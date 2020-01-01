A terrorist’s wish list

by Mitchell Goldstein

Current terrorists market themselves as being motivated by their vision of G-d or some egalitarian philosophy. Somehow I doubt this is accurate; their vision must surely be clouded. Most folks who are aggressive about their beliefs are not fair about the beliefs of others’. That does not seem G-d like.

Dismiss being angelic, let’s just try to be fair.In order to be fair, at the least, one should be responsible in thought and deed. In conversation, this means that you are open to listening to the reasoning of the other party and giving that view due consideration. Does not fairness also require that you then act responsibly and decently in finding solutions to issues?

Being fair and acting decently, does this sound like the Arab terrorists that haunt US today? Being fair and acting decently is certainly not how I would describe the political terrorists of the cold war era, nor to days politically oriented terrorists like BLM or Antifa and their masters and henchmen, The Swamp.

Terrorists come in many forms

In the early 1800’s there was a German philosopher named Hagel who believed that the State, i.e. the government, was supreme in all things. He felt that the individual was merely dust to be utilized by the State; that the individual owed loyalty and fealty to the State and his very existence should be as putty for the State to mold and use as it sees fit. The perfect citizen would be one who gladly and without hesitation or question carries out the desires of the State.

As I read Hegel and digested his words, I came to understand why Carl Marx thought of Hegel as his inspiration and fellow traveler. In Communism, the individual is thought of as putty for the State to mold and use as it sees fit. That is why Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Castro, etc.saw Communism as the “perfect” government.

Question 1

How are the thoughts and actions of philosophers like Rousseau, Hobbs, Hegel, Marx and rulers like Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Castro any different from the Muslim terrorists who blow up buildings, cut off heads and kill innocents or from BLM and Antifa terrorists who take over cities, burn cars, loot buildings, ruin small businesses and call for the killing of cops?

Answer: There are no significant differences between histories great killers. The killing could be in thought, i.e. the philosophers, or in deed, i.e. the dictators. Similarly, the Arab terrorist thinks he has philosophical justification in planning acts of terror and then sees himself as the right hand of Allah, the dictator G-d, in carrying out horrible acts and labeling these acts as defending the religion. BLM and Antifa blame white people for their prejudicial attitudes and justify their destruction and vile acts as reparations for the past bad acts of European colonialists acting out their white privilege resulting in systematic racism. In the last analysis, in both situations, harassed citizens will do as they are told, or they will perish, perhaps under torture.

Question 2

The overarching policies of all American presidents since Thomas Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase has steadfastly led the US to empire, to a Pax-Americana. Our government/economy, labeled as Crony Capitalism has been enforced upon US, creating a fascistic state run by a plutocracy. Because we are marching toward One World Government, bureaucrats and corporate leaders work for the same conclusions as Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Castro, etc. Therefore, how have our own presidents, congress persons and judges come to be any different than those perceived as being the worst criminals in history?

Answer: There is no essential difference. Our presidents and the dictators both worked to put into place and to maintain a system which allowed the privileged few to control the masses, usually through larcenous, scandalous, and horrific means. In America, these means are also unconstitutional, yet the US Supreme Court has steadfastly refused to label most improper law as unconstitutional. Please see Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution for the short list of areas in which the federal government is allowed to make law. Then review all the areas in which the federal government is now involved. Almost all laws from the Civil War forward are not constitutional. However, the powerful hold sway and we are complacent.

Question 3

Why do I compare America’s presidents to dictators?

Answer: All US presidents, especially since Theodore Roosevelt, have initiated and / or continued existing programs whose aim it is to subvert freedom and to expand the administrative state; programs that must be in place in order to have a functioning communist government, one able to totally control the masses,according to Karl Marx.

It must be noted that Donald Trump is something of an exception. He has tried to “drain the swamp.” However, I am not at all certain if he understands the philosophy of “the swamp.” Trump has not educated the American people about the dangers of the plutocracy, perhaps to his regret, certainly to my regret.

Were Trump to have spoken to US, on a regular basis, perhaps once every two months, picking a subject, such as education or the environment, he could have given the history of the movement to subvert our republic, thus informing and awakening the public to the dangers we face and then outline a program to disrupt and remove the threat to our freedom and prosperity. But he did not give such information – and he lost the election as a direct result – and we are on track to lose our nation.

