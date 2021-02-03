By Bradlee Dean

Another Bill Targeting Americans

“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone livesin fear.” —President Harry Truman

Oxford’s Original English Dictionary defines “terrorism” as “Government by intimidation.”

We all saw that after September 11, 2001, when the two trade towers were taken down, that agencies were quickly created through the act of tyranny called the Patriot Act to define American as terrorists. You read that right.

But then, again, we were warned by the fourth President of the United States James Madison who said, “If tyranny or oppression ever comes into this land it will come under the guise of fighting a foreign enemy” (Jeremiah 11:9).

Friends, a foreign government could not have dreamed of doing to Americans what it is that its own representative government has done to its people (Isaiah 59:15).

‘For 18 Years The US Government And The Media Claimed That We Were Under Attack By Muslims VIDEO

Yahoo News reported:

Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii, on Friday expressed concern that a proposed measure to combat domestic terrorism could be used to undermine civil liberties.

Gabbard’s comments came during an appearance on Fox News Primetime when host Brian Kilmeade asked her if she was “surprised they’re pushing forward with this extra surveillance on would-be domestic terror.”

“It’s so dangerous as you guys have been talking about, this is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends,” Gabbard said.

She continued: “When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he’s spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen overseas, that in his words, he says make up this unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians.”

She said her concern lies in how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats.

Conclusion: How many times have we seen that corruption in this government has continuously turned on its own people (Matthew 10:18; Mark 8:15)? Now you have the criminals defining what it is that is a threat to their ungodly rule (Proverbs 29:2).

Here is a list of 72 definitions of wht this government has defined as a domestic terrorist.

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/official-government-documents-label-these-72-types-of-americans-as-potential-terrorists/

America It Is NOT A Foreign Enemy Attacking You VIDEO

© 2021 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com