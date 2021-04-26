ADDENDUM G

COVID-19 Shots: The Dead Have Names

By: Devvy

April 26, 2021

State of Texas. Tailor to your state committees both house and senate.

Rep. Stephanie Klick, House Committee on Public Health Senate Committee on Health & Human Services P.O. Box 2910, Austin, Texas 78768

Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, P.O. Box 2910 P.O. Box 12068, Capitol Statio Austin, TX 78711

Cf: Rep. Jacey Jetton, Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Tom Oliverson and Sen. Dawn Buckingham

Dear Chairwoman Klick and Chairwoman Kolkhorst:

Since my last letter to your committees, April 6, 2021, number of deaths following a COVID-19 experimental gene editing technology shot has increased as predicted. “To get a perspective on the magnitude of deaths following COVID shots that are being reported to the CDC, there were only 3,445 deaths reported to the CDC following all vaccines from 1/1/2005 through 11/30/2020, the 15-year period prior to the FDA issuing emergency use authorizations for experimental COVID injections in December of 2020.” Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

April 3,2021: 2,249 deaths. An increase of 199 in seven days. The number of adverse “events” 50,861. During the same time serious injuries reached 7,726, an increase of 631. 28% of deaths within 48 hours of getting the shot, 19% within 24 hours. 43% of deaths were victims who got sick within 48 hours of the jab.

VAERS is lagging weeks on posting. Here are the April 16th numbers:

3,486 deaths. 86,080 injuries, 1,217 permanent disabilities, 12,374 emergency room/doctor visits, 6,282 hospitalized, and 1,906 life threatening injuries.

April 3: 2,249 deaths. April 16: 3,486 deaths. Increase of 1,249 dead Americans.

April 3: 50,861 adverse” events. April 16: 86,080 injured. A whopping increase of 35, 219 injured.

March 11: 734 permanent disabilities. The victim can no longer function normally or work.

April 16: 1,217, an increase of 734.

March 15: 6,716 visits to ER. April 16: 12,374. An increase of 5,658.

March 15: 3,976 hospitalizations. April 16: 6,282. An increase of 2,306.

Reporting to VAERS is only about 1-10% at the most. Now, 71 million Americans have tragically received one or more of those experimental gene editing technology shots, roughly 123 million doses. Pharma houses want to make it yearly. Cha-ching.

Many vocally condemned the ‘pause’ because of blood clots from Johnson & Johnson’s experimental shot. “Only” 6 out of six million who got the shot, one dead, one fighting for her life in the hospital. As of this date, it’s now 15 with what the CDC described as “massive clots close to the brain”. 3 dead, 7 still hospitalized, all women.

The three dead victims have names. They were wives, mothers, grandma, favorite auntie, sister, human. Those who condemned the ‘pause’ remind me of the bumper sticker: Those who support abortion have already been born. So what if it was your mom or wife or your teen age daughter? It’s all for the “greater good”. Their lives, their pain mean nothing. In the eyes of COVID-19 shots advocates, their lives don’t matter.

It is shocking the CDC decided last week everything is just fine. Johnson & Johnson can go ahead and keep giving those shots. The dead mean nothing to them; just the usual acceptable collateral damage. It’s for the “greater good”.

A new book has been released by Dr. Karina Reiss and Dr. Sucharit Bhadki titled Corona Unmasked: New Facts and Figures. I have enclosed the cover page and pg 20 from one of the chapters which closes with: “Until reliable and convincing data are available, this high-risk human experiment must not be allowed to continue.” If you think these are ‘anti-vaxxers’ or arm-chair conspiracy theorists, their bio’s are also enclosed. Both doctors are no light-weights just like the hundreds globally who have been trying to warn the world since last Dec: Don’t take those shots.

I’ve also enclosed a copy of this: Microbiology & Infectious Diseases. COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease by J. Bart Classen, MD, an immunologist with decades of experience and under attack as are experts around the world trying to stop this horrific nightmare. Classen says risk, he does not say everyone will develop Prion Disease.

(CDC: Prion diseases or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) are a family of rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affect both humans and animals. They are distinguished by long incubation periods, characteristic spongiform changes associated with neuronal loss, and a failure to induce inflammatory response.

The causative agents of TSEs are believed to be prions. The term “prions” refers to abnormal, pathogenic agents that are transmissible and are able to induce abnormal folding of specific normal cellular proteins called prion proteins that are found most abundantly in the brain. The functions of these normal prion proteins are still not completely understood. The abnormal folding of the prion proteins leads to brain damage and the characteristic signs and symptoms of the disease. Prion diseases are usually rapidly progressive and always fatal.)

I urged you in a previous letter to bring in to testify in front of your committees, microbiologists and scientists who are the real experts and ask them the hard questions. I would include Drs. Reiss, Bhadki and Classen.

The more people given those experimental shots the more deaths we’ll see. More suffering, more permanent disabilities. All of those experts, hundreds of them (globally and here in the U.S.) unlike career criminal Anthony Fauci who should have gone to a federal prison decades ago, know what they’re talking about. Again, I ask you: Are they ALL “anti-vaxxers” and conspiracy theorists?

Over two months ago, our Howard County GOP Club sent all of you a letter supported by signatures from our members requesting an investigation into the existence of this purported SARS-CoV-2 so I won’t repeat myself. I provided all of the research proving neither the CDC nor health agencies in 40 countries have a purified isolated particles specimen.

Everywhere you read this alleged virus came from Wuhan, China. But recall what I included in my letter to you dated March 3rd: “Ten days ago I watched a video that absolutely caused my jaw to drop. This interview on Jan. 23, 2021, was between an NBC reporter in Wuhan, China and Dr. Wu Zunyou, Chinese Center for Disease Control. In response to the reporter’s question about why they haven’t shared data, Zunyou said, “They didn’t isolate the virus.” And, there you have it. Computer models are not specimens. https://brandnewtube.com/watch/return-to-wuhan-dr-wu-zunyou-virus-has-not-been-isolated-but-nwo-control-has_tjV4YdbUlVFPhnn.html?lang=arabic

Two most common questions asked: If people aren’t dying from this alleged virus, what are they dying from? Everyone says the virus came from Wuhan labs, I mean, didn’t it?

For the past year microbiologists, epidemiologists, virologists and doctors have stated, based on their individual DECADES of experience, this is a nasty influenza flu and should be treated as is done with other respiratory illnesses. For only the second time since the CDC was birthed, they abruptly stated they would not be reporting cases of influenza flu for 2020/21. Why not? Because the big money is in vaccines and “cases” reported.

There It Is: CDC Equates Coronavirus Hospitalizations to Seasonal Flu and Finally Admits It’s MUCH LESS Dangerous for Children, May 2, 2020: “In May the CDC equated the Wuhan coronavirus to the seasonal flu. The COVID-19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in the 65 and older category during “recent high severity influenza seasons.”

But we saw all the clips on the nightly snooze (news) showing hospitals over flowing, desperation, dire circumstances. Reported number of deaths as of today: 571,922. By the CDC’s own admission, only 6% are caused by this alleged virus bringing the true number to around 34,315. Influenza viruses float around all year. That is a fact.

Highest number of deaths from influenza flu was 2018: 80,000 with 900,000 hospitalized. Why weren’t hospitals over run then? To date, hospitalized for COVID from Mar. 15, 2020 – Mar. 4, 2021: 120,000. For that this country was brought to her knees. 2019-2020 influenza flu season: 38 million caught it. 18 million saw a health care provider. 400,000 hospitalized and 22,000 deaths. We did not lockdown this country. Peak season is December – March but can go to May. Viruses hate heat which is why forcing people to wear masks outdoors last summer and this one is rank stupidity.

We don’t shut down this country over the yearly flu. People sadly died from the flu because too many are unhealthy. With a 42% obesity rate in this country, you’re looking at tens and tens of MILLIONS of Americans with serious health problems like heart disease, strokes, kidney disease, eye problems, nerve damage and more.

