By Frosty Wooldridge

May 23, 2022

Part 1: The insanities and absurdities of 2022

About the only thing that makes sense in America in 2022 might be the Professional Golf Association’s weekly tournaments with their top golfing professionals. Who wouldn’t want to see Tiger Woods strut his brilliant stuff around the fairways? He electrified America for two decades with his brilliant play. We love Bubba Watson, Rory Mcllroy, Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Rick Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, and so many more.

What’s the one thing you can count on in golf? Answer: everyone plays by the rules. No one cheats. Everyone lives or dies by their skills, practice and integrity. No one takes bribes. None of them allow religion, politics or racial bias to dictate their play. Whether they play for the women’s professional circuit such as Michelle Wie, Paula Creamer, Melissa Reid and many others, they all play by the rules.

But when you look across the American landscape today, you cannot help but note the absurdities of our times.

Last year, after 20 years of two absurd wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and $6 trillion in costs, our president pulled out without any planning, any reasonable logistical expertise and absolutely no understanding of what he was doing. That includes his highest commander General Milley. Biden and Milley abandoned $90 billion in military equipment. They lacked protocols to save 13 military personnel from being killed. They watched 20 years of our service members die for nothing. They allowed 114,000 soldier suicides over that period, but they never investigated the “why” of those suicides or change course to prevent them. They just watched them continue to kill-off our best young Americans.

As we wrestle with racial conflict, note that Jussie Smollett, a bi-racial, gay actor, staged a “beat-down” on himself by two Nigerian immigrants whom he paid to rough him up and place a noose around his neck, but told ABC’s Robin Roberts that it was a “white supremist” motivated attack. He wanted to create a race war in Chicago and beyond. He was convicted of lying his head off, but is out on bail in order to use his skin color rather than the content of his character to escape the law. Absurd? You betcha!

Eighteen months ago, gasoline cost $1.99 a gallon. Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline, crushed further domestic oil production—and now, we’ve got $5.00 and $6.00 a gallon for gas. He’s begging OPEC to pump more oil to fill our nation’s needs. What kind of a moron, or his handlers, would do such an absurd act?

In the past weeks, millionaire Johnny Depp and his 22 years younger than him wife remain in a hotly contested $50 million vs a $100 million counter suit to prove that one was/is an abuser, or the other is a liar…or they are both abusers and both liars. It’s so absurd that God must be laughing, crying and vomiting daily at the circus God created on this Earth by inventing humans in the Garden of Eden. We’ve devolved God’s beautiful planet into a nightmare for us and the other animals.

How about this for a complete absurdity? Everyone in government cries about “Climate Change.” You’ve got kids marching in schools. You’ve got organizations protesting oil and fossil fuels. You’ve got dozens of solutions such as wind turbines, solar panels and electric cars to save the planet. But what you never hear about continues as a secret not to be mentioned by ABC, NBC, CBS, NPR, CNN, FOX, NPR or PBS. What is that secret? Answer: America remains on course to add 100,000,000 people by 2050—a scant 28 years from now. Each one of those newcomers will be using energy, heating homes and traveling. That’s not to mention that the entire planet will see another 2.0 billion more humans doing the same thing. It’s absurd beyond understanding.

The wind turbines chop of 500,000 birds annually. The solar panels cannot generate equal power to gasoline. Additionally, humans are exhausting the natural resources to create solar panels, wind turbines and any other manufactured products to save us from “Climate Change.” How do we ever escape our own absurdities?

In the past week, Biden signed a bill to give $40 billion to Ukraine to protect its borders from invasion. At the same time, he watched 221,000 refugees in March invade America’s border, and another 234,000 again in April jumped our borders. Projections show another 250,000 in May and over 2.0 million and maybe even 3.0 million border jumpers by the end of the year. Exactly how do Biden and Congress figure out who will pay for the new housing, food, medical care and schooling those millions of people? Is there another word for “absurd” in the American lexicon?

On TV, we see multi-millionaire Whoopi Goldberg, (her real name is Karen Johnson), rip America as the most racist country on the planet. Her friend Joy Behar cannot say one word of goodness about America. We see newcomer Joy Reid call every American a racist to the core. We’ve got a Georgia lady, Stacey Abrams, who has never run a company, knows nothing about economics, holds no credentials other than being an African-American—running for governor of the State of Georgia. She advocates that “math is racist” and wants Critical Race Theory taught in Georgia schools.

How far into absurdities can we descend? If math is racist, then so is a cloud, or lake, or ocean, or an egg. Why would anyone want to teach our young to be biased and angry at another person for the color of their skin? Why make one race a villain and the other a victim? Can you imagine how absurd the outcome of that philosophy? Just ask Martin Luther King!

What stands as our most absurd moment in American history? Answer: a purported 51 percent of Americans voted for a senile, old man who has accomplished nothing in his entire life in Congress other than give blow-hard speeches. And, now, he’s running America into the ground faster than a bullet train. If that doesn’t give you an example of “maximum absurdity”, what would you propose?