Pointing out the history of the subversion of education in America, and how it has changed, from being the crown jewel of this republic, into a system so diminished, that now Johnny and Janie cannot do math well, cannot read well, cannot comprehend well and cannot think critically These changes in education which are forced upon US, purposefully lowers educational standards so that we are all “equally” poor and under educated, that we can read and think just enough to follow government regulations,which are to be thought of as gospel, thus ensuring that we face challenges from various cultures, like China, whose population is advancing rapidly.

It is obvious that the intention of the Swamp is to lower the American “Way of Life” until China and other nations can catch up to approximate their equivalent of the American standard of living. At that point, because most nations are now relatively “equal” the United Nations can insist that we all follow the same set of rules, e.g. whatever the Communist oriented plutocracy chooses.

One proof of this assertion is that under Bush / Clinton / Obama, all advocates of the One World Order, it was agreed that manufacturing would be done in China, to lift them up, which directly led to the obliteration of the US manufacturing base, the loss of good jobs for those without a college degree and to the lowering of the US standard of living. For, as we go down, China rises. That was and is the plan.

At the same time, the UN sponsored Agenda 21 plan, renamed Agenda 2030,is being ruthlessly implemented. This plan is set to eliminate private property and to bring the worlds’ population under total UN control.

UN Agenda 21 had its origin with the Club of Rome, a Round Table think tank and a secret society like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg Group, etc. that create and implement policy that run the world.

The Club of Rome postulated that, in order to achieve world government, it would be necessary to create a grand global threat designed to scare all of humanity. The idea to be marketed is that mankind itself is the threat to the earths continued existence. This, from their 1991 report, The First Global Revolution, outlines the central theme: “In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together … all these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.” This is Conspiracy in fact; it is no longer theory.

Trump could have outlined the audacious plan – but he did not. Some of the actions to “Save the Planet” include: cameras to be everywhere, so that everyone will be under constant surveillance 24/7. Recall Big Brother. Also,to install smart meters. The plan is to link all machines, appliances and devices to a smart microchip which the elite will demand you have embedded under your skin. This chip will be necessary for you to access your money, food, transport, entry to your dwelling and all buildings, etc.

The mandatory microchip will be remotely controlled by authorities. Humans will become mere automatons. We will literally be part of a massive smart grid, thus fulfilling the ambitions of the trans humanism agenda, where such things as healthy limbs will be cut off and replaced with prosthetics and child bearing will be outlawed and replaced by cloning. In this philosophy, humans become “relative;” a tree, a fish or a dog has the same value as a human.

The sustainable ideal will ask you to “need less” and accept living in a cardboard box. We will be moved to highly concentrated areas designated for “humans”, mostly on the coasts, equating to about 10% of the current US landmass, all for the supposed sake of protecting the Earth. Government will decide whether you can own a car, whether you can grow your own food and the materials and limited specifications your home can have. All this Trump could have warned US about.

Under Agenda 21, sustainable social justice is described as the right and opportunity of all people “to benefit equally from the resources afforded us by society and the environment.” In order to redistribute wealth, private property is mandated to be a social injustice since not everyone can build wealth from it. National sovereignty is a social injustice. Universal health care is a social justice. These are all part of Agenda21 policy.

“Current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class – involving high meat intake, use of fossil fuels, appliances, home and work air conditioning, and suburban housing are not sustainable.” -Maurice Strong, Secretary General of the UN’s Earth Summit, 1992.

Agenda 21 seeks to remove our ability to have ambition and improve ourselves. “We must make this place an insecure and inhospitable place for Capitalists and their projects – we must reclaim the roads and plowed lands,halt dam construction, tear down existing dams, free shackled rivers and return to wilderness millions of tens of millions of acres or presently settled land.” -Dave Foreman, Earth First.

Almost all things that make our current life livable are hurting the earth and must be abolished. According to the UN, what is anti-environment, i.e. what is not sustainable? Ski runs, grazing of livestock, plowing of soil, building fences, industry, single family homes, paved and tarred roads, logging activities, dams and reservoirs, power line construction, and economic systems that fail to set proper value on the environment.” -UN’s Biodiversity Assessment Report.

