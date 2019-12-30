Kelleigh Nelson



There are some in black robes sitting on federal benches all across this country. They’re Democrats, Republicans, liberals and even conservatives that pervert the Constitution. —Paul Brown

As long as judges tinker with the Constitution to “do what the people want” instead of what the document actually commands, politicians who pick and confirm new federal judges will naturally want only those who agree with them politically. —Antonin Scalia

Take all the robes of all the good judges who have ever lived on the face of the earth, and they would not be large enough to cover the iniquity of one corrupt judge. —Henry Ward Beecher

My personal opinion is that Judge Emmet Sullivan is a disgrace to the bench regarding General Flynn’s case. Why? Because he is denying all Brady evidence requested by defense counsel, Sidney Powell, just as he denied requests for a mistrial in the case of Senator Stevens, a conviction he later dismissed. Sullivan has tossed General Flynn’s claim that he was a victim of FBI misconduct and accused his attorneys of plagiarism, writing that they had used parts of a 2012 brief from the non-profit New York Council of Defense Lawyers without citing the verbatim borrowing. Sidney Powell a plagiarist…he must have her confused with Joe Biden!!!

The Judge has set January 28th, 2020 for General Michael Flynn’s sentencing for a process crime based on a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador on December 29, 2016, seven weeks after the presidential election.

Sullivan relied heavily on the Mueller report and finds: the case was adequately predicated and authorized by Rod Rosenstein; the original guilty plea to Judge Contreras was appropriately informed; the government followed all appropriate notifications for Brady material; the evidence of Flynn’s guilt is accurately demonstrable to the guilty plea Mr. Flynn accepted; and there was no prosecutorial misconduct.

Sullivan trusts Mueller (read that Andrew Weissmann, Mueller’s lead prosecutor) and Rod Rosenstein? Weissman, the attorney who screwed up the entire Enron case and should have been disbarred? Rosenstein, the temporary Attorney General under Jeff Sessions, the man who offered to wear a wire while speaking with President Trump? The Department of Justice (DOJ) who has denied requested Brady materials over and over again? And like so many other cases prosecuted by the DOJ, threats against the family to secure a plea of guilt. These Deep State impresarios are trustworthy? They are in fact licensed to lie! Sullivan is obviously part and parcel of the same corrupt cadre of individuals we’ve seen in the Obama DOJ.

Has the judge not been listening to the phony impeachment hearings and reading the Inspector General’s report on the lies of the DOJ to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts? Has he not read any of Attorney Sidney Powell’s briefs? How about her book, Licensed to Lie, which extolled Sullivan’s actions overturning prosecutions?

Who appointed this judge? Two Republican Presidents and one Democrat. Sullivan was appointed to the bench of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, to the District of Columbia Court of Appeals as an Associate Judge in 1992 by President George H. W. Bush and to the federal bench in 1994 by President Bill Clinton.

Licensed to Lie

Judge Sullivan presided over the 2008 trial of U.S. Senator Ted Stevens, who was convicted of seven felony ethics violations. During the trial, the judge refused requests by the defense for a mistrial to be declared, after information was revealed that the prosecution had withheld exculpatory Brady material. Eight days after the guilty verdict, Stevens narrowly lost his reelection bid, and without his vote against Obamacare, it passed. Did the judge withhold the truth in Stevens case until he lost the election?

As more evidence of prosecutorial misconduct became known in early 2009, Judge Sullivan held four prosecutors in civil contempt of court, including Andrew Weissmann. On April 1, 2009, following a Justice Department probe that found additional evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, the DOJ recommended that Stevens’ conviction be dismissed. Few people know that Robert Mueller oversaw the witch hunt against Senator Stevens.

Sidney Powell’s true legal thriller, Licensed to Lie, debunks everything the media and the government told us about the DOJ’s destruction and prosecution of the revered accounting firm Arthur Andersen, Merrill Lynch wealth management executives who did one business transaction with Enron, the purposeful destruction of Alaska Senator Ted Steven’s reputation, and even more. DOJ attorneys continue to lie to Federal judges, and those judges continue to accept their blatant lies.

Those of us who have watched this corrupt circus and have researched this case know more about it than Sullivan does. For nearly three years, the Flynn family has suffered the irrefutable FBI set up of this decorated military hero. General Flynn was the former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Senior Military Intelligence Officer in the Department of Defense who never lied to anyone, including the FBI and VP Mike Pence.

And here we are again with the very same people in charge of destroying an innocent man’s life, a man who served his country with honor for 33 years, and in front of the same judge who is refusing to see the same criminal activity by the same Director of the FBI who served as Special Prosecutor in the phony Russian Collusion claim with sixteen Democratic Party operatives as investigators, including Andrew Weissmann who was held in civil contempt of court in a very similar case.

Senator Steven’s (R-AK) tainted prosecution was a clear case of DOJ meddling in a Senate election. General Flynn’s tainted prosecution is a clear case of the DOJ meddling in an effort to overturn a presidential election and influence the upcoming presidential election.

FBI Director Comey

It was FBI Director James Comey who sent two FBI agents to interview Flynn in order to trip him up over his phone call with the Russian Ambassador. This is where the tin-pot dictator behavior of former FBI Director James Comey is fully displayed. Diana West’s book, The Red Thread exposes Comey’s adoration of communist loving Reinhard Niebuhr, and his duplicitous actions against Donald Trump.

