By Frosty Wooldridge

Have you noticed that Joe Biden intends to open our borders to unlimited illegal and legal immigration? Have you noticed what’s happening to our country, its quality of life, our culture, our cities and our language? Have you noticed what’s happening to our children rioting and the rule of law? Have you noticed the latest lootings and riots in Philadelphia? Do you think any of it will improve with the current onslaught of immigrants streaming into America?

This past week, Time CEO and publisher Edward Felsenthal promoted “The Great Reset” of America toward a better future. What he didn’t do: actually deal with what is really happening to us. Why? He sits in his plush leather seat in a plush office in New York City, but doesn’t have a clue as to what’s happening to all of us average Americans. He then published an article by Ciara Nugent about how we’re going to make it a better future by building better cities. Both of them would not touch the fact that we remain on course to add 100 million immigrants to our country from a world exploding with more immigrants to-be as the third world adds 83 million new babies, net gain, annually.

None of the top mainstream media will educate Americans as to what’s coming. Therefore, I responded with two letters. I urge you to make these letters your own and write Time with demands to address our future. Thank you, Frosty

Dear Time and Edward Felsenthal: letters@time.com

Re: “Before and After” by CEO Edward Felsenthal, Nov 2, 2020. “The Great Reset”

While Felsenthal waxed poetically about America’s “Great Reset”, Time Magazine and its entire staff ignore the most crucial issue of the 21stcentury: America’s immigration predicament in conjunction to humanity’s impending trauma. America remains on course to add 100 million people within 30 years. The global population will jump from 7.8 billion to 10 billion. All of it unsustainable! Continued worldwide population explosion guarantees massive starvation levels and die-off of humans. Let alone the degradation of the Natural World and species extinction rates off the charts!

And yet, you pretend to solve our national and global environmental problems with inane, unfortunate and insipid solutions such as building more environmentally prudent cities, conservation and cleaner energies. In reality, you refuse to educate the American people as to what’s really coming at us as we add another 100 million people. Do you want Americans to remain blind, deaf and dumb to our prospects when 2050 hits?

This is a challenge to you Mr. Felsenthal and Time’s editors: start writing about what we face if we allow another 100 million people to be added to our country. Research and report on water scarcity, energy exhaustion, depleted resources and collapsing environment caused by too many people, too much consumption, too much plastic in the oceans and too many chemicals into the air, land and water. Give us facts and harsh understandings! Give us realistic solutions instead of the same ‘pretend solutions’ that you feature weekly in your magazine. How about talking about “population stabilization policies” and “homeostasis” and “living within the carrying capacity” of North America in order to ensure future generations a viable civilization? Is that too much to ask?

It’s WAY past time for you to get straight with the American people.

Thank you,

— Frosty Wooldridge

Golden, CO

Dear Time editors: letters@time.com

Re: “Blueprint for the planet” by Ciara Nugent, Nov. 2, 2020, page 86, The Great Reset

Einstein said, “The problems in the world today cannot be solved with the level of thinking that created them.”

Architect Ingels’ “Hedonistic Stupidity” plan for building a livable world ignores the basic reality that 10 billion people cannot be sustained on this planet no matter how much conservation. All world leaders, and top news media across the planet continue thinking we can survive our exploding human population that will reach 10 billion within 30 years. We cannot and we will not!

Forgotten or ignored in this equation remains the fact that we will exhaust the world’s NNR by 2050. (Source: Blip: Humanity’s Self-Terminating Experiment with Industrialism by Christopher O. Clugston) According to Harvard biologist E.O. Wilson, we accelerate the “Sixth Extinction Session” with our booming numbers and will cause the extinction of 1/3 of all animal life by 2050. With five trillion pieces of plastic floating and/or submerged in our oceans, we will triple that amount of plastic in 30 years and destroy any semblance of biodiversity for all time. How will the Natural World survive our accumulation of 70,000 chemicals injected into the air, land and water 24/7? Even if we discovered a non-polluting energy source, we would continue growing until we destroyed any homeostasis on this finite planet.

Why doesn’t Time Magazine and its staff jump off the “same old thinking” and publish more realistic thinkers and writers who bring viable and rational solutions? Why not educate readers with positive results such as a “U.S. Population Stabilization Policy,” or “U.S. Carrying Capacity Policy” or “A Viable Population Plan for the Future”?

You either publish new ways of thinking or the old ways will create the Darwin Solution. It’s brutal, merciless and effective.

Thank you,

— Frosty Wooldridge

Golden, CO

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com