What a shame. For decades so many of us tried to educate and warn anyone who would listen that our elections have been stolen by stuffing ballot boxes, voting and counting machines for at least the past 50 years. Yes, fifty years.

Americans wrote books on it. I wrote my Blind Loyalty booklet in 1998, sold 700,000 copies at cost and retired it as the data became too old. That 46-pg booklet dealt with vote fraud, provable case after case, page after page. Entire web sites devoted to nothing but proving vote fraud ignored by the prostitute media and the masses.

Vote fraud installed constitutionally ineligible Marxist traitor, Hussein Obama, into office. Twice. Despite the massive amount of data and proof of fraud, the Democrat/Communist Party USA’s media screeched it was racism to question the outcome of an election – unless it’s a candidate or incumbent desired by the shadow government. The majority of Americans who suspected there was fraud remained silent out of fear for their jobs and being called racist. America walked right into the trap. Congress cowered over the eligibility issue and did nothing.

Bellowing by the prostitute media continues to this day with repeated propping up career criminal Cheater China Joe Biden by declaring he won the presidency. No proof of vote fraud! Nothing but conspiracies by Trump supporters! So too with the more powerful than the U.S. Congress, the ‘gods of the universe’ big tech: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google with their massive censorship. Conservative talk radio hosts refer to dementia addled Biden as president, further giving credibility to the biggest election theft in history.

Of course now that the opportunity to break up those monopolies is gone, members of the GOP stung by those scorpions complain: (Senator) Josh Hawley warns Big Tech is trying to ‘transform America and silence our speech’ in book that was canceled by Simon. Well Josh, your party had control of both chambers of Congress from Jan 2017 through Jan 2019 with a Republican president, Donald Trump. Did your party solve the problem back then by going after them under the anti-trust laws? Having a few committee hearings to exchange spit with the CEOs of those monster corporations produced the usual no solution to the problem.

California Officials, Biden-Linked Firm Coordinated With Big Tech to Censor Election Posts: Judicial Watch – Think his son, Hunter Biden and his computer screw up.

It wasn’t just President-elect Donald J. Trump who was cheated: Illegal Ballots Counted: What About Those House and Senate Seats?, Nov. 9, 2020. It was imperative the two senate seats in Georgia for their special election would go to Democrats. Despite the massive vote fraud exposed, neither incumbents, Loeffler and Purdue challenged the outcome.

Same rigged machines, same corrupt governor and Secretary of State, corrupt precinct workers, corrupt everything during those elections. And yet, those two walked away handing the U.S. Senate over to the Democrat Communist Party USA.

With the constitutionally ineligible “Legs-in-the-air’ Ho Harris playing VP, the shadow government now has We the People by the throat. Before you could take your next breath, H.R. 1 was introduced to unconstitutionally strip the states of their rights regarding elections. States do NOT have to get on their knees. The solution is nullification: H.R. 1 vs States Rights

After Cheater China Joe was sworn in, many states made election reform top priority. Because Americans fought back, audits are going on. Never in my life have I seen such a vicious fight between county stupidvisors and a state legislature over the audit going on in Maricopa County, AZ. The biggest county in the state and one of the worst cases of vote fraud robbing President-elect Trump (he has never conceded to this day) of a second term.

Why? Because the shadow government and their pimps in Maricopa County are running scared and they should be with 1.2 million ballots being scrutinized. Trump took AZ, no question about it if anyone followed the election in that state.

Arizona’s Largest County Refuses to Turn Over ‘Voting Machines for A Forensic Audit’, Dec. 18, 2020 – Their state senators issued subpoenas demanding the county turn over “digital images of every mail ballot counted during November’s general election, along with a list of logs and reports”. 19 states allow recall of elected officials. If I lived there, I would be heading up the charge to recall all Maricopa County stupidvisors who’ve been fighting like junk yard dogs to protect the steal.

Arizona Senate Drafts Resolution Threatening Arrests of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for Not Handing Over Requested Election Machines and Ballots. Feb.4, 2021

Why Are Arizona’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Not in Jail? They Are Reportedly Breaking the Law By Not Handing Over 2020 Election Ballots, Feb. 15, 2021

After Finding Shredded Ballots in the Dumpster Earlier Today – A Mysterious Fire Breaks Out at Maricopa County Official’s Farm, March 6,2021 – Where is their Dept of Justice?

“The Arizona Maricopa County election coverup continues. These crooks are doing all they can to obstruct justice and tamper with evidence because they know they can get away with it.