Sidney Powell filed a brief citing evidence that FBI Director Comey said “screw it” to longstanding FBI protocols that would have prevented the agents from interviewing the new National Security Advisor, General Flynn.

Agents Strzok and Pienka had the transcript of the General’s phone call to Russian Ambassador Kislyak, and their original 302 interview reports stated Michael Flynn did not lie about discussing Obama’s sanctions with the ambassador.

While answering questions in an interview he thought was inconsequential, Flynn did not have a strong recollection of his conversations with the ambassador. In his defense, he did not believe he was sitting there to tell the FBI how the Trump Administration would be dealing with Russia going forward. The conversation was supposed to be about the election. And of course, he didn’t think the FBI would compare transcripts of his conversations to his answers. That would be unlawful.

It was disclosed that General Flynn had told Trump’s transition team, i.e. VP Pence, that he never discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador, which he really did not. The illegally unmasked transcripts, however, indicated that the subject had come up at one point, which was appropriate and legally proper. New administrations in transition can discuss their changed viewpoints from previous White House occupants, which is what General Flynn was hired to do as the new National Security Advisor. Nevertheless, it was not discussed in detail…only mentioned.

Incredibly, the FBI amended its 302s (interview summaries) to suggest he lied. Joel Pollak’s article in Breitbart states that the General’s lawyers allege that the DOJ’s Lisa Page actually changed the 302 reports. As his attorney, Sidney Powell points out, “The agents moved a sentence to make it seem to be an answer to a question it was not.” The words “FLYNN stated he did not” were added to the document. A 25-year FBI agent, James Gagliano says that Comey’s FBI altered 302 summaries has done irreparable damage will take a generation to recover.

Powell demanded “the original or first draft of the FBI 302 of the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24, 2017,” as well as “any records or documents that show everyone who made changes to that 302.”

She was correct when she said, “The government has continued to defy its

constitutional, ethical and legal obligations to this Court and to the defense, and to hide evidence that it knows exonerates Mr. Flynn. As is the essence of the problem here, instead of protecting its citizens, the “government” is protecting its own criminal conduct and operatives.”

Facing certain financial destruction and a criminal proceeding that would have harmed his family, Flynn copped to a minor crime, lying to the FBI, to avoid a crucible. I only wish Sidney Powell had been his defense from the beginning of this blatant attack on one of America’s finest.

Silence from AG Barr

Much of the Brady material requested by Flynn’s attorneys has not been declassified by Barr despite it being exculpatory evidence for General Flynn. This denied exculpatory evidence could prove both his innocence and the FBI’s collusion to eliminate President Trump’s choice for National Security Advisor. Read here and here.

It would only be fair to the General and to the public to see all the relative FBI evidence against Michael Flynn. Even Senator Chuck Grassley wrote a letter to General Mattis, in August of 2017, regarding the declassification of specific documents related to public interest and fairness to General Flynn.

AG Barr has the authority and has been given the power to declassify the important documents from the DOJ and FBI regarding their motives to “investigate” General Flynn. The prosecution of Michael Flynn is under Barr’s authority, and President Trump “delegated authority” to the Attorney General to determine IF anything should be declassified. The President authorized Bill Barr to declassify any/all material that may be needed in the honest search for truth and justice. And Bill Barr has done absolutely nothing.

Barr has actually gone to court to argue he is under no obligation to provide the declassified material to anyone, for anything and the DOJ has confirmed that the President is not requiring declassification of anything. What is so damning is that none of the materials are in any way related to national security. This is a sham and a protection factor for the DOJ Deep State. AG Barr is protecting the DOJ, not the life of an innocent man.

Prosecution Suppresses Evidence

In the ongoing case, United States v. Michael T. Flynn, the DOJ’s prosecution team did not turn over exculpatory evidence (Brady material) to General Flynn’s defense attorney. Withholding exculpatory evidence from the defense is prosecutorial misconduct and the Flynn case is not the first time the DOJ has denied a defendant their constitutional rights.

The prosecution has willingly and knowingly suppressed key evidence that would prove the General’s innocence. He is entitled to due process and to the disclosure of all evidence that would help his case, but the DOJ has not been forthcoming with those documents.

The General’s Constitutional rights were violated by FBI Director James Comey, Loretta Lynch’s Justice Department, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and the Justice Department, including former Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah A. Curtis, who until September 27, 2019, was the lead DOJ attorney prosecuting General Flynn’s case.

Attorney Sidney Powell has stated that when FBI Director Comey met with President Trump, Comey did not inform President Trump that the FBI had already cleared General Flynn of any crime.

Conclusion

General Michael Flynn has served this nation and his president with honor. He has lost everything at the very hands of the government he served for over 33 years. He needs our help. Please donate to the Michael Flynn Legal Defense Fund.

President Trump made clear to reporters at Mar-a-Lago how he felt about the prosecution of former aides. It is time for President Trump to act and to pardon General Flynn, Roger Stone, and others who have lost everything for supporting an outsider who just wanted to make America great again.

The stench of corruption emanates from Obama’s DOJ and those within who aspired to destroy the will of America’s people. Those who are guilty of treasonous crimes walk free, while the innocents suffer.