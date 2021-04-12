ADDENDUM F

State legislatures. Tailor it to your state legislature. Here in Texas, we have a GOP total majority in both chambers. House Committee on Environmental Regulation.

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, Chair

House Committee on Environmental Regulation

CF: Rep. Jay Dean, Rep. Vikki Goodwin

Same letter to Senate Committee on Natural Resources & Economic Development

Sen. Brian Birdwell, Chair

CF: Sen. Kelly Hancock,

The U.S. Not Prepared for Mini Ice Age: Wake Up

Cheater China Joe Biden’s proposed $3 TRILLION BORROWED DOLLARS infrastructure nightmare includes $400 BILLION BORROWED DEBT dollars to fight one of the biggest manufactured lies ever shoved down the throats of Americans: Climate change.

It’s long past time for Republicans to quit worrying about votes, stand up and tell Texans the truth. I believe there’s ample scientific evidence we have entered into a new mini-ice age. Texas is not prepared just like when that Polar Vortex hit in February. The earth is cooling, not warming.

A history lesson

“In 1928 at the Sixth Party Congress held in Moscow, the Communist dictators composed and approved “The Program” which would usher in a ‘New Word Order’, a term I’m sure you’ve probably heard. That scheme, ‘The Program of the Third International’ called for a global environmental program which would be used to eradicate national sovereignty thereby creating a world dictatorship. Every nation on earth and their national boundaries would be replaced by an omnipotent, one world government and regional governances. Due to the rank ignorance of local governments nationwide, too many drank the poison of Agenda 21.

“It was agreed that an environmental “crisis” would be gradually developed to siphon off the money from capitalism and reduce countries to socialism and eventually under communism. Twenty delegates from the U.S. voted for the 1928 Program of the Third International.” Jeri Lynn Ball (a prolific researcher) from her book, Masters of Seduction: Beguiling Americans Into Slavery and Self-destruction

At the Earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, June 3-14, 1992, the Secretariat for World Order distributed a nonpublic document titled, “The Initiative for Eco-92 Earth’s Charter.” It reads, in part, under policies that must be implemented as follows:

“The Security Council of the U.N. will inform all nations that outmoded notions of national sovereignty will be discarded and that the Security Council has complete legal, military and economic jurisdiction in any region of the world … The Security Council of the U.N. will take possession of all natural resources, including the watersheds and great forests, to be used and preserved for the good of the Major Nations of the Security Council.”

In Dixie Lee Ray’s book, Environmental Overkill – Whatever Happened to Common Sense, one gets a full accounting of what really went on with Al Gore and his loony friends at the Rio Summit. On page 10 of her book, it states:

“The objective, clearly enunciated by the leaders of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), is to bring about a change in the present system of independent nations. The future is to be world government, with central planning by the UN. Fear of environmental crises, whether real or not, is expected to lead to compliance. If force is needed, it will be provided by a UN green-helmeted police force, already authorized by the Security Council.”

The EPA is the flagship in America to carry out this environmental terrorism against our people. In the ensuing years, the EPA has become more destructive than a cat five hurricane.

Dixie Lee Ray was a former governor of Washington State, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Asst. Secretary of State in the U.S. Bureau of Oceans. She passed away in 1994 and was a Democrat.

The climate change zealots never stop and their efforts are paying off:

‘Ecocide Could Become the 5th Crime Prosecuted by International Criminal Court – ‘Prosecute & imprison political leaders & corporate executives’ – Claim ecocide ‘poses a similar threat to humanity’ as Holocaust

Would you like to be charged by the International Criminal Court and prosecuted for not stopping ‘Ecoside’, the destruction of our planet? Think it can’t happen? Those freedom haters are hugely funded by billionaires like George Soros.

Scientists from around the world have been denouncing global warming aka climate change for decades. Their expert analysis from studying and analyzing have been censored by the “gods of the universe” aka tech giants as well as media networks. I believe, based on all my research, we are now faced with the reality of already having entered into a new ‘mini ice age’. But, it’s doesn’t matter what I believe, it’s what science is telling us now and that’s why hearings need to be held. Bring in these scientists and ask the hard questions.

The sun plays a huge role and you all need to take this seriously. Please note the dates in the articles below. The sun is about to shut down but not completely. There will still be plenty of sunlight but on the sun’s surface those small dark blotches called sun spots are on the verge of disappearing. That is a scientific fact that many scientists who live and breathe climate research know it will likely bring a long stretch of severe cold; as long as 35 years.

“New Little ICE Age Instead of Global Warming?” by Dr Theodor Landscheidt

“Among the long list or scientific papers suggesting that a solar-driven spell of global cooling is on the cards, Dr Theodor Landscheidt’s ‘New Little ICE Age Instead of Global Warming?’ probably has the claim of priority.

“Published in 2003, just a year before his death, Landscheidt’s research is standing the test of time, and is still largely on course to be proved correct.

“The paper’s abstract begins:

‘Analysis of the sun’s varying activity in the last two millennia indicates that contrary to the IPCC’s speculation about man-made global warming as high as 5.8C within the next hundred years, a long period of cool climate with its coldest phase around 2030 is to be expected.’

“Crucially, in the growing list of research concluding that a solar-driven multidecadal spell of global cooling is on the cards (research from multiple studies of quite different characteristics), the year 2030 ALWAYS features prominently. Unlike the IPCC, which tosses its thermageddon doomsday date back and forth like a hot potato, researchers who track the multimillennial plays of the cosmos (namely those of the Sun) routinely land on the year 2030 as being the date of ‘climate deterioration’: this in itself should serve as compelling evidence.” As with the others, very important read as the excerpt above is just that.

Climate Theories Crumble as Data and Experts Suggest Global Cooling, August 21, 2013

“So-called global-warming alarmists are in a frenzy after the latest climate data confirmed the Earth actually appears to be entering a potential cooling trend, sea-ice cover in Antarctica is growing to record levels, tornadoes and hurricanes are at record lows, and more. According to experts, the most recent revelations continue to make a mockery of alarmist claims — debunking United Nations theories about human-caused global warming and the wildly inaccurate supposed “climate models” used to forecast doom and gloom by forces seeking carbon taxes and more centralized government.

“Proponents of what is known as “anthropogenic global warming” theories, which claim that human activity is to blame for alleged warming, have long warned that increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would lead to “catastrophic” warming. The problem is that even based on data gathered by the planet’s premier climate alarmists — the U.K. Met Office, for example, or various U.S. agencies — shows that global warming stopped more than a decade and a half ago, as The New American reported last year.”

GLOBAL FREEZING: 15-year ICE AGE to hit in just 4 years as the sun prepares to ‘HIBERNATE’, Nov. 8, 2016

“A team of experts have warned that huge seismic events, including volcanic eruptions, plunging global temperatures and destabilisation of the Earth’s crust will become more common after worrying changes to the surface of the Sun were recorded. It could take up to 15 years for solar activity to return to normal with extreme weather and freezing temperatures continuing until 2035…

“They have also been linked to major earthquakes in tremor hotspots igniting fears that major cities including Tokyo and Los Angeles could be facing the next ‘big one’. Research by the The Space and Science Research Center in Florida revealed a strong link between low solar activity and seismic events.

“The study looked at volcanic activity between 1650 – 2009 and earthquake activity between 1700 – 2009 comparing it to sunspots records. It revealed a terrifying correlation between reduced solar activity and the largest seismic and volcanic events in recorded history. This strong association between eruption timing and the solar minimum is statistically significant to a confidence level of 96.7 per cent.”

“The frequency of sunspots is expected to rapidly decline over the next four years reaching a minimum between 2019 and 2020. Solar expert Piers Corbyn of forecasting group WeatherAction warned the Earth faces another mini ice age with potentially devastating consequences.”

British Astrophysicists: “Mini Ice Age is Accelerating – New ‘Maunder Minimum’ Has Begun” + the Beaufort Gyre, Sept. 23, 2020

“We are plunging now into a deep mini ice age,” says British astrophysicist Piers Corbyn, “and there is no way out”.

“For the next 20 years it’s going to get colder and colder, on average, says Corbyn who holds a B.Sc. in Physics and an M.Sc. in Astrophysics. The jet stream will be wilder: there will be more wild temperature changes, more hail events, more earthquakes, more extreme volcano events, more snow in winters, lousy summers, late springs, short autumns, and more and more crop failures.

“The fact is the sun rules the sea temperature, and the sea temperature rules the climate,” explains Corbyn. “What we have happening now is the start of the mini ice age … it began around 2013. It’s a slow start, and now the rate of moving into the mini ice age is accelerating. The best thing to do now is to tell your politicians to stop believing nonsense,” concludes Corbyn.”