Then, when a severe strain of influenza comes along, boom! Down they go because their immune systems are severely compromised. Despite all the warnings, Americans don’t seem to care because obesity rates just continue to climb. The elderly with one or more serious health conditions make up a large number of deaths. The population in this country is severely lacking vitamin D which is critical.

The upside is vaccination sites around the country are closing down because people are doing their research and getting fully informed. They do not want some experimental shot. 40% of our military have also said no to those experimental shots.

As I informed you before, all my letters to your committees are published in my weekly column. Notification is sent to over 70,000 subscribers who then send the link to their email lists, onto social media platforms of every stripe. We are getting the truth out. Then voters by the hundreds of thousands who get this data and verified facts are going to wonder why lawmakers and governors did nothing to stop the carnage.

Recall I mentioned life insurance corporations and no payout if the person dies from taking a COVID-19 experimental shot? Enclosed is a copy of a letter to an individual belonging to, if I read it correctly, HUPA, which appears to be subsidized health care under Harvard plans. Name and membership ID protected. It says side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are not covered. So far, 86,080 adverse reactions, 12,374 emergency room/doctor visits, 6,282 hospitalized, and 1,906 life threatening injuries. Will all those victim’s medical insurance plans cover them? Americans should check.

The requests to your committees are not unreasonable. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is Director General of the thoroughly CORRUPT WHO. Tedros started the hysteria by declaring a pandemic. Ghebreyesus isn’t even a doctor. He is however a member of the Leftist Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which is a Marxist/Leninist group. TPLF is listed in the Global Terrorism Database. The Communist Chinese contribute ten times more $$ to the WHO than the U.S. Trump put a stop to it, the imposter “president”, dementia addled Cheater China Joe Biden, restored funding.

Fauci, Tedros, Bill Gates, George Soros – all part of a grand incestuous cabal. And speaking of Fauci, who knew he was a prophet? Jan. 11, 2017, at a forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University: “There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” Fauci said during his “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration” speech, which came shortly before Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. He added, “the thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we’re going to see this in the next few years.” USA Today

Just because the thoroughly corrupt WHO declares a pandemic doesn’t mean the cause they promote exists. It seems to me this should be relatively easy. Haul in the new CDC Director, Rochelle P. Walensky before your committee and ask her the key question: Does the CDC have a purified isolated particles specimen? Not a computer model but the real deal.

We also requested a forensic analysis of death certificates. This country was brought to its knees over astronomical numbers of “cases”. Cases based on using a PCR test that DOES NOT test for viruses. It recognizes RNA and DNA. It is a manufacturing technique, not a diagnostic tool. Yet, media and politicians continue blasting over 25 million “cases”. Deaths from that alleged virus reaches landmark of over half a million! We know that to be a manufactured lie as only (God rest their souls) about 6% of those who passed away was a direct result of that alleged virus.

CDC Reveals Hospitals Counted Heart Attacks as COVID-19 Deaths – 130,000 of them. And pneumonia, influenza. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x-biB_JrcU

And, now this:

Biden Administration Allowing Death Certificates to Be “Modified”: “On April 12, radical congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held a press conference. They let New Yorkers know that if a relative died in the early stages of the pandemic and their death certificate doesn’t mention COVID-19 as a cause, they can now have the certificate edited – and claim up to $35,500.” Including illegal aliens.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

(“This is an excellent definition of the “Big lie,” however, there seems to be no evidence that it was used by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, though it is often attributed to him. The original description of the big lie appeared in Mein Kampf. Adolf Hitler applied it to the behavior of Jews rather than as a tactic he advocated.” Jewish Virtual Library)

Giving those experimental shots to children makes me sick to my soul. Well-meaning parents or school districts demanding kids get shot up like guinea pigs, they’re now getting them as I write this. Moderna has never produced a vaccine before and they haven’t now. It’s mRNA technology and it’s deadly. People have no idea how many billions have been paid out by Modera & Pfiser in lawsuits. Trust them? When pigs fly. Just plug this into a search engine and be prepared, it will shock you: moderna pfizer history of lawsuits

Safe? Look it up. Children Next to be Sacrificed to COVID-19 mRNA Injections as 12-Year-Old Girl is Paralyzed During Trials

This is totally reprehensible as masks DO NOT protect you or anyone else from viruses. Facial masks for doctors and nurses started a long time ago. They began wearing them to keep body fluids, brain and other body tissue and blood from getting on them.

