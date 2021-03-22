Devvy Kidd

Investigative Journalist

P.O. Box 1102

Big Spring, TX 79721

March 22, 2021

Rep. Stephanie Klick Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst

House Committee on Public Health Senate Committee on Health & Human Services

P.O. Box 2910 P.O. Box 12068, Capitol Station

Austin, TX 78768 Austin, TX 78711

Cf: Rep. Jacey Jetton, Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Tom Oliverson and Sen. Dawn Buckingham

Dear Chairwoman Klick and Chairwoman Kolkhorst:

As you may be aware by now, close to 19 countries have stopped using the Astrazeneca experimental drug being passed off as a vaccine. Last week in Italy, prosecutors launched a manslaughter investigation following the death of a music teacher, Sandro Tognatti, 57, who died a few hours after taking the Astrazeneca experimental drug.

Their government also seized 400,000 shots from that same batch that killed poor Mr. Tognatti, a beloved clarinet teacher. Ignorant, but well-meaning doctors in this country continue pushing Americans to get vaccinated. I say ignorant because their claim those COVID experimental drugs aka vaccines are safe is absolutely false.

In my previous two letters I provided you with a lot of information. Our Howard County GOP has respectfully asked you open an investigation regarding proof the “new & novel” coronavirus exists which I won’t go into again as you have all the exhibits. In the March 15th letter, I provided you with the latest VAERS numbers listing the number of deaths, adverse reactions, etc.

This letter is a plea to stop those COVID experimental vaccinations in this state until your committee can do a proper investigation because more Americans will continue to die from those experimental “vaccines”. Here are the latest numbers from VAERS as of March 11, 2021:

1,739 deaths, 38,444 recorded adverse events, 6,716 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 734 permanent disabilities, 3,976 hospitalizations. Every category up since the March 5th postings by VAERS.

J. Bart Classen, M.D. had his peer-reviewed research paper, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease, published on January 18, 2021 gives yet another warning. “SCIVISION’s publication “Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ISSN 2639-9458) is considered the gold standard for open access, peer-reviewed articles on everything relating to infectious diseases, epidemiology, control as well as prevention and more.”

As Dr. Classen writes in his Abstract: “Development of new vaccine technology has been plagued with problems in the past. The current RNA based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were approved in the US using an emergency order without extensive long- term safety testing.”

In a NY second, he was attacked. As I wrote in my March 15th letter, these approved for “emergency use” vaccines rushed beyond any sane scientific approach are using a completely new, novel approach using mRNA instead of conventional antibodies. The question is why? With a 98.7% survival rate of this alleged COVID-19 virus, where’s the emergency?

The worst is coming. Classen’s research paper is found here:

https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf

And, if you’re not aware of this grissly truth, I’m providing it now. Just use a search engine: The Unborn Babies Used for Vaccine Development Were Alive at Tissue Extraction, Jan. 12, 2021

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-unborn-babies-used-for-vaccine-development-were-alive-at-tissue-extraction

“Pamela Acker is a biologist and author of a recently released book on vaccinations. The most revealing aspect of our conversation, I think, was when we discussed the various fetal cell lines being used in vaccines, specifically.

“This is where things get very disturbing, because in most cases it’s not a “simple abortion,” but rather, Acker says:

“They will actually deliver these babies via cesarean section. The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they’re generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract. So, they’re removing this tissue, all the while the baby is alive and in extreme amounts of pain. So, this makes it even more sadistic.”

“While our discussion is broad, we do highlight the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines specifically.”

Inject that into your body. The interview (1 hr) is well worth your time to watch . Do share with friends and family as well as your colleagues in our legislature, Gov. Abbott and AG Paxton. Credible information is badly needed to allow Americans to make the right choices for their health and their children.

Let me return quickly to the subject of testing which I covered in the March 3rd letter. The numbers blasted by the CDC and media are nothing but lies. Lies manufactured by using the PCR test that does NOT test for viruses. The PCR is a manufacturing technique and research tool. It is not a diagnostic tool.

Alleged number of cases in America. Remember, many Americans were double or triple tested for false ‘readings’ or because of employer demand. Each time they were tested counted as a “new” case. The alleged number of cases today: 29,549,554 – one of the biggest whoppers ever told. Completely bogus as 90% of the testing was done using PCR.

The inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullins, who won a Nobel Prize for his brilliant discovery passed away in August of 2019. Mullins was very much aware of Dr. Anthony “Bernie Madoff” Fauci. This is a short video you might wish to watch. Fauci belongs in a federal prison along with some key players over at the CDC.

“He Doesn’t Know Anything – And I’d Say it to His Face” – Nobel Prize Winning Inventor of PCR Test UNLOADS on Dr. Fauci in Earlier Video

Kary Mullis said this in his previous video interview:

Kary Mullis: “Guys like Fauci get up there and start talking, you know, he doesn’t know anything really about anything and I’d say that to his face. Nothing. The man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there you’ll know it. He doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine and he should not be in a position like he’s in. Most of those guys up there on the top are just total administrative people and they don’t know anything about what’s going on in the body.