I have been monitoring earthquakes for the past 18 months as well as erupting volcanoes world-wide – and they are big time. Not a pretty picture those graphs and charts. On March 13, 2021, my city was hit with a hail storm that was scary bad; hail in my backyard the size of my fist. Huge damage here and not normal.

Piers Corbyn is another voice of many in his field being censored but also branded with the usual labels of ‘climate denier’ or ‘conspiracy nut’ for running afoul of the climate change propaganda advocates. Scientists and meteorologists like him around the world are trying to warn people and governments. While Corbyn has a reputation of being somewhat of a crank, his expertise cannot be denied.

Corbyn was awarded (the word they use in Great Britain) a first-class BSc (Honors) degree in 1968 from Imperial College in London; 1981 a postgraduate degree in astrophysics from Queen Mary College, University of London.

Professor Valentina Zharkova: Northumbria University · Department of Mathematics, Physics and Electrical Engineering,BSc, MSc , PhD, FRAS (United Kingdom)

Professor Valentina Zharkova Breaks Her Silence and CONFIRMS “Super” Grand Solar Minimum, Nov. 6, 2018

“Professor Valentina Zharkova gave a presentation of her Climate and the Solar Magnetic Field hypothesis at the Global Warming Policy Foundation in October, 2018. The information she unveiled should shake/wake you up.

“Zharkova was one of only two scientists to correctly predict solar cycle 24 would be weaker than cycle 23 — in fact, only 2 out of 150 models predicted this. Zharkova’s models have run at a 97% accuracy and now suggest a Super Grand Solar Minimum is on the cards beginning 2020. Grand Solar Minimums are prolonged periods of reduced solar activity, and in the past have gone hand-in-hand with times of global cooling.”

Back in2014, Mark Giampapa, who is a solar physicist at the National Solar Observatory (NSO) in Tucson, Arizona said, “Our sun may be entering a grand minimum of sunspot activity, not unlike the Maunder Minimum that some climatologists think caused record low winter temperatures in Northern Europe during the latter half of the 17th century.

“My opinion is that we are heading into a Maunder Minimum. “I’m seeing a continuation in the decline of the sunspots’ mean magnetic field strengths and a weakening of the polar magnetic fields and subsurface flows.”

Scientist Warns Of Mini Ice Age As Sun Hibernates During Solar Minimum, Feb. 3, 2020

“An expert warned that Earth might experience a mini ice age when the Sun hibernates due to its solar minimum cycle. According to the expert, the Sun’s hibernation and extremely cold weather could last for over three decades.

“The solar minimum is a period in the Sun’s solar cycle that occurs every 11 years. During the solar minimum, sunspots on the Sun’s surface diminishes, leading to a weaker output from the massive star. On the other hand, during a solar maximum, the Sun emits more energy as its sunspots increase.

“According to Valentina Zharkhova, a professor at Northumbria University’s department of mathematics, physics and electrical engineering, the Sun is about to enter a Grand Solar Minimum this year, which is like an extended version of the solar minimum. Instead of lasting for only a couple of years, the Grand Solar Minimum could extend for 33 years.”

Attached is a page of other sources. A mini ice age will wreak havoc and destruction for our farming communities as well as ranchers. Life threatening temperatures this country is NOT prepared for while loons like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other cult worshipers of climate change screech the end is near.

Lockdown Every 2 Years for Climate Change, March 10, 2021: “The Guardian has put out the truth, perhaps ahead of schedule. There are those pushing for lockdowns every two years to meet the Paris requirement of ZERO CO2. Everyone’s future is to change and they never ONCE allowed anyone to ever vote on this agenda.”

We the People have been raped in taxes to pay down the interest on borrowed debt so Congress can continue spending DEBT for this monstrous hoax called climate change. Hundreds of BILLIONS of dollars with more rape coming. I darn near gagged years ago when I saw the headlines: DoD Goes Green. The destruction of our military continues with this nonsense.

Department of Defense Predicted Climate Change Would Destroy Us by 2020, Jan. 3,2020: “Back in 2004, the Department of Defense released a report assuring the world Climate Change would destroy all of us by the year 2020. Well, welcome to the year 2020! And welcome to yet another fake doomsday prediction number 42 from our renowned climate experts!”

Republicans: Fight back – go on the offensive. I have urged committee hearings (Science) in both the House and Senate in Congress to bring in the experts below. I respectfully request your committee do the same. Bring in person or by conferencing Piers Corbyn, Prof. Valentina Zharova and Mark Giampapa. Unfortunately, Dr Theodor Landscheidt passed away but there are so many more. Stop being afraid of the whores who pass themselves off as “mainstream” media or members of the Democrat/Communist Party USA who serve in our legislature.

You can also send out a letter to all your constituents letting them know you’re going to bring in these experts to your committee and why. Actually, every Republican in our legislature should do the same letter. That way you begin to show all Texans how they’ve been lied to and deceived for political agendas. We not only get raped in taxes by CON-gress, but also our tax dollars here in Texas to fund all these “green projects” to stop a manufactured lie: Climate Change.

As more and more Americans become aware of the truth, they will hold all of you responsible – especially when food becomes scarce. Make no mistake, those communist zealots in Congress pushing the ‘New Green Deal’ care nothing about our ranchers not to mention the loss of easily one million jobs.

Additional Sources:

NASA has been warning of a Grand Solar Minimum (GSM) for the past Decade, Sept. 15, 2020

Undeniable Fact: “Carbon Dioxide” is NOT a “Pollutant” but a Giver of Life, March 30, 2021 – “Without continued reliance on carbon-energy, much of Canada’s population would simply freeze to death in the next few winters.” – Chemist Dr. Klaus L.E. Kaiser. Open letter to the Canadian Prime Minister in that article.

Earth Cooling Dramatically, Feb. 18, 2021 by Dr. Mark Sircus

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Marc Morano Talks His New Book ‘Green Fraud: Why The Green New Deal is Even Worse Than You Think’

‘Essentially, they’re talking about how we’re going to go from the COVID lockdowns to the climate lockdowns,’ Marc Morano said of the Left.

Mark Morano’s web site: Climate Depot – https://www.climatedepot.com/

Climate change hoax COLLAPSES as new science finds human activity has virtually zero impact on global temperatures, Aug. 12, 2019

Global warming data FAKED by government to fit climate change fictions, Nov. 15, 2019: “Now, in what might be the largest scientific fraud ever uncovered, NASA and the NOAA have been caught red-handed altering historical temperature data to produce a “climate change narrative” that defies reality. This finding, originally documented on the Real Science website, is detailed here.

“We now know that historical temperature data for the continental United States were deliberately altered by NASA and NOAA scientists in a politically-motivated attempt to rewrite history and claim global warming is causing U.S. temperatures to trend upward. The data actually show that we are in a cooling trend, not a warming trend (see charts below).

“This story is starting to break worldwide right now across the media, with The Telegraph now reporting (1), “NOAA’s US Historical Climatology Network (USHCN) has been ‘adjusting’ its record by replacing real temperatures with data ‘fabricated’ by computer models.”

“Because the actual historical temperature record doesn’t fit the frenzied, doomsday narrative of global warming being fronted today on the political stage, the data were simply altered using “computer models” and then published as fact. Here’s the proof of the climate change fraud:”

Climate Expert Lord Monckton: Global Warming Ceased Over 18 Years Ago, June 5, 2015

Dr Roger Higgs: Global warming and cooling for last 2,000 years mimic Sun’s magnetic activity, not CO2, April 9, 2021

Heavy April Snow to Pummel Multiple Continents Simultaneously, as the Sun [once again] Fades to Blank, Mar. 31. 2021: “The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

“Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

“Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.”

Slovenia suffers Coldest April Temp in History, Belgrade breaks All-Time Snow Record, European Winemakers bust-out the “Frost Fires,” and an Antarctic Blast threatens Early-Season Snow in SE Australia, April 8, 2021: “And lastly, today, April 8, our Sun is once again “blank”—-no sunspots are peppering the Earth-facing solar disk.”

“UK on for Record April Snow, as Rare March Blizzards Blanket Turkey, Cyprus, Algeria, Taiwan, and India, Mar. 25, 2021: “And finally, it would appear that Global Warming has taken the first quarter of 2021 off.

“Temperature anomalies for the year to date (to March 22) reveal our planet has been “cooking” at just 0.09C above the 1991-2020 climatological average — hardly signs of an impending fiery doom. Give it up, alarmists. Find yourselves another crusade.”

Latest massive whales and dolphin die-off are signs of solar storm, magnetic pole shift and waning magnetosphere, Feb. 24, 2021