“The Arizona Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) on Wednesday loaded its 2020 Election ballots on a truck for delivery to the Arizona Senate. After months of attempting to obtain access to the ballots, the Senate won a court case where the judge ordered the ballots to be produced to the Senate. So immediately before being told when and where to deliver the ballots, the MCBOS loaded the ballots onto a truck even though the Senate had not yet asked for the ballots. It is not believed that this move of the ballots was performed under the proper chain of custody.

“The newspapers somehow got a hold of this story and claimed the Senate was not ready for the truckload after months of asking for the ballots. They have consistently declared Joe Biden won the election and that there is no evidence of fraud.”

Last Week the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Unilaterally Loaded Ballots onto Trucks and then Stored Them in the Open in a Warehouse Ignoring Proper Safeguarding Controls, March 7,2021

HUGE BREAKING NEWS: Arizona Senate Republicans Courageously Announce Team Who Will Perform Maricopa County Election Audit and It’s Good News for America!, March 31, 2021

Update: Democrats in Arizona Are Now Attacking the Auditors Selected by Arizona’s Senate to Audit the 2020 Election Results in Maricopa County, April 4, 2021 – Of course they are.

EXCLUSIVE: The Democrats’ Attorney Marc Elias Has His Army of Radical Lawyers Ready to Threaten and Stop Any Election Audit in Maricopa County Arizona, April 11, 2021

Maricopa County 2020 Election Audit on Track After Democrats Refuse to Pay $1 Million, April 23, 2021

BREAKING – IT’S HAPPENING! Arizona Election Workers are Running Ultra-Violet Ballot Testing on Maricopa Ballots (VIDEO), April 24, 2021 – Catching fake ballots vs real ones.

Summary of the Maricopa County audit so far, April 25, 2021

MUST READ: This Is Why the Democrats are So Afraid of a Valid Audit in Maricopa County – the Results Are Insane, April 26, 2021

Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision)

Audit update, April 26, 2021 – “Meanwhile, Trump-era trade advisor Peter Navarro has been looking ahead to a similar audit in Georgia. He predicts an audit would likely reveal election fraud in the 2020 election just as it is in Arizona. Navarro added, the scale of voter fraud in Georgia is “much larger than in Arizona” and cited preliminary estimates.

“The former Trump administration advisor believes election officials let fraud slide through due to collusion between Georgia officials and Democrat Party operatives. He stressed these audit will reveal patterns of systemic fraud that were used by Democrats in battleground states last year.”

Maricopa County Judge Recuses Himself From 2020 Election Audit Case, April 27, 2021

New Judge in Maricopa County Audit Case Was Not Only Appointed by Democrat Janet Napolitano, He Has Ties to the Marc Elias Firm Perkins Coie

What Is Michigan’s Secretary of State Benson Hiding? Why Is She Not Complying with Subpoenas and Delaying Producing Elections Material Requested?, April 10, 2021

Cyber Ninjas Are Also Part of Team Refuting Secretary of State Benson’s Letter Claiming ‘Operator Error’ in Election Results in Antrim County, Michigan, April 27, 2021 – “A lawsuit has been in place for some time led by attorney Mathew Deperno. His team refuted this message from the Secretary of State’s office that claimed operator error rather than machine-related errors caused the voter discrepancy in the county. The audit team Diperno put together includes Cyber Ninjas – the same firm running the election audit in Maricopa County right now. We’ve reported that the Secretary of State in Michigan is connected to George Soros.”

Arizona Rangers Guarding Forensic Audit Center Raises $140,000 to Continue Their Protection of Maricopa County Audit, April 28, 2021

2006 Pima County, AZ Investigation Found Computer Technician Exported Election Data from Voting Machines and Manipulated It Offline to Get the Outcome They Desired, April 28, 2021 – “A reader sent this on the similarities between the Maricopa County elections audit today and the 2006 RTA bond election in Pima county AZ (Tucson).

“This $2 Billion proposal was to add a sales tax for roads. It was defeated on the four prior occasions, and polls had it losing for the 5th time. But the bond measure won in a landslide 60/39. The lawsuit brought by the Libertarian Party found that election databases were replaced, and more.”

