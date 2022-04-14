by Servando Gonzalez

April 15, 2022

Jingoism is the first refuge of the scoundrel.

Of lately, I have noticed an enormous increase in the frequency 9/11 is mentioned. Key members of both branches of the Repucratic Party in the government and the mainstream media repeat it over and over like a Buddhist mantra. Currently, there is almost no article written or a comment spoken by a dyed-in-the-wool Republican that doesn’t mention 9/11. This is strange. Why this sudden mention of a past event when we are not approaching its anniversary or nothing similar has happened recently? Well, I have a theory.

According to the explanation offered by our beloved politicians, who never lie unless they open their mouths or belong to the opposing faction of the Repucratic Party, on September 11, 2001, a group of rag tag Muslims who could not fly a Piper Cub hijacked four jet airline planes, expertly flew two of them to crash against the World Trade Center towers, another one against one of the most protected buildings in the world, the U.S. Pentagon, and crashed a fourth in Pennsylvania, apparently after the passengers had gained control over it.

Nevertheless, in the case of the 9/11 events, the evidence shows that, first, never before or after 9/11/2001, has a skyscraper with a steel structure collapsed due to a fire. Secondly, never before or after 9/11/2001, a skyscraper has collapsed on its own footprint except as the result of controlled demolition. This is why companies who do controlled demolition are paid large amounts of money to do their job.

If buildings, particularly buildings with a steel structure, could usually fall on their own footprint when demolished, these companies would be superfluous — but they are not. But CFR agents in the U.S. Government want us to believe that, exceptionally, on September 11 2001, not one, or two, but three skyscrapers with steel structure collapsed on their own footprint as the result of fires. Therefore, extrapolating from other verifiable information, any serious intelligence analyst would conclude that the accuracy of the information itself provided by CFR agents in the U.S. Government could be fairly qualified as improbable.

Consequently, an intelligence appraisal of the 9/11 events will produce something like this: source not usually reliable, accuracy of the information improbable. For the same reasons, based on the evaluation of the information about the 9/11 events provided by the CFR agents in the U.S. Government, any intelligence service in the world can easily decode it as a sloppy, disingenuous attempt to pass disinformation disguised as true intelligence.

The fact that the 9/11 events served as a God-given pretext to carry out policies decided way in advance is a true index that perhaps it actually was not a God-given but a CFR-given one. As some conspirators’ agents have shamelessly declared, never let a good crisis go to waste —particularly an artificially-created crisis.

Examples abound:

July 28, 1945: A B-25 bomber crashed against the Empire State Building in Manhattan, destroying most of the 79th floor. Flames consumed most of three floors down to the 75th. But the building, the tallest New York skyscraper at the time, did not collapse.

August 5, 1970: 1 New York Plaza, a 50-story office tower, suffered a severe fire and explosion. But it didn’t collapse.

October 26, 1986: 15-story Alexis Hihon Plaza, Montreal, Canada. After an 18 hour fire only the 11th floor partially collapsed.

May 4, 1988: The First Interstate Bank Building is a 62-story skyscraper in Los Angeles that suffered the worst high-rise fire in the city’s history. But the building didn’t collapse.

February 23, 1991: One Meridian Plaza, a 38-floor skyscraper in Philadelphia, suffered a severe fire. Philadelphia officials later described it as “the most significant fire in this century.” But the building did not collapse.

October 17, 2004: The tallest skyscraper in Caracas, Venezuela experienced a severe fire. The building did not collapse.

February 12, 2005: A violent fire started in the Windsor building in Madrid, Spain, a 32-story tower. At its peak, the fire, which burned for almost a day, completely engulfed the upper ten stories of the building. During the night the building shredded large pieces, which crashed to the ground, but the building did not collapse.

February 9, 2009: a fire destroyed the nearly completed structure of the Beijing Mandarin Oriental Hotel. But, despite the fact that the fire extended across all of the floors for a period of time and burned out of control for hours, no large portion of the 520-foot-tall building collapsed.

November, 2010: An apartment building in Shanghai caught fire and 53 people died. It burned for more than four hours. The building did not collapse.

April 2, 2112: A violent fire engulfed the still under construction Russian Federation tower, the tallest- to-be building in Moscow. After many hours, the firefighters extinguished it. The building did not collapse.

April 3, 2013: A 40-story skyscraper in Grozny, Chechnya caught fire. Flames engulfed the building for many hours, but it didn’t collapse.

February 20, 2015: A fire ripped through the 86-floor Torch tower in Dubai — one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. The building did not collapse.

July 30, 2017: The Grenfell Tower, a 47-floor skyscraper in London caught fire. The fire burned for 12 hours, about four times longer than the WTC towers and was totally destroyed, but the building didn’t collapse.

