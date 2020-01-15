Bradlee Dean

Government: This is About America’s Safety

“They that observe lying vanities forsake their own mercy.” —Jonah 2:8

It was reported by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that 18 Republican governors have explicitly requested that more refugees be sent to their states. They said that it was “compassion” and “Christian charity” to do so. The questions were asked, “have their constituents demanded this?” The reply was “No.” So, what’s going on here?

Guest Ned Ryan responded: Refugee resettlement has nothing to do with Christianity and has everything to do with the immoral behavior of these governors and quite frankly a perverse incentive for these government funded charities that are acting as refugee contractors grifting (swindling) off the American taxpayers.

However, the US State Department is paying these refugee contractors over $2,100 per refugee, of which they get to keep 45%, and then they’re doing this campaign on these governors saying you have to put your Christian charity into action through an act of cowardice.

ALERT: VOTE THESE GOP TRAITORS OUT! Reynolds of IA

Ducey of AZ

Stitt of OK

Lee of Tenn

Burgum of ND

Noem of SD

Sununu of NH

Herbert of UT

Ricketts of NE

Justice of WV

Holcomb of IN

Scott of VT

Baker of Mass

DeWine of Ohio

Hutchinson of AR

Parsons of MO

Little of ID

Hogan of MD pic.twitter.com/0JbvIZyONN — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 7, 2020

Take note: This is the same government that has sanctioned the murder of innocent babies in the womb (Deuteronomy 19:10; Proverbs 6:17).This has nothing to do with the safety of Americans, it has everything to do with selling the American people out to foreigners in giving them our land. There are over 20 million illegal’s in America today.

What is even more disturbing is that the number of Mosques in the United States has jumped up to 74% since September 11, 2001.

The US survey 2011 counted a total of 2,106 as compared to 1,209 in the year 2000.

As of 2016, there are as many as 3,000 mosques in America, with a total number of 3.3 million Muslims residing in this country.

Denmark: 450% more crimes committed by Muslims then non-Muslims.

• Germany: Muslim migrants committed 142, 500 crimes in 6 months. This is 780 every day.

• Sweden: 480,000 sexual assaults in one year. 77% of all rapes by less than 2% Muslim.

• England and Wales: Over 56% of Syrian refugee’s committed severe crimes in less than 1 year etc.

• Belgium: 35% of Prison population is Muslim who make up only 6% of the population.

• UK: Muslims fill 44%of high security prisons, out of a 5% population.

• USA: 91.4 % Muslim refugees are on food stamps, 68.3 % on cash welfare.

Muslim migration has doubled in the decade since 9/11 and 60% migrants to America favor sharia law (Deuteronomy 28:15-68).

Americans, you are being sold out by your said representatives because you have sold out your God (Jeremiah 16:10-14).

Friends, this is not a foreign people doing this to you and your posterity. This is corrupt representatives of the United States government committing treason against you (Luke 22:48).

Treason is the only crime specifically defined in the Constitution.

According to Article III, Section 3, a person is guilty of treason if he or she goes to war against the United States or gives “aid or comfort” to an enemy (Deuteronomy 28:43).

Americans have known and have yet refused to take responsibility for the actions of their said representatives because Americans have failed to repent before the Lord. It takes more than “voting them out” (Read Article 2, Section 4, US Constitution). They work for you and they will act accordingly, if you are good the government will be good. If you fail to lawfully react, they will continue to act lawlessly (1 Timothy 6:12), and so they are.

Former slave and abolitionist Fredrick Douglas, who knew best when he said:

“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both.”

To What Does This Come Down?

Your sins are finding you out (Numbers 23:32).

“But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee:

The Lord shall bring thee, and thy king which thou shalt set over thee, unto a nation which neither thou nor thy fathers have known; and there shalt thou serve other gods, wood and stone.

The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail. Moreover all these curses shall come upon thee, and shall pursue thee, and overtake thee, till thou be destroyed; because thou hearkenedst not unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to keep his commandments and his statutes which he commanded thee:

The Lord shall bring a nation against thee from far, from the end of the earth, as swift as the eagle flieth; a nation whose tongue thou shalt not understand;

A nation of fierce countenance, which shall not regard the person of the old, nor shew favour to the young: And he shall eat the fruit of thy cattle, and the fruit of thy land, until thou be destroyed: which also shall not leave thee either corn, wine, or oil, or the increase of thy kine, or flocks of thy sheep, until he have destroyed thee. And he shall besiege thee in all thy gates, until thy high and fenced walls come down, wherein thou trustedst, throughout all thy land: and he shall besiege thee in all thy gates throughout all thy land, which the Lord thy God hath given thee.

If thou wilt not observe to do all the words of this law that are written in this book, that thou mayest fear this glorious and fearful name, The Lord Thy God; Then the Lord will make thy plagues wonderful, and the plagues of thy seed, even great plagues, and of long continuance, and sore sicknesses, and of long continuance. Moreover he will bring upon thee all the diseases of Egypt, which thou wast afraid of; and they shall cleave unto thee. Also every sickness, and every plague, which is not written in the book of this law, them will the Lord bring upon thee, until thou be destroyed. And ye shall be left few in number, whereas ye were as the stars of heaven for multitude; because thou wouldest not obey the voice of the Lord thy God. And it shall come to pass, that as the Lord rejoiced over you to do you good, and to multiply you; so the Lord will rejoice over you to destroy you, and to bring you to nought; and ye shall be plucked from off the land whither thou goest to possess it. And the Lord shall scatter thee among all people, from the one end of the earth even unto the other; and there thou shalt serve other gods, which neither thou nor thy fathers have known, even wood and stone. And among these nations shalt thou find no ease, neither shall the sole of thy foot have rest: but the Lord shall give thee there a trembling heart, and failing of eyes, and sorrow of mind: And thy life shall hang in doubt before thee; and thou shalt fear day and night, and shalt have none assurance of thy life: In the morning thou shalt say, Would God it were even! and at even thou shalt say, Would God it were morning! for the fear of thine heart wherewith thou shalt fear, and for the sight of thine eyes which thou shalt see. And the Lord shall bring thee into Egypt again with ships, by the way whereof I spake unto thee, Thou shalt see it no more again: and there ye shall be sold unto your enemies for bondmen and bondwomen, and no man shall buy you.” -Deuteronomy 28:15, 36, 43-45, 49-52, 58-68

If repentance toward God is not immediately addressed, and remain in your sins (Exodus 20; Acts 20:21; Galatians 3:24),then it should come as no surprise when you find your government continuously selling you out only to be devoured by them that mean to conquer. This is Bible and it is history America.

For example: Americans have been convinced by the same government that it is somehow a right to kill, which the Lord condemns, an innocent, unborn child in the womb by a woman/man with knives, only to have the flood gates opened to those who mean to kill you with knives (Matthew 5:45). Then you discover the ones opening up those gates to those who mean to kill you are also attempting to strip you of your rights to defend yourselves against such people.

This is why it is of the utmost importance to deal with corruption: First, before God (Acts 20:21) in repentance of our sins, transgressing God’s law (1 John 3:4), and then bearing the fruits of repentance wrought in you by the Holy Ghost (2 Corinthians 7:10, Galatians 3:24), which drives us to Christ where the Law can do no more (Hebrews 12:2). Then you will take vengeance upon corruption “and being ready to punish all disobedience when your obedience is fulfilled” (2 Corinthians 10:6)

But not until then.