Breaking: Three Lawfare Groups Petition Biden DOJ to Shut Down Maricopa County Forensic Audit — Cockroaches Fear the Light, April 29, 2021

HUGE ARIZONA UPDATE: Desired Data Collected from the Voting Machines for Forensic Audit – Machines Are Ready for Handover Back to Maricopa County, April 30, 2021

The Protect Democracy Project – One of Three Groups Who Requested the DOJ Stop the Arizona Audit – Is Connected to Soros and Funds the Mothership of Democrat ‘Non-Profits’, April 30, 2021

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: TGP’s Jordan Conradson Interviews AZ Audit Director Ken Bennett — HUGE DEVELOPMENTS Including Plans to Triple Output and Questions on Number of Fraudulent Ballots (VIDEO), May 1, 2021

If AZ falls, the house of lies will start to crumble.

A battle royal has also been going on in New Hampshire.

HUGE NEWS: New Hampshire Senate Votes 24-0 to Force the State to Perform Audit of Windham, New Hampshire November 3rd Elections, Feb. 22, 2021

“A recent hand recount in the Rockingham District 7 NH House Race in Windham, New Hampshire, found that the Dominion-owned voting machines shorted EVERY REPUBLICAN by roughly 300 votes.

“Earlier this month we spoke with Dr. David Strang M.D., the Belknap County Republican Committee State Committee Member, for the New Hampshire GOP. David told The Gateway Pundit that the Republican candidates in Windham had 6% of their total votes removed by the Dominion-owned voting machines. According to Dr. Strang, these same Dominion-owned machines are used in 85% of the towns in New Hampshire.”

(Of course. Tamper with the evidence.) UPDATE: New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office Wants to Take Custody of Windham Voting Machines – Take Them Away for Audit, Feb. 24, 2021 – “But on Wednesday morning Granite Grok reported that state officials want to confiscate the machines. The Attorney General’s office wants to take custody of Windham’s four Diebold AccuVote machines and all of the peripheral equipment, the original chain of custody logs, memory cards, and access keys for all four machines.

“This morning The Gateway Pundit spoke with New Hampshire State Senator Bob Giuda. Bob told us he is concerned by this latest development. Senator Guida added, “This is a Windham issue. This involves Windham machines and the Windham people want this audit to take place in their town.”

Breaking: Windham, New Hampshire Official Receives Death Threats Over Upcoming Ballot and Voting Machine Audit, April 23, 2021

EMERGENCY ALERT: Windham, New Hampshire Officials Choose Far-Left Group to Conduct Forensic Audit — PLEASE CONTACT WINDHAM OFFICIALS TODAY!, April 27, 2021

NH: URGENT: Windham Selectman Calls on City Officials to Reconsider Their Vote for Mark Lindeman and Verified Voting for Forensic Audit of Voting Machines and Ballots, April 29, 2021

In Wisconsin votes cast 3,239,920. Only problem: 3,129,000 registered voters on record. So, more people voted than registered but their SOS had no problem certifying the vote.

I’m not a lawyer. I don’t have all the answers but I do have some legal questions.

All six contested states were in violation of federal election law. Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision), Nov. 18, 2020. AZ, PA, WI, MI, GA, NV as well as just about every state in the Union. If the election isn’t decided by midnight in every state, the election is void. President-elect Trump was ahead in all those states at midnight. Ballot dumping came in the middle of the night in GA BIG time as well as all the other criminal activities election night. Georgia literally drowned in vote fraud. Here, here and here.

GEORGIA: Numerous Boxes of ‘PERFECTLY PRINTED OFF” Ballots That Were 100% Biden

RINO. Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger’s Amicus Brief Attempting to Prevent an Independent Audit in the State’s 2020 Election Results Includes At Least Seven False Accusations, April 10, 2021

Could there be a class action lawsuit by voters to sue the Secretaries of State in those six states for violating federal election law, fraud, tampering with the outcome of an election? There would be no issue of standing.

Could President-elect Donald Trump do the same? There would be no issue of standing. The best legal mind in America, Dr. Edwin Vieira, I’m sure could answer both of those questions. No offense to my other dear friend who is also a constitutional attorney.

President-elect Trump could and should have filed a Quo Warranto the day after the imposter “president”, Cheater China Joe, was sworn into office. No issue of standing. Did he know about it? I tried my best using overnight express mail to Mar-a-Lago giving him all the information he needed to file. Can he still file? I believe so but the question is: Does he even want to or just wait out the audits? And then what?

Not just President-elect Trump. The blowback was obscene in Georgia: 3 Georgia State Senators Lose Committee Posts Over Calls to Overturn Presidential Election. And who is responsible for booting those senators? You guessed right. The Republican Lt. Governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan. They were punished over election integrity by a gutless corrupt coward.

