Ms. Smallback

January 16, 2022

You know that scene in the Lord of the Rings when Gandalf is telling Frodo he must leave with the ring because the Ringwraiths are after him and Samwise hears the conversation and Gandalf asks what he heard and Samwise says emphatically he didn’t hear anything, he wasn’t dropping any eaves, all he heard was a great deal about a ring and the end of the world? That’s kind of how I feel right now.

I’m pretty sure the outlook for 2022 in America (and probably the world) is grim.

So I have good news and bad news, and I’m going to deliver the bad news first because the good news is what we need to remember and adhere to.

First, the bad news….

The nutshell is some very difficult times are upon us, and they will be times that try men’s souls. A number of prophetic messages have been sent or forwarded to me that resonate, and they are messages of judgment and sifting, of exposure and trying. Phrases like: brace yourself, prepare for impact, and smoldering pressure leading to eruption… Judgment against wicked people and wicked schemes are prophesied.

I’ve been seeking the heart of God to substantiate and/or refute these prophecies/claims. Here are the three things God showed me:

Our money will become worthless.

Mortal danger, death and disaster have been decreed on a large scale.

China is in America and will wage war on America on American soil.

How any of these scenarios are going to play out, I do not know. I have best guesses and deductions, but I’m not sure that’s helpful. Timing has always been the tricky part for me, but I think the Spirit showed me they’re coming sooner than later.

Most of these words and others I have read indicate things that are coming are judgments on wickedness, disobedience, and hypocrisy (in both secular and sacred arenas). As judgments become meted out the vessels of evil (seemingly untouchable organizations and people groups, and very high profile people in very high positions) will retaliate in an effort to unleash their plans they feel are being thwarted. There will be innocent casualties. There will be pain and suffering.

Whether the “war” referenced in Barry’s word was literal or figurative, I do not know. I am quite certain the Spirit has shown me (and others) that Chinese military is a player here in America even now. How the U.S. Military will be used has not been revealed to me. [I know of a real person who accidentally found a real closet on a major college campus with .50 caliber ammo stacked from floor to ceiling. The enemy is within.]

With those scenarios comes a myriad of fallout…supply chains disrupted, crime unchecked, scarcity of necessities, power outages, etc. (Not to mention any bio warfare that may or may not be released.) I have no way of knowing what will impact what region. The Spirit of God is our best and only defense.

Let me be clear, fear will be one of our primary enemies. We must refuse the inclination to be paralyzed with fear. Because fear has been unleashed on our nation for the last two years, the spirit of fear is rampant in America. We must gird ourselves against this. We must resist and refuse the control of fear.

Last summer the Lord had me camp out in Psalm 91 and commit it to memory. On August 5th last year, the Spirit undeniably arrested me with Isaiah 43:2. I didn’t understand its wide spread implications at the time but I felt an urgency. He has renewed that message to me with increased fervor these past few days.

Isaiah 43:2: “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they will not overflow you.When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched, nor will the flame burn you.”

Trial and testing, judgment and exposure are coming to America in the coming days. There is only one real safe space.

Now the good news….

That safe place is under the shadow of the Almighty, in the shelter of the Most High. There is no one and nothing more powerful than the true God. If we are in obedience to Him, He will make our paths clear in times of chaos, one step at a time. He is our first and best defense. He is our protection, our strategy and our advocate.

When I was pursuing the Spirit on the recent prophetic words coming out, He said to me that I already knew much of it because He has already shown me, and He brought to my mind several dreams over the past two decades.

I had a dream on Labor Day in 2003 that the Lord has shown me I can draw on for direction, wisdom and encouragement for these times. Here is the dream. What’s astounding to me is this dream is over seventeen years old and some of its parts make perfect sense for exactly right now.

Notice in the dream that there’s a place of refuge for believers during the fires of trial, testing and purification. Notice that instructions are given during the waiting period so we know what to do. And especially notice that Noah’s ark is a predominant fixture here.

This dream I had in 2003 is the one He reminded me of when I heard words about fires on the east coast. (Mind you I don’t know if those are literal fires or symbolic.) In my dream, the fire that was driving the believers was from the east.

I don’t have enough time to get into it, but on the same day I had the dream, a horrible tragedy happened on I-35 in Kansas that the Spirit began to speak to me through. The part I want to focus on is this part of Isaiah 35 that God highlighted, (which I am asking if it is for this time as well. I don’t have the answer on that yet.)

Really read the whole chapter; it’s only ten verses. But for the sake of our current topic, focus right now on verse four.

While the bad news may seem fearful, do not fear. “Encourage the exhausted, and strengthen the feeble. Say to those with anxious heart, ‘Take courage, fear not.’”

Sharpen your swords, don’t hide in the basement.

Hard times are coming, but a place of refuge is available. Draw on the encouragement from this dream and posit yourselves to be in that place of safety under the shadow of the Almighty, the shelter of the Most High. We have an enormous opportunity before us! The Spirit will take care of the goats. We just need to be positioned correctly.

It’s not what you look at; it’s what you see.

If you see darkness and despair, human tragedy and chaos, you will be inclined to fear. You will struggle with hope and purpose, and you’ll slip into survival mode. Survival is one thing, advancing the Kingdom is quite another. This is our opportunity to advance the kingdom. There will be ample opportunities to minister to family, friends and neighbors. There may be opportunities to speak to larger gatherings.

If supply lines are broken, if food is scarce, break your bread and ask God for the provision as you feed those who have none. He can multiply bread in 2022 just as easily as He did in Christ’s day on earth. I’ve driven two hundred miles on an empty tank of gas. He can even multiply gas.

Lay your hands on the sick so that they may recover. Do not fear the poisons they may be releasing. It’s our inheritance as a saint to be protected from deadly poison. Some of us will even raise the dead. It’s our inheritance. It’s Christ’s command. Do not go in to this season of testing in fear and anxiety. Look at it as opportunity to exhibit faith and share the amazing salvation of the One who saved us!

Turn the things of devastation into opportunities for hope. Teach people how to seek God, how to find God, how to walk with God. I don’t know how God is going to do what He’s going to do; I just know I want to be on His side, demonstrating His heart, an ambassador to a dying world.

Consider Dickens’ words, and realize the conundrum of two realities co-existing at the same point in time. Determine to take hold of the hand of God and not look back.

Recall the countless examples of God’s people over time. Some were spared great tragedy and others walked through the flames. Determine here and now to be the salt and light this nation so desperately needs. Remember that those who know their God shall be strong and do mighty exploits. [Daniel 11:32]

Remember that: “Those who have insight will shine brightly like the brightness of the expanse of heaven, and those who lead the many to righteousness, like the stars forever and ever.” [Daniel 12:3]

Do not miss that, “Many will be purged, purified and refined, but the wicked will act wickedly; and none of the wicked will understand, but those who have insight will understand.” [Daniel 12:10]

God is doing a work in the land, and we can join Him, learn the lessons we need to learn, let His fires refine us, or we can resist Him, call Him a hard or severe master (Luke 19:25) and let the fires burn us. We can be lights in the darkness and salt in the time of peril if we choose. Let us choose to encourage the brethren to keep the faith, and let us honor God with our words and deeds, for the Glory of His perfect Name.

© 2021 Ms. Smallback – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ms. Smallback: M.Smallback@cox.net