Honorable Gregg Abbot

Office of the Governor

P.O. Box 12428

Austin, Texas 78711-2428

Re: Nullification – State’s Rights

Dear Honorable Governor Abbot:

On behalf of the Howard County Texas GOP Club, we are appealing to you to make our legislature aware of certain legal issues. There is an ocean of provable evidence – not just sworn affidavits – the November 2020 election was stolen from President-elect, Donald J. Trump. He never conceded.

More is being compiled and we believe, in the coming months, all of the hard evidence will prove beyond any legal doubt Joe Biden did not win the election. He stole it.

First: Federal Elections end at midnight ON election day. Not three hours or three days later but ON election day. All six contested states were in violation of federal election law. Never before in history: PA, NC, GA,NV, MI and WI all stopped counting votes after midnight. Then the big ballot dumps began.

In the case of Pennsylvania, a key tool for vote fraud, mail-in ballots, were ordered to be accepted three days after election day – even if the ballot envelope did not have a clear postmark. CNBC: “Republicans, including President Donald Trump’s campaign, have opposed such an extension, arguing that it violates federal law that sets Election Day as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.”

Who gave the go-ahead for Pennsylvania to violate federal election law? The U.S. Supreme Court, ignoring their own decision in Foster v Love in a 4-4 opinion. As Amy Comey Barrett had not been sworn in yet, Chief Justice John Roberts naturally sided with the three liberals on the bench.

CNBC: “Most states make Election Day the deadline, but 18 states — half of which backed Trump in the 2016 election — have a post-Election Day deadline.” Those 18 states are all in violation of federal election law.

If no candidate has a clear enough lead to decide the election ON election day (that ends at midnight), the election is void. If a candidate has a lead so insurmountable the challenger cannot overcome ON election day, that candidate is the winner. Trump was ahead in

Pennsylvania around 10:30 pm by 700,000 votes. No way Biden could close that gap so the steal started.

For a comprehensive explanation, please see:

Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997;9-0 Decision)

https://www.thepostemail.com/2020/11/18/elections-undecided-by-midnight-are-void-9-0-

decision/

To listen to the audio arguments in that case which also provides the transcript – including from the left’s icon, the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was on the bench at the time – go to this link:

https://apps.oyez.org/player/#/rehnquist10/oral_argument_audio/20899

Second:

3 U.S.C. § 7 Proves Electors Must Be Appointed On Election Day, Not Certification Day. It is a legal analysis by a constitutional attorney.

https://naturalborncitizen.wordpress.com/2020/12/08/3-u-s-c-%C2%A7-7-proves-electors-mustbe-appointed-on-election-day-not-certification-day/

Usurper Biden began issuing Executive Orders like confetti on January 21, 2021, for which he has no authority to do. Each is an attempt to erase everything Trump accomplished while in office. Enforcement of the Tenth Amendment is critical in stopping the “Biden

administration” from shoving their toxic agenda down our throats as well as bulldozing statesof the Union.

Let us remember the words of Joseph Story, Associate Justice, U.S. Supreme Court, Commentaries on the Constitution, 1833:

“Another not unimportant consideration is that the powers of the general government will be, and indeed must be, principally employed upon external objects, such as war, peace, negotiations with foreign powers and foreign commerce. In its internal operations it can touch but few objects, except to introduce regulations beneficial to the commerce, intercourse and other relations, between the states, and

to lay taxes for the common good.

“The powers of the states, on the other hand, extend to all objects, which, in the ordinary course of affairs, concern the lives, and liberties, and property of the people, and the internal order, improvement and prosperity of the state.”

States of the Union must exercise their plenary authority using nullification. Nullification is steeped in our history and not used enough by states to stop draconian “laws” or “orders” coming out of Washington, DC.

Activist judges are still infesting the federal judiciary and even “conservative” judges put on the bench by Trump betrayed him on numerous occasions. The Democrat Party simply ignores the U.S. Constitution as if it doesn’t exist. Nullification doesn’t require lawsuits,

judges nor any action by the federal government.

Of course, Congress doesn’t want either the American people or state reps and senators to know anything about their impotence in forcing states to comply with rancid policies or unconstitutional “laws”.

In September 1993, Hillary Clinton, was pushing hard for a socialist government take-over of the health care system. This memo was leