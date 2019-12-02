Diane Kepus

Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Matthew 7:15-20 KJV

I believe that by now, most of us realize the Democratic Party is not the same Democratic Party from our childhood. There are many adjectives which could be used here to describe them, but I will leave most of them to you. The two greatest of those are deceit and manipulation.

Most of our “New Age” Democrats these days are most willing to tell you who they are but not this one! A better description would be

Just who is this new kid on the block Tom Steyer better known as “Daddy Warbucks” in the Climate Change Green World? Where did he come from and why does he believe he has all the answers?

He has been around for sometime actually, it’s just those of us who know the climate change/green philosophy hoax is a financial scam set up by those who already have plenty of money, that have learned how to manipulate the system and have managed to figure out a way to make you believe their lies.

Thomas F. Steyer is extremely GREEN, a Clinton boy if he would be willing to be honest and until he began spending millions on ads against Trump in the 2016 election, most of us had never heard of him. He is a billionaire-environmentalist-activist who believes he is always right and anyone who disagrees with him is always wrong.

Known as the new “Daddy Warbucks” to the Green world replacing Al Gore and Prince Charles as the major speakers, he ironically made billions from his tenure atop Farallon Capital Management—much of it from COAL projects around the world—Steyer apparently had an environmental epiphany and now wants to atone for his past sins by trying to save the planet from manmade climate change.

COAL – you know that black ugly stuff that is supposed to be ruining our world. If you listen to some crazed environmentalist’s, they will tell you it is COAL that has brought our planet to the brink of catastrophic destruction.

COAL can’t possible be held responsible for Climate Change! What gives? Soros just a couple of years ago invested pretty heavily in coal.

Since the report “100 Years of Federal Mining Safety and Health Research” came out in 2010, things have changed quite a bit. Link

Steyer spent a large wad of his money (which is ok – $ 20 Million) to skewer Trump in a barrage of anti-Trump advertising ads throughout California during the 2016 election. He also spent millions in 2018 calling for his impeachment.

This is a man so deeply green, he might be related to a frog or toad.

He has contributed so far $24 million to his personal PAC NextGen Climate Action Committee (2016), stated he intended to spend up to $30 million in mobilizing the youth vote for the 2018 election and has already stated he is dedicated to spending $100M of his own funds for the 2020 election.

Having made billions on Wall Street and the Coal industry, he is proposing a radical, progressive, socialist makeover of America.

His link to the Clintons? Until he decided to run for President in 2020, he was the Director of the board (2010) of his buddies Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Pac known as the Center for American Progress (CAP). The very day he stepped down he announced his entrance into the 2020 race.

In July of 2019 he also walked away from leading NextGen America, which helped Democrats retake the House in the 2018 midterms, and Need to Impeach, a group that had been calling on congress to begin the original impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

To make it clear just how progressive CAP is, other members of the board include former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, former hedge fund executive Eric Mindich, Democratic donor Donald Sussman and businessman Glen Hutchins, who sits on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

To give you a glimpse into the company these people keep, Hutchins bio states in part: Glenn Hutchins is Co-Chairman of the Brookings Institution and CARE; a board member of the Obama Foundation, and the Center for American Progress. Sussman gave over $20 Million to the PAC supporting Hillary’s Presidential run in 2016. We all know who and what John Podesta. Link

The mega gathering of the far, far left socialist billionaires like Steyer, Soros, Al Gore, Prince Charles, Warren Buffet and Bloomberg shed’s a very enlightening picture into how these “money men” believe they can win over and control the lives of Americans.

Steyer and Soros are among the very wealthy socialist members of the secretive, powerful, progressive group “Democracy Alliance“. Don’t you just love how these left rail-runners like to use words like Democracy and America to encourage you to trust them?

Within the Democracy Alliance is a fund called the “Climate Equity Action Fund” whose purpose is to support organizations to educate and mobilize voters of color to elect climate champions and hold them accountable. There is also the organization “Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund” of which their objective is to build the power of the climate movement by organizing and supporting the leadership of grassroots communities of color, low-income communities.

The Democracy Alliance, founded in 2005, is the largest network of donors dedicated to building the progressive movement in the United States. “We play a leading role in fostering the infrastructure necessary to advance a progressive agenda for America.” (Their words not mine).

I guess these people like Steyer, Soros, Bloomberg and others believe people of color and those that make a great deal less money than they do can’t think or reason for themselves and are an easy target.

Next Generation and Next Gen Climate addresses climate and family policy, and NextGen Climate Action, acts politically on climate issues.

Next Generation is divided into several categories and what interests me the most is the “Children and Families Program” which of course also includes educating (brainwashing) in “green”. They have two leading projects:

NextGen had joined forces with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation to launch Too Small to Fail, a new initiative to improve the health and well-being of children ages zero to five. (young people, organized to take power by winning elections for progressive candidates) (this group is still active) Link

California Leading which includes “Understanding and Alleviating the Impacts of Childhood Poverty”. They state they have the best tools to understand and combat poverty and alleviate its effects among children.

REALLY?

If this is true, having the best tools to understand and combat poverty and alleviate its effects among children, why wouldn’t they be sharing that across the country? Or is this just another scam to keep our kids and their families beholden and full of freebies? I always like going for the “hand up” rather than a “hand out”.

They will once again throw out the erroneous scientific information that the U.S. will likely face the effects of human-induced climate change including rising seas and more frequent bouts of extreme heat. Never mind all the scientists around the world who have stated Global Warming is just not happening except for the workings of those trying to make us think so through things like government controlled “geoengineering” or the scientists who have admitted they were paid to lie and endorse Global Warming.

Do I need to remind you all the “open” game plan here? In Nov 2015 I wrote an article about the “powers to be” finally admitting climate change was a farce. Christiana Figueres, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), warned that the fight against climate change is a process and that the sought-after transformation of the world economy will not be decided at one conference or in one agreement. What this means is the elimination of CAPITALISM!

Was Christiana, a socialist, telling us that climate change was being used as a weapon of the TRANSFORMATION of the world’s economy? I believe so and as I said before, obviously she felt the need to tell the world the Global Climate lie was created to transform the world’s economy to “redistribute the wealth” by all the wealthier nations to take care of the poor ones.

Her words not mine!

Where did we hear about “redistribute the wealth” before? Oh yes, the United Nations, Pope Francis and Obama. But where in the world did that idea originate from? Greed, power and large ego’s!

Is this to mean those of us who work every day are to freely give support to those who “choose” not to work but live off the system/workers? We are being told “redistributing” is “charity”. I believe even the modern dictionary would argue with them.

Pius XI stated “Calling simply for redistribution by the State violates the principle of it being gravely wrong to take from individuals what they can accomplish by their own initiative and industry and give it to the community.”

Pope Francis has openly time and time again stated how he dislikes our Capitalism, yet he lives in palace of which they have never revealed the number of rooms, shinning with gold, marble and silver. The museum is filled with artwork which could feed the hungry. The cost of the clothes the Pope, Bishops and Cardinals wear plus travel expenses I am certain would feed “multitudes”. Yet the welfare we provide to our citizens is not enough for the Pope – we are to feed, clothe, and house the world and allow every illegal to enter our country. The Pope most certainly does not.

Back to Coal – in Aug 2015, Steve Milloy of Breitbart wrote a very telling article that predicted the left wasn’t going to kill off the coal industry so much as it was going to steal it. That prediction is already becoming true courtesy of billionaire George Soros. Link

“U.S. Securities and Exchange Act filings indicate that Soros has purchased an initial 1 million shares of Peabody Energy and 553,200 shares of Arch Coal, the two largest publicly traded U.S. coal companies. As pointed out last week, both companies have been driven perilously close to bankruptcy by the combination of President Obama’s “war on coal” and inexpensive natural gas brought on by the hydrofracturing revolution.”

HUM? Seems our socialist billionaires are again playing both sides of the street.

Make no mistake – Steyer the billionaire hedgehog fund operator omitted to spend $100 million in 2014 to elect anti-coal, climate alarmist-friendly politicians. This is an entirely different amount that what he intends to spend on his own election campaign. Though he failed miserably, he has re-upped for the same program in 2020. Yet Steyer’s dirty secret is that, despite his protestations of concern about the climate, he’s made a fortune from coal production in Indonesia over the past 15 years. It’s easy to imagine some Steyer-steered investment vehicle rescuing sinking coal companies under the guise of turning coal into “clean energy” business.

AMERICANS – be very careful and do your research on these supposed “do gooders” who are wolves in sheep’s clothing.

And Steyer, could you change the tie occasionally! He wears a Tartan tie not of his heritage, but that of the Wallace clan (Braveheart). Here you will find how Steyer’s mind works. Did he forget in the end Wallace was “drawn and quartered”?

Link Link

