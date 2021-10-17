By Butch Paugh

There are countless lessons to be learned from God’s Holy Book, the authorized KJV Bible. And it’s a sad and sorrowful fact that not many, even of those who call themselves born-again believers, learn, but very few of them in a lifetime. Mostly because they are too lazy to do what His Word instructs them to do in II Tim 2:15 “ study to show themselves “approved” unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of Truth.” Therefore, almost all of those who called themselves the “called out ones”, the Church, have been extremely easy for the great deceiver and father of lies to deceive and destroy the authority, power, duty and witness of His people. Hos 4:16 clearly states this fact and includes a curse on the children of the lazy and apathetic. Stop and look around you. Are the children following a Godly path? How about your children and grandchildren? Although we are promised in Prov. 22:6 that if we take the time to teach them God’s Word, statutes and laws that when they become adults, they will stay in them. But of course, this means that the parents must know and obey them themselves! Obviously, we didn’t and still have not! Enough said on that point. The next verse helps us understand how we let God’s law slip from us. The more we have “increased”, prospered materially, the more we forget God and His Word!

Now, we are going to look at what has to be one of the most important lessons that we have forgotten and allowed to be stolen from us. The wonderful birthright that has been given us through the saving grace of Jesus Christ our Savior! You will notice that I didn’t say Savior and Lord simply because, for the far larger part of those who trust Him for salvation, He is not their Lord! At least not in entirety! We say He is, we give Him “lip” service, but our lives show differently! I know that I have been guilty of this simple truth in the past and I’m certain that in some areas, through ignorance, still am. We can claim His precious grace for our ignorance! But know this! Once we are enlightened with the truth and continue in “open, knowing” sin, grace becomes of none affect without a heart-felt repentance and turning away from that sin! ( James 4:17/ Heb. 10:26-31 ). So, if you don’t want to be accountable for what you are about to learn, stop reading now. Of course, then you will be guilty of being willfully ignorant. ( Rom. 1:18-22/ II Pet. 3:6 )

Let’s begin to reclaim our stolen and forgotten birthright! In Gen. 25 we are told that Esau “sold” his birthright for a piece of bread and a bowl of lentil soup! The Scriptures tell us that he “despised” his birthright, which means that he disesteemed and scorned it! In Gen. 27 and Heb. 12 we are further told that when he came before his father Isaac to receive his birthright, which was rightfully his for being the eldest son, he could not and did not receive it. Although he repented and wept bitterly, it was too late for him! He had made an

intentional agreement (contract or covenant) with Jacob that was lawfully binding, so there was no room for repentance! What a loss for a “temporary” pleasure just to please his flesh! ( Heb. 11:25 )

In John 10:10 we are told that the thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. The rest of the verse tells us that Christ came that we might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly! Unfortunately, we have allowed (given authority) for the thief to steal the knowledge of our birthright purchased for us by Christ through our ignorance and apathy!

In John 1:12 we are given such a wonderful promise and gift by adoption into God’s family through Christ that we simply no longer understand and claim. We are given “power” which means permission and authority to exercise for God’s glory.

Rom. 8:14-18 we are told that as many as are led by the spirit of , they are the sons of God. We have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we can call Jehovah God our Father ! The Spirit bears witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God, joint heirs of God, and joint heirs with Christ! If we are willing to suffer with Him ! A promise of birthright!

Oh, the precious promises and blessings that are ours through Christ. If we only would understand and claim them! In Col. 1:12-14 , when we come to the saving knowledge of redemption in Christ, we are then delivered from the power of darkness, and translated (moved into) the Kingdom of His dear Son! We are now under the authority of our new King! His Kingdom law system must hold our total allegiance if we expect His blessings!

We must understand and accept the fact that when you change kingdoms and law systems, you automatically become the enemy of the kingdom you left! ( John 15:18-19 ) We are warned that when you are redeemed and placed into Christ’s Kingdom, that obeying him will lead to persecution! ( II Tim 3:12 ) We are given another precious promise in Rom. 8:18 that whatever we may suffer for the glory of God, that those sufferings are not worth counting in being compared with the glory that will be revealed to us! Praise God! Let’s remember that Peter said in Acts 5;29 that we ought to obey God rather than men and that we should rejoice that we are counted worthy to suffer shame for Christ’s name ( Acts 5:41 ). As a matter of fact, another blessing is that our persecutions and tribulations that we may endure is a manifest token of the righteous judgment of God that we may be counted worthy of the Kingdom of God, for which we may suffer.

Let’s look at one more very important verse and precious promise given to His redeemed! This promise definitely nails the fact down that we are not subject to any man, kingdom or government that will require us to disobey a godless mandate or law! As we have already stated, when you are “born again” by grace through faith in Christ you become a Child of God! A joint heir with Christ! Translated from the kingdom of darkness into Christ and His Kingdom of Light! And now for the most powerful proof of all! And don’t forget, that with these blessings comes great duties and responsibilities! In Phil. 3:20 it says, “For our “conversation” is in Heaven; from whence also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.” I feel most certain that 95% of readers of this verse has no real idea of what the word conversation actually means. Folks, in the Strong’s Concordance Webster 4175, it says we are citizens of Heaven! Citizens with all the birthrights, blessings, promises, protections and duties of citizenship! Now “ain’t” that beautiful and powerful?! Let’s live like who we are supposed to be!

One final very important point to make in closing, is found in the last chapter of Ecclesiastes , the last two verses of the chapter. After a man of great wisdom discussed just about all matters and areas of life, he came to his final answer for all issues of life. Here it is, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep His commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.”

Reclaim your birthright in and through Christ and oppose Satan’s kingdom, governments and minions! Speak up, stand up and confront and rebuke evil! Ephesians 5:11

© 2021 Butch Paugh – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Butch Paugh: ctdm@hotmail.com