“You know, those guys have got an agenda, which is not what we would like them to have being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way. They’ve got a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to. And they smugly, like Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.”

“Mullis went on to say Fauci refuses to debate experts because he doesn’t know anything.”

41 MLLION Americans – a great number of them the ‘useless eaters’ globalists hate, that would be the elderly – have now received one of those experimental drugs. Without being told they are experimental. People scaredinto believing this nightmare will be over if they just take the jab and make more billions for vaccine manufacturers.

These COVID vaccines do not even meet the CDC’s definition of a vaccine which can be found on their web site. For pharmaceutical companies to call them a vaccine is in essence a deceptive trade practice, see: Federal Trade Commission Act,Section 5: Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices.

I expect we will see many lawsuits if not class action lawsuits such as what happened with “safe” drugs like VIOXX that killed tens of thousands before pulled from the market.

Your committee needs to haul the honchos of those corporations in for sworn testimony about their COVID vaccines.

Your committee must investigate the actual existence of the “new, novel” coronavirus 19 and the manipulation of death certificates. The number of alleged deaths plastered all over the media and Internet as of today is: 536,922. Another whopping lie.

Your committees need to haul in Fauci as well as the Director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield and grill them. If you need a list of some of the most eminently qualified doctors and scientists to testify regarding all the requests on these three letters I’ve sent, please have your staff contact me.

It is unconscionable Americans have been deceived into believing the vaccines now being used are safe when time is proving they are not. It’s criminal every person vaccinated was NOT told they were getting an experimental drug.

I do encourage you to watch a six-minute video by Dr. McClosky because she understands the bigger picture:

‘A Message To The World’ by Dr. Anne McCloskey, March 18, 2021

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2021/03/a-message-to-world-by-dr-anne-mccloskey.html

Your committees are responsible for public health and safety policies. Once again, I respectfully urge you to act because I guarantee you this coming Friday, March 26th, the new numbers from VAERS will have increased with more deaths, more suffering, more permanent disabilities and hospitalizations.

Cordially,

Devvy Kidd

1 Attachment:

Researchers fast-track coronavirus vaccine by skipping key animal testing first

This attachment is separate, just staple to your letter:

The Question is why? That was in early March before anyone really knew what was going on except what they were told by the liars at the CDC and Fauci.

Researchers fast-track coronavirus vaccine by skipping key animal testing first, March 13, 2020

https://www.livescience.com/coronavirus-vaccine-trial-no-animal-testing.html

“A clinical trial for an experimental coronavirus vaccine has begun recruiting participants in Seattle, but researchers did not first show that the vaccine triggered an immune response in animals, as is normally required.

“Now, biomedical ethicists are calling the shortcut into question, according to Stat News.

“Outbreaks and national emergencies often create pressure to suspend rights, standards and/or normal rules of ethical conduct,” Jonathan Kimmelman, director of McGill University’s biomedical ethics unit, wrote in an email to Stat News. “Often our decision to do so seems unwise in retrospect.”

“Typically, vaccine development can take 15 to 20 years, start to finish, Mark Feinberg, president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, told Stat News. The lengthy process requires that scientists first give the vaccine to animals to determine whether it’s safe and effective at preventing the disease in question. Only after passing through iterative tests in animal models, and being adjusted along the way, can a formulation be tested in human trials.

“When you hear predictions about it taking at best a year or a year and a half to have a vaccine available … there’s no way to come close to those timelines unless we take new approaches,” Feinberg said.”

That ‘new approach’ was the entirely novel approach using mRNA instead of conventional antibodies . Why? Why this new “novel approach” for this particular (alleged) coronavirus when coronaviruses are nothing new?

Remember this one? Dr. Fauci Warned In 2017 Of ‘Surprise Outbreak’ During Trump Administration – “There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” he said.” Who knew Fauci was a prophet?

I hope it’s not removed before everyone can see this “coincidence”:

Crimson Contagion – Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimson_Contagion

“Crimson Contagion was a joint exercise conducted from January to August 2019, in which numerous national, state and local, private and public organizations in the US participated, in order to test the capacity of the federal government and twelve states to respond to a severe pandemic of influenza originating in China.

The simulation, which was conducted months prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, involves a scenario in which tourists returning from China spread a respiratory virus in the United States, beginning in Chicago. In less than two months the virus had infected 110 million Americans, killing more than half a million. The report issued at the conclusion of the exercise outlines the government’s limited capacity to respond to a pandemic, with federal agencies lacking the funds, coordination, and resources to facilitate an effective response to the virus.[1][2]”

Well, it allegedly got started in Seattle, not Chicago. Their numbers aren’t too far off even though theirs and the CDCs are fabricated lies.

Gee, what a coincidence.