Georgia lieutenant governor scolds fellow Republicans for voter suppression tactics, March 15, 2021: “Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan made the comments in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” in which he criticized Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud in the state and said that Republicans need to moderate their positions rather than suppress the vote in order to win in the future.

“Republicans don’t need election reform to win, we need leadership,” Duncan told moderator Chuck Todd. “I think there’s millions of Republicans waking up around the country that are realizing that Donald Trump’s divisive tone and strategy is unwinnable in forward-looking elections. We need real leadership, we need new — new focus, a GOP 2.0 that includes moderates in the middle, to get us to the next election cycle.”

Duncan disgusts me and I would hope the people of Georgia, too. Another slimy politician passing himself off as a conservative. Yeah, he wants to conserve vote fraud in his state. Duncan should just come clean and switch to the masters of vote fraud, the Democrat/Communist Party USA.

It’s not about overturning the election. It’s that the election was stolen through criminal fraud and cannot stand, period. Do Senators Beach, Jones and Brass have standing to file a Quo Warranto? Leo Donofrio who tried his best to get this legal option to everyone wrote yes, they do. These audits and investigations have happened for two reasons: (1) Republican lawmakers in those states knew there was vote fraud, and (2) THE PEOPLE of those states and counties breathed FIRE AT THEIR ELECTED OFFICIALS.

Democrats in Congress and state legislatures KNOW Trump won by a landslide. That he absolutely won those “battleground states” which is why they’re fighting so hard and dirty to stop audits.

The Herculean effort to oust rotten, corrupt California Governor Gavin Newsom is on. 1.3 million signatures needed; 1.6 million submitted so they have enough. However, everything will depend on counting the votes. Culling illegal aliens, deceased folks, people who no longer live in California but receive mail in ballots (I explained in an earlier column California sent my brother a ballot to vote in Nov. Richard hasn’t lived in California since Sept 2019.)

It’s not just California, it’s those 2022 primaries in all the states. Hands down Republicans should easily take the U.S. House and pick up several senate seats. Trust me on this one. But, any state using Dominion voting machines and electronic vote scanners is ripe for fraud. What can be done? EVERY Republican candidate if they allegedly lose either in the primaries or general election MUST audit the vote. Here’s how. For those who don’t know, Pulitzer is a genius, literally:

Jovan Pulitzer Discusses What Accurate and Transparent Audits Really Are and Encourages Americans to Demand These Be Performed, Feb. 11, 2021

If you support an incumbent or challenger, make sure he/she gets a copy of Jovan’s video embedded above. Yes, this takes time and effort but unless we fight now, there will be no fair primaries or elections next year.

Jovan is world famous in the tech world. $10 million is a wazoo amount of green, but one either has character and integrity or they don’t: “I Was Offered $10 Million Not to Do This!” – Jovan Pulitzer on Offer to Walk Away from His Scanning the Ballots Work on 2020 Election Results, April 10, 2021 (Now he needs to tell us who offered the bribe.)

Second: Stay on your state GOP Chairman/Chairwoman. Federal elections END on election DAY at midnight, period. Stay on your state rep and senator: Federal elections END on election DAY at midnight, period. If you are supporting an incumbent or challenger, make sure you get this information to them. No more damn ballot dumps at 3:00 am.

Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision)

I know we’re all tired, fed up and disgusted but if WE don’t fight NOW there will never be another Republican president (perhaps some globalist POS like Romney selected by the shadow government) and the Democrat/Communist Party USA will continue to “hold a small majority” just to make our fake elections look real.

When all audits are done and Trump comes out the winner, what’s next?

Biden and Ho Harris must not remain in office. If Trump is declared the winner, then he is President-elect. What should happen when the evidence is clear and overwhelming?

Lawmakers in the audited states and voters in those states must DEMAND their Secretaries of State rescind certification of the vote and certify for President Trump. Yes, I know, thugs and paid Marxists out there (Black Lies Movement & ANTIFA) as well as Biden voters who don’t give a damn about evidence will threaten civil war, burn cities and kill people.

Fine. Go ahead and make your threats but you don’t leave someone in office and I don’t care who they are if it is proven beyond any legal threshold that individual (in this case Biden and Harris) was declared the winner through fraud. Fraud is a crime.

