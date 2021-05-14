By Cliff Kincaid

The headline, “COVID-19 deaths in US fall to lowest level in 10 months,” means an average of 600 deaths per day. That’s too many, and Communist China bears responsibility for this mass murder. But thanks to former President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed vaccines, the death toll is declining and life may be returning to some sense of normalcy in many areas of the country. That’s not the case with HIV/AIDS.

More than 700,000 Americans have died from HIV/AIDS since 1981. As Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) “leads the observance” of HIV Vaccine Awareness Day on May 18, let’s remember that 24 years ago President Bill Clinton had called for an AIDS vaccine to be on the market by the year 2007 – a ten year timeline that was not met.

May 18 has now become “HIV Vaccine Awareness Day” because of the obvious failure. There is no vaccine. It may have something to do with the continuing controversy over what causes AIDS and where HIV came from. In the middle of this controversy, like so many other emerging infectious diseases, is Dr. Fauci.

Hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent to treat and manage HIV/AIDS. The CDC says the U.S. government spends $20 billion in annual direct health expenditures for HIV prevention and care. The federal government’s latest response is more funding of STD Clinics, to document dangerous sexual practices that produce life-threatening sexually transmitted diseases.

While a consensus is developing that SARS-CoV-2 came from a China lab, and that hospitalizations and death can be contained through vaccines, the CDC warns there is a real risk of an “HIV resurgence.” That’s because of several factors, the agency says, “including trends in injection and other drug use; HIV-related stigma; homophobia and transphobia; lack of access to HIV prevention, testing, and treatment; and a lack of awareness that HIV remains a significant public health threat.”

Another factor is billions wasted on an HIV/AIDS vaccine.

This reference to “homophobia and transphobia” diverts attention from the fact that the CDC admits only in the fine print tht “gay and bisexual men account for most (about 70 percent) new infections each year.” It’s because of the way they have sex.

All of this is relevant because HIV/AIDS can largely be voided if you avoid risky and dangerous behaviors. On the other hand, the China virus was a surprise attack, an act of war, which attacks the innocent here and around the world.

The CDC has told the American people repeatedly that you can try to avoid the China virus by practicing social distancing and wearing masks. By contrast, we are now told that homophobia and transphobia somehow contribute to homosexuals getting AIDS. Ironically, the practice of “social distancing” between male homosexuals is one sure way of preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS. But Dr. Fauci won’t recommend it for that purpose.

The CDC does admit that “trends in injection and other drug use” are factors but not homosexuality per se. You have to consult another CDC website to discover that “Anal sex is the riskiest type of sex for getting or transmitting HIV.” But this is the way most male homosexuals have sex. Hence, this fact helps account for the observation that “gay and bisexual men account for most (about 70 percent) new infections each year.”

Which raises the question: why don’t Dr. Fauci and the media launch a campaign advising people to quit engaging in the dangerous and addictive homosexual lifestyle? The answer is simple: it’s because the LGBTQ lobby is extremely powerful in American society. They continue to honor Dr. Fauci for his AIDS work despite the failure of the HIV vaccine.

Considering how difficult it is for the CDC to admit in bold and realistic terms that homosexuality spreads HIV/AIDS, it is logical to question the agency’s guidance on how the China virus has been spreading, and whether federal agencies such as Dr. Fauci’s NIAID had a role in producing it. This is a subject recently brought to the public’s attention by Senator Rand Paul in a heated exchange with Dr. Fauci.

What’s fascinating is that Dr. Fauci, who was one of Trump’s “experts” on Covid-19, worked directly on the HIV/AIDS vaccine project. Not only has the project been a bust, but there is no end in sight, as a new federal program, Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE), now suggests a possible end to the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030. That’s just speculation, of course, because the main cause of the problem, male homosexuality, is not discouraged or highlighted as the major risk factor.

What’s also fascinating is that this federal EHE program was announced by former President Trump, who apparently has a soft spot in his heart for homosexuals and put some of them in in high positions, such as acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell. This gay activist had previously been Trump’s Ambassador to Germany and waged a diplomatic war on countries resisting acceptance of homosexuality.

In a reference to EHE, the Trump Administration list of accomplishments includes having “launched a campaign to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in America in the next decade.” But this campaign depends on the use of antiviral drugs and not on homosexuals changing their risky and dangerous lifestyle.

By contrast, Trump addressed the China virus by noting the origin of the problem, getting the CDC to isolate the virus, and directing Big Pharma to cut through bureaucratic regulations and use modern vaccine technology to mount a defense. By all accounts, this is why we are turning the corner on the death toll from SARS-CoV-2.

Consider the contrast – there is no HIV/AIDS vaccine 24 years after Bill Clinton announced the project but we now have three coronavirus vaccines that are working to defeat the disease. The difference is Trump’s leadership and reliance on American technology and ingenuity to develop the vaccines.

Federal money went into the development of the vaccines but the mission was led by private sector companies. What’s more, Trump signed an executive order “to ensure that the United States government prioritizes getting the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations.” What are those other nations saying? They are now pleading for American vaccines.

Under China Joe Biden, unfortunately, there is no hope of understanding the real origin of the China virus, since federal agencies like Dr. Fauci’s NIAID are implicated in it.

What’s more, since Dr. Fauci remains in his leadership role, at this late date there is still no real hope of understanding where HIV/AIDS came from. The acceptable theory is that it crossed from animal to humans. But this is the same story Dr. Fauci and the “experts” have tried to feed us about SARS-CoV-2.

Fortunately, Dr. Fauci did not get in the way of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine development project. Instead, he tried to claim credit for Trump’s achievement.

While Bill Clinton’s HIV/AIDS vaccine project lies in ashes, there is protection against SARS-CoV-2 if only people will take advantage of it. Failure to do so will only prolong the suffering and death.