Even more difficult to explain is the mysterious collapse of World Trade Center Building 7, because no plane had crashed against it. But the building collapsed as the result of what looked like a typical example of a controlled demolition. [See the DVD The Anatomy of a Great Deception]

Also, on September 11, 2001, United Airlines Flight 93, one of the allegedly highjacked planes, crashed into an open field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, killing all passengers and crew members. According to the official information, the crash was so violent that everything was pulverized into a thin dust. Not a single part of the plane was found. Not even the plane’s engines, which had some titanium parts, were found. This is something exceptionally unique in the history of aviation.

Moreover, it tells much about who really is in power in America, the fact that, adding insult to outrage, the conspirators ordered their puppet George W. Bush to appoint Henry Kissinger as head of the commission to investigate the 9/11 events. On the other hand, however, perhaps Kissinger was the right choice for the job. The whitewash to cover one of the greatest criminal actions committed by the CFR conspirators against the American people before the Covid psyop, which made the 9/11 psyop looked small in comparison, undoubtedly required the help of one of the conspirators’ greatest criminal mind.

All the initial information the American people received about the 9/11 events came from a single source: the American government. With the single exception of Congresswoman Cynthia MacKinney, who since the very beginning questioned the U.S. Government’s version of the events,[1] nobody in the two branches of the Repucratic Party questioned it. The American mainstream media as a whole accepted the Government’s version of the events and became an obedient mouthpiece parroting it over and over ad nauseam. Actually, the only dissenting source of information about 9/11 has been the Internet and books published by minor independent presses.[2]

If one is to believe he U.S. Government’s narrative about the 9/11 events (which I never bought), the CIA, the NSA and the rest of alphabet soup of intelligence agencies failed miserably to alert us about the attacks. Surprisingly, however, nobody at the CIA, the NSA, the FBI or any of the agencies whose main job is protect us from such events was demoted, much less fired[3] as the result of such catastrophic failure to accomplish their mission for which We the People pay billions of dollars every year.

Most patriotic Americans believe in America’s exceptionalism, which I think is a great thing. For many years, the freedom Americans enjoyed was something truly exceptional. Nevertheless, I don’t think that the exceptional 9/11 events are something to be proud of. As Ben Franklin once said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

The current American version of patriotism seemingly has become never to question the lies pushed by members of any of the two factions of the Repucratic Party. That’s why Democrats never question the 9/11 psyop and, as a way of payment, Republicans don’t question the Covid psyop. Actually, 9/11 paved the way for Covid. Without 9/11 the American sheeple would not have accepted the Covid “mandates” as they happily did.

Thanks to the 9/11 psyop we have three generations of Americans who cannot even conceive boarding a plane without taking their shoes off. How many attempted plane hijackings taking your shoes off has frustrated? Let me guess … none! And we currently have a new generation of Americans who cannot conceive getting out of their homes without covering their faces with a mask. How many Covid cases wearing a face mask has avoided? Let me guess … none! So, when do the TSA will stop forcing people to take off their shoes to board a plane? Never! When do the face mask enforcers will allow people to stop covering their faces with a mask? Never! Do you want to know why?

Mask will never disappear because they are a symbol of slavery and our globalist masters want to make us know at every moment that we are their slaves. Masks have nothing to do with protecting our health. [Read my latest book: “Coronavirus For Dunces”

Actually, the mask is not a sign of healthy practices. Far from it, it is a symbol of submission to the globalist conspirators’ New World Order. This explains why the brainwashed American sheeple do not complain and are so proud of wearing masks.

Since early times, masks have played a role in the history of mankind. The very powerful have forced people to wear mask to torture them, to enslave them, to imprison them, to humiliate them. But the New World Order eugenicist conspirators have found new, innovative use for masks: to brainwash the sheeple into voluntarily accepting the NWO neo-slavery while allowing them to feel morally and intellectually superior by turning mask usage into a politically correct statement.

Now, the question remains: Why this sudden increase in the mentions of the 9/11 events? As I mentioned above, I have a theory: the same globalist conspirators who planned and carried out the 9/11 and the Covid psyops are currently planning something similar but of a higher magnitude, and have launched a campaign to mentally condition the sheeple to accept it at face value the same way they accepted the 9/11 and Covid lies.[4] I fear that the globalist conspirators are planning the creation of a new, improved version of the 9/11 events to justify a devastating war with the new enemy they hate so much: Russia.

I hope I am wrong, because the new Russia is not the old Soviet Union created by the globalist conspirators[5] that David Rockefeller controlled, to the point that he ordered his secret agents in the Kremlin to overthrow its leader Nikita Khrushchev. Why? Because the Soviet leader, with this doctrine of Peaceful Coexistence, wanted to end the highly lucrative Cold War. Big mistake!

So, we should not discard the possibility that the mad globalist conspirators are currently planning to provoke Russia into killing 80 million innocent Americans and Russians as a first step to fulfill their dream of eliminating 85 percent of the global population while they enjoy the show from their deep holes in New Zealand and the Patagonia. That may be the true Great Reset they have been talking about.

© 2022 Servando Gonzales – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Servando Gonzales: servandoglez05@yahoo.com