In short order, the American public will come to realize what all people living under a Communist yoke come to realize; that there are two sets of people, the regular citizens and the plutocracy. The plutocracy are privileged. They get what they want or need. Regular citizens however, learn that, one must go, hat in hand, to their Communist bosses,to get anything; food, shelter, a better job, etc. And, just like children telling Santa that they were good little boys or girls, deserving of a gift, Americans will be lining up to beg for some token – instead of demanding and, if needed, to fight for what is our natural born right – the ability to make our own decisions and to live with the results – under a set of rules, i.e. the Constitution, which guarantees that our government defends an individual’s liberty.

For a more comprehensive understanding of UN Agenda 21 see Tom DeWeese’s book: Agenda 21-The Wrenching Transformation of America

So that this plan can be instituted, much of which is in the “Green New Deal,” Biden and his cohorts have stolen an election and perverted the US election system. The only positive I can hope for is that regular citizens and conservatively oriented citizens will now believe that we are under attack by home based terrorists who want total control of our lives and who will stop at nothing to achieve their collectivist Machiavellian desires.

Unless we wake up and are active in opposing this active US terror campaign, we will find ourselves being piled into box cars to be hauled off to the already prepared concentration camps, just like Jews were during World War II. With the benefit of hindsight, we wonder why Jews did not fight back. Future Americans will wonder, why people could not see the subversion that was happening right under their noses. Future Americans will wonder, what ever happened to the American spirit of “Live Free or Die?”

The following are the 10 Planks of the Communist Manifesto with my comments.

Abolition of private property and the application of all rents of land to public purposes.

American legislators harm freedom by enacting various zoning laws, along with school & property taxes. Zoning laws are the first step to government property ownership.The UN’s Agenda 21 is the latest land grab. Due to the financial crises, a movement exists to rent out foreclosed homes; making government the landlord with citizens beholding to a bureaucrat for shelter. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.

The founders were very well read and had taken the lessons of history to heart. They had seen the negative effects of certain taxing systems and had specifically disallowed a progressive tax, knowing it was unfair and had historically led to socialism.A specific constitutional amendment had to be ratified to allow this communist agenda item. Americans feel the pain of this misapplication of the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Social Security Act of 1936 is another example of a progressive tax, and various State “income” taxes. The movement markets itself as “paying your fair share.” The “Buffet Rule” calls for a rise in the income tax rates paid by millionaires. The latest marketing iteration of a progressive tax is the new Trump tax plan which lowers taxes to middle income taxpayers by 75% versus millionaires by 6%. Abolition of all rights of inheritance.

We passed the Federal & State estate Tax (1916); reformed Probate Laws, and limited inheritance via arbitrary inheritance tax statutes. In particular, family farms are badly hit because of the high value of land. The effect of the estate taxes were predictable. Farms, in families for generations, have seen the need to break up or totally sell farms just to pay inheritance taxes. Buyers are the big corporate farming concerns, furthering the consolidation and concentration of food production into the hands of a few. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.

Americans call it government seizures, tax liens, Public “law” 99-570 (1986); Executive order 11490, sections 1205, 2002 which gives private land to the Department of Urban Development; the imprisonment of “terrorists” and those who speak out or write against the “government” (this article could be viewed as a violation of the 1997 Crime/Terrorist Bill); or the IRS confiscation of property without due process. Asset forfeiture laws are used by DEA, IRS, ATF etc…). Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.

We already have such a monopoly called the Federal Reserve. It is a privately-owned credit/debt system allowed by the Federal Reserve act of 1913. All local banks are members of the Fed system, and are regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) another privately-owned corporation. The Federal Reserve Banks issue Fiat Paper Money and practice economically destructive fractional reserve banking. The Fed makes sure we have continued inflation so that the value of debt is lessened by the rise of inflation; e.g. an item costing $1 in 1913 costs $26.30 in 2020, a rise of 2530%. Centralization of the means of communications and transportation in the hands of the State.

A host of bureaucratically run regulatory commissions which have the force of law have been created to regulate all communications and transportation. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Department of Transportation (DOT) mandated through the ICC act of 1887 and the Commissions Act of 1934. The Interstate Commerce Commission established in 1938, allowed by a fraudulent misinterpretation of the Commerce Clause. The Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission, and Executive orders 11490, 10999, as well as State mandated driver’s licenses and Department of Transportation regulations all serve to curtail our freedom of movement and our ability to communicate. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the state, the bringing into cultivation of waste lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.

