was telling. Here’s what he wrote:

We don’t hear the words free trade. We no longer hear the words North American Union which we did with the proposed consolidation of Canada, the United States, and Mexico… ‘harmonizing our borders’ as the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable used to love to say. Those expressions have receded into the shadows, if not into the dustbin of history.

But yet in 2006 when Dobbs was on CNN, he was singing a different tune when the Security and Prosperity Partnership was being implemented under the George W. Bush administration. He said, “What they’re (administrations of U.S. Canada, and Mexico) doing is creating a brave new world, an Orwellian world, in which the will of the people is absolutely irrelevant, and I think we’ve had a sampling of what’s going to happen to people who do that in the future. I can’t imagine this standing, but then again, I couldn’t imagine its beginning nor the fact that it’s gotten this far.

He obviously has not read the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). If he did, he would see a similar pathway to the Orwellian world of growing unaccountable government, much like the European Union was formed.

Considering that Dobbs was a champion in the fight to stop the North American Union, it illustrates the problem we are having with conservative pundits. Dobbs is the best of them on major television outlets, and he is being fooled with the rest of them regarding what the USMCA means to the future of American independence and liberty.

From Mr. Thompson’s analysis of the issue, not only has Dobbs obviously not read the USMCA Agreement, but he is being fooled, as are all the rest of the conservative pundits, about the forces behind this agreement and what it means for the lives and liberties of American citizens. The potential of this agreement could well result in people being forced to exist under conditions that equate with the conditions and circumstances depicted in George Orwell’s book, “1984.”

If the USMCA Agreement is ratified, Orwell’s predictions would come true. According to an article in Canada Free Press, the agreement brings in, through the back door, the Law of the Sea Treaty, indorsed by both Clinton and Bush, which was not ratified by the United States. President Reagan rejected it because it demanded technology and wealth transfer from developed nations to the undeveloped ones. As compelling the reasons were to reject it, there were far worse reasons to do so. President Reagan didn’t like the idea of establishing an international bureaucracy that would supersede U.S. rights of sovereignty. He knew that other nations would use the Law of the Sea Treaty to work against U.S. interests in ways not imagined in the benign scenarios painted by its supporters.

According to the Washington Standard / Nov. 19, 2018: The three parties (United States, Mexico, and Canada) recognize Sustainable Development (SD), the lynchpin of United Nations Agenda 21 which has now morphed into UN Agenda 2030, as an essential ingredient without which trade cannot exist.

So, we now come to a point that reveals what this is all about, and what it’s not. We have continually been told that it’s all about trade. However, it is abundantly clear that it’s not about trade, it’s about something else altogether – it’s about control, total control – not just about some things but all things.

Since the USMCA dictates that trade cannot exist without Sustainable Development with strict guidelines, USMCA then must follow the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are promoted by the U.N. and all its affiliated agencies as follows; no poverty, no hunger, good health, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible production and consumption, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice, and strong institutions and partnerships for Sustainable Development goals.

Back Lou Dobbs… I believe that if he had read just this portion of the proposed agreement, he would have pointed out that to bring even a few of these, let’s just take no poverty and no hunger to fruition, it would result in total poverty and hunger for all, for the simple reason that those who were productive would lose all incentive to produce any more than they themselves needed to survive. This, of course, the United Nations would not allow if their agenda had developed to the extent that it was now nearing total control of practically all domestic programs in our country. This means they’d have authority over all things domestic, over everything in America, which has been their goal from the beginning.

Lou Dobbs hasn’t read any of this. He is repeating the line that has been handed out to all conservative pundits and all legislators of both parties that the USMCA is going to be a tremendous boost for the economy and that’s all that is cared about.

They don’t care two hoots in hell about our sovereignty and independence; they would sell their soul, which I think most of them already have, for a few dollars more. I sometimes think they believe that they won’t be affected if things somehow go wrong, so what the hell do they care about those who are affected. When reflecting on all this I could say, “May God damn the guilty ones to hell.” I have no doubt that the Almighty has already taken care of who belongs to Him and who doesn’t. For you see, the guilty ones in this case are those that God has turned over to a reprobate mind, so it necessarily follows that they are already damned/condemned even before the fact. We can readily see that all this about the U.N. and world government is a product of reprobate minds that God has condemned to hell. And I raise my voice to declare, “Glory to God in the Highest.”

This also applies to President Trump, with the exception that he does care about how people are affected. Obviously, he has read very little of the nearly 3,000 pages in its final form and is relying on Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, to tell him what is in it. This is a huge mistake by the President as it reveals that he doesn’t know the enemy. Even if he knows that Lighthizer is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), it is quite evident by those he has surrounded himself with that he knows little, if anything about the goals of this rotten globalist organization.

If Trump knows of the existence of the CFR, it’s very possible that he views it much the same as Reagan did. When asked about why he had so many CFR people in his administration he said something like this, “Well I don’t see any harm in people getting together to discuss international issues and problems.” This raises the question as to whether he was naïve or was simply dodging the question.

The CFR’s hands are all over the USMCA trade agreement. There is no doubt that CFR membership could, and probably has discussed what they’d like to have included in the texts of the agreement. I’m sure the CFR desires are included in the USMCA; Mr. Lighthizer has seen to that. If it is ratified it will give more impetus to the advancement of UN Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development.

The Dangers of Sustainable Development

According to its authors, the objective of sustainable development is to integrate economic, social and environmental policies in order to achieve reduced consumption, social equity, and the preservation of biodiversity. Sustainabilists insist that every societal decision be based on environmental impact, focusing on three components; global land use, global education, and global population control and reduction.

The goal is to reduce what we can consume, what we purchase, and what we produce. Our equity must be reduced (what belongs to us that we’ve worked for) because it is not sustainable.

What is not sustainable? The UN’s Biodiversity Assessment Report:

“Ski runs, grazing of livestock, plowing of soil, building fences, industry, single family homes, paved and tarred roads, logging activities, dams and reservoirs, power line construction, etc., etc. all must be eliminated.

Revealing quotes from the planners from the Agenda 21: The Earth Summit Strategy to Save our Planet.

From Agenda 21: The Earth Summit Strategy to Save Our Planet.

“Agenda 21 proposes an array of actions which are intended to be implemented by every person on earth…it calls for specific changes in the activities of all people. Effective execution of Agenda 21 will require a profound reorientation of all humans, unlike anything the world has ever experienced…”

This is only a small sampling from the stated policies and goals of UN Agenda 21 and Sustainable Development. I recommend that anyone interested in what’s planned for the next 10 years should check out Tom DeWeese’s exhaustive research here. If we don’t get people informed and in action concerning this it could lead to the reality of Orwell’s 1984.

Please forward this article and others on the same subject matter to friends and family as our futures and those of our descendants depend upon us knowing the truth.