SHOCK VIDEO: Security Guards Body-Slam Fan, Cuff Him and Drag Him from Game for Not Wearing Facemask While Eating at Ralston Arena During Omaha Beef Football Game #Peak2021

Here in America? EXCLUSIVE: NYC Judge Removes 6-Year-Old From Mother Because She Didn’t Wear a Mask While Dropping Her Off at School – That poor woman was OUTSIDE and her daughter already going through the doors into school.

This is particularly horrifying. LAPD going to the mentally disabled who are homebound and forcing the needle into their arms against their will for COVID shot. For God’s sake, this is America, not Communist China. Video which is heart breaking: https://threepercenternation.com/2021/04/14/shock-video-cops-force-vaccinate-special-needs-girls-in-statewide-program/?utm_source=BS-M-2&utm_medium=email&utm_content=subscriber_id:7244144&utm_campaign=TPN%204-15%2011a

That’s what has been going on in this country for the past 13 months. I know this is political Kryptonite, but to ignore the truth is heinous. Americans MUST be told the truth about those experimental shots. As I explained in my last letter, it’s also criminal to give the shot without informed consent. People have to be told under federal law they are getting an experimental drug.

I hope lawsuits against PCR manufacturers for fraud succeed because it is fraud. They knowingly sell test kits that don’t test for any virus. I hope class action lawsuits are filed against pharmacies, hospitals and others for giving those experimental drugs in violation of federal law which I explained in one of my recent letters to you.

Dr Reiner Fuellmich PCR Lawsuit Update – March 2021

“In Germany, two cases have been filed, each contain the PCR tests. Dr Fuellmich is about to file twelve more complaints and will try to include motions for a preliminary judgement so that we will not be pushed aside towards the end of the year because this is what happened to both of these complaints. We filed them at the end of last year and we now have gotten trial dates and the trial is scheduled, the oral hearing is scheduled for 9 November 2021.

“Obviously, this is an attempt at slowing us down because everybody knows by now that the PCR test are the centrepiece of this entire hoax. It’s Drosden (Christian) who promoted his PCR test as the gold standard for detecting infections and it’s the WHO under Tedros who recommended this worldwide, so this is at the centre of this entire scandal. If we destroy the PCR test as a means of detecting infections the whole house of cards is going to crash.

“You probably know that there’s another PCR test complaint that was filed in New York by our friend Ray Fleurs of CHD Children’s Health Defence. This is seven or eight weeks ago, and we expected the oral hearing was on this motion for preliminary judgement was seven or eight weeks ago, and everybody who saw him argue this case said this is brilliant, he did an excellent job and it was obvious that the judge is going to decide in our favour. This hasn’t happened yet, but that’s because the filing of the case and probably the oral argument got the other side scared shitless, let me put it this way.

“That’s why the state of NY, not the city of NY this is about school closures, rather about the duty of mandatory of PCR testing for students who want to go to school. Now the state of NY changed its tune and all of a sudden issued a letter saying that no student can be forced to undergo PCR testing in order to go to school.”

All those microbiologists, virologists and other doctors with decades of experience are telling us that the process of killing a person’s immune system starts 4-18 months after the shot. Then, that technology begins to attack vital organs (liver, kidney, heart, lungs) and people will develop auto immune diseases for which there is no cure. Too many will die within a few years. There is no going back after the shot.

In closing, you must meet with Gov. Abbott. Stop all vaccinations in this state. Forget about politics and elections. How many more dead or permanently damaged will it take for Gov. Abbott to do what’s best for the people of Texas?

This will be my last letter to your committees. All that’s left is to keep reporting the latest number of dead Americans, number of those maimed for life, suffer horrible “adverse” events and hospitalizations.

Cordially,

Devvy Kidd

Print the text below on separate pages and staple to your letter. It’s two pages:

Additional Information. Simply use a search engine.

STUDY: Chemical That Causes Penises To Shrink Found In Face Masks – Phthalates has been linked to genital shrinkage, decreased fertility rates, and less masculine behavior in young boys

PCR test revelations from official literature; they expose their own lies

“They didn’t isolate the virus” Chief Chinese epidemiologist tells NBC News—referring to samples taken from the Wuhan market a year ago – video

Dr. L.Palevsky COVID Vax Installs Genetic Instructions to Make Spike Protein in Body & Sheds 4/23/21 (deadly) On Bitchute.

Researchers launch study to explore connection between irregular menstruations and coronavirus vaccines (Large blood clotting.)

Dr. (Christiane) Northrup Discusses “Worst Case Scenarios” with New COVID Vaccine Dangers

Thousands of Reports of Menstrual Irregularities, Reproductive Dysfunction Following CV Vaccines

What we’ve said for the past year: it’s nonsense. MIT Study Suggests Six Foot Social Distancing, Limited Occupancy Rules Are Completely Pointless, April 24, 2021

Dr. Lee Merritt: In Animal Studies, After Being Injected With MRNA Technology, All Animals Died Upon Reinfection

Why? Vaccine Makers Destroy COVID Vaccine Safety Studies

CDC Violated Law to Inflate COVID Cases and Fatalities

How Long will Honest and Ethical Scientists and Doctors Remain Silent About Mass Murders and Population Reduction?, April 22, 2021:

“Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, Dr. Michael Yeadon, continues to grant public interviews sounding the alarm about COVID fraud and efforts to reduce the world’s population through dangerous COVID injections.

“Yesterday, Perspectives on the Pandemic published a recent interview with Dr. Michael Yeadon on their YouTube channel. Much of what Dr. Yeadon talked about can be found in the videos and articles we have already published featuring Dr. Yeadon, but one thing Dr. Yeadon shared in this interview was that even though he is one of the few scientists speaking out about the COVID lies and deception, that most of his peers in his field actually agree with him.

“He then proceeded to explain why most of them have chosen to remain silent, as they are intimidated and fear speaking out. Dr. Yeadon talks about what it has cost him, so far, to go public with the truth and expose the lies of Big Pharma over COVID-19.

“He has been attacked and slandered, and it has basically ruined his career as a scientist. He has nothing to gain for going public with the truth, and has actually suffered great harm for doing so.

“Like the doctors who stood by and said nothing in Nazi Germany in WWII as human experiments were conducted on children and other patients without informed consent, one has to wonder just how long these honest and ethical doctors who are not part of the COVID scam can remain silent, as thousands are now dying from the experimental injections, and many more are casualties of bad COVID policies that have caused joblessness, suicides, mental depression, and more.

“We have lifted that portion of Dr. Yeadon’s interview into a short clip where he discusses why he is alone in speaking out, and what that has cost him. This is from our Rumble channel, and it should also be available soon on our Bitchute channel.

To mask or not? Physician calls them ‘a ticking time bomb’ – Dangers to health, life and environment adding up

German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’, Oct. 6, 2020

“The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of reaction time – reactions of the cognitive system. However, when you have chronic oxygen deprivation, all of those symptoms disappear, because you get used to it. But your efficiency will remain impaired and the under-supply of oxygen in your brain continues to progress.

“We know that neurodegenerative diseases take years to decades to develop. If today you forget your phone number, the breakdown in your brain would have already started 20 or 30 years ago. While you’re thinking that you have gotten used to wearing your mask and rebreathing your own exhaled air, the degenerative processes in your brain are getting amplified as your oxygen deprivation continues.

“The second problem is that the nerve cells in your brain are unable to divide themselves normally. So in case our governments will generously allow as to get rid of the masks and go back to breathing oxygen freely again in a few months, the lost nerve cells will no longer be regenerated. What is gone is gone.”