It is called “corporate capacity,” The Desert Entry Act and The Department of Agriculture regulate…that land is “controlled or subsidized” rather than “owned”… by their lawful owners. Similar policies are also seen in the Department of Commerce and Labor, Department of Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Mines, National Park Service, and the IRS control of business through corporate regulations. The control of property by government is a hallmark of Fascism. The ownership of property is the cornerstone of Communism. Equal liability of all to labor. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.

We now have amandated Minimum Wage, soon to be $15/hour, virtually eliminating the ability to hire young people. The young can no longer learn the benefits of earning their own monies.Slave labor camps and factories are manufacturing goods at artificially low prices in Communist China, who has also been granted Most Favored Nation trade status. We see it in practice via the Social Security Administration and The Department of Labor. The National debt and inflation caused by the communal bank has caused the need for a two “income” family. Woman are in the workplace in great numbers since the 1920’s, the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, assorted Socialist Unions, affirmative action, the Federal Public Works Program and of course Executive order 11000. The family unit has suffered. Divorce rates are increasing. Over 50% of girls are having children out of wedlock, a high percentage of boys have prison records, etc. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries, gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country, by a more equitable distribution of population over the country.

The unconstitutional Planning Reorganization Act of 1949, authorized zoning (Title 17 1910-1990) and Super Corporate Farms, as well as established the basis for Executive orders 11647, 11731 (eliminating 50 states and creating ten Regions) and Public “law” 89-136. These provide for forced relocations and forced sterilization programs, like in China. It enables the US to follow the UN’s Agenda 21 ideal to depopulate vast areas of America and forcefully herd people into areas designated for humans, about 10% of the current US landmass. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labor in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production.

Americans are being taxed to support what we call public schools, but which are actually “government force-tax-funded schools.” Even private schools are government regulated. The purpose is to train the young to work for the communal debt system. We also call it the Department of Education, the NEA and Outcome Based “Education.” These ideas are used so that all children can be indoctrinated and inculcated with the government propaganda, like “majority rules,” and to “pay your fair share”. Where are the words “fair share” in the Constitution, Bill of Rights or the Internal Revenue Code (Title 26)?? NO WHERE is “fair share” even suggested!! The philosophical concept of “fair share” comes from the Communist maxim, “From each according to their ability, to each according to their need! This concept is pure socialism. … America was made the greatest society by its belief in private initiative and hard work ethic … Teaching ourselves and others “how to fish” to be self-sufficient and produce plenty of extra commodities that could be shared with others who might be “needy”… Americans have always voluntarily been the most generous and charitable society on the planet.

A terrorist’s wish list

If I were a terrorist, and I wished America harm, even to destroy America as it has been, so that it is ready for dictatorship, and do it without firing a shot or taking any personal risk, I would wish for the following to occur.

Go off the gold standard, debasing the dollar, so that the price of everything goes up. – Done! Via a 1932 resolution, not even a recorded vote, violated the constitutional mandate to have only gold and silver coins as money. Have US corporations build factories overseas to transfer manufacturing out of America and allow countries exporting to US to do unfair trade. – Done! Move all good paying jobs to foreign countries and outsource American jobs so citizens cannot find work. Allow illegal aliens to violate our borders at will, take jobs and drain our resources. Mostly Accomplished! Biden said he will reopen the borders and grant US citizenship to all 30,000,000 illegals. Allow banks and other corporations to create financing vehicles that distort the market (derivatives) and to not follow traditional good business lending practices and regulations (mortgages) ensuring bad loans and the probability of high defaults which the American people would have to pay for through high deficits and higher taxes. – Done! Establish banks and corporations “too big to fail” and give them lots of taxpayer monies. – Done in 2008! Have banks illegally (MIRS) foreclose on millions of houses and kick people out onto the street.Done in 2000 and 2007 with the Savings and Loan Crisis and Bailing Out the Banks! Have educators teach the wrong things and make education unaffordable. Done! The New Math is mandated, that doesn’t add up. Make healthcare universal, much too expensive, highly regulated and restrictive in treatments. Done! Listen to telephone calls and monitor emails to catch people expressing opinions the government doesn’t like. Done! You just don’t know much about it. Conduct constant military actions but don’t ask Congress to declare war.Done! Trump is the only president who tried to extricate US from war.

Yes, it seems that terrorists have infiltrated America; it seems the terrorists are the US government itself.

G-d bless US.