Of course, Cheater China Joe could step forward and “for the sake of our country” tell the country the numbers don’t lie, I did not win and therefore, both Kamala and I will be stepping down. Fat chance, but Biden will not make that decision.

Late in August 1998, Bill Clinton speaking in Ireland in response to a question as to what would he do if removed from office through impeachment: “You know, by the time you become the leader of a country, someone else makes all the decisions.” The only one in my lifetime to buck the globalists is President-elect Donald Trump and that’s probably the only time Bill Clinton told the truth in his political career.

Those who know Trump say he plays the long game. He’s hinted at a 2024 run but he likes to say things like that to ‘trigger’ the mentally ill who belong to the Democrat/Communist Party USA – especially their bought and paid for lackeys in the prostitute media. Time will tell what Trump is or isn’t planning – other than new rallies and pow-wows to support GOP incumbents.

Byrne: America Will Know The Truth Within Two Months…It’s Possible Trump Could Be Back In Office, March 30, 2021. Byrne is a pretty serious guy. As he says at the end: “The remedy is up to the American people.”

Former Special Assistant to President Trump, Boris Epshteyn: “A Freight Train” of Election Audits Are Coming! (VIDEO), April 29, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Voting Machine Systems Should Be Banned from US Elections Until the Highly Suspect “Adjudication Process” Is Defined and Corrected, April 12, 2021 – Nothing will happen unless We the People ROAR at our state lawmakers.

$160 Billion Class Action Lawsuit AGAINST Dominion Voting Systems

Michigan Recount Confirms Trump Won County That Went to Biden, Dec. 18, 2020

Officials Investigating Mail-In Ballots Cast By Deceased Individuals In 2020 Election, Washington State, April 28, 2021

Breaking: Ballot Audit in Montana Finds Irregularities Characteristic of Larger Democrat Urban Centers – 6.33% Ballots Without Required Envelopes

Exclusive: 21 black leaders denounce the left’s lies about Georgia election law – Critics ‘simply have no idea what the law is’

Growing number of black leaders embrace voter ID, reject Biden’s Jim Crow claims

Georgians should be demanding an investigation by the appropriate committee in their legislature: What Happened to $16 Million Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office Received Before the 2020 Election?

Pennsylvania Forced to Remove Dead Americans from Voter Rolls Following Lawsuit, April 9, 2021 – 1,500 deceased people voted in the Nevada election last Nov. and the judge out there had no problem with that or the fact that 42,248 people voted multiple times. And to think the thoroughly corrupt shadow government pimp, FBI Dir. Chris Way said they just couldn’t find any vote fraud!

Elections Integrity Org Identifies 12,547 Illegal Votes Included In Georgia’s 2020 Election Results – Exceeds Margin of Victory In the State, April 21, 2021

HUGE NEWS: Attorney Matthew DePerno Releases Michigan Elections Forensics Report – 66,194 Unregistered Ballots Tallied in JUST 9 COUNTIES, April 9, 2021

Dekalb County, GA Declares They Have ‘Found Something’ In Open Records Request, But Need 30 More Days To Deliver, April 30, 2021

Far-Left Media Hack Admits to Sneaking Inside Arizona Audit Room at Veterans Memorial Center without Proper Credentials Before Ballots Arrive in Attempt to Discredit Process

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Issues Administrative Order Refuting Georgia’s New Election Integrity Law, April 8, 2021

You want proven vote fraud in the 2020 election? My columns are filled with provable fraud. Here, and here

These are a small number of my columns dating back nearly two decades. Just FYI. The ONLY silver lining regarding the stealing of the 2020 election is it has awakened and enraged Americans who now know vote fraud is very real and it has controlled our elections for almost 50 years.

Did the Democrats win fairly in November 2006? / Senator Joseph Biden: recycling his favorite folly / Vote fraud: Candidates must audit the count / What You Can Do To Stop Vote Fraud / Uninformed, Disinterested, Brainwashed & Special Interest Voters /

The Machines Will Remember in November / The Unseen Hand Will Decide Who Gets Elected

Electoral College Votes Already Committed? / Vote Fraud: What They Aren’t Telling You / Vote fraud: it’s not just the machines / How ‘They’ Sell Vote Fraud As Legitimate Election Totals / Stop the election: accurate vote count impossible / Vote fraud: Candidates must audit the count 2006. I may as well have been talking to a wall all these years / How the Democrats Will Try to Beat Trump at Ballot Box / Vote Fraud: I Thought I’d Seen It All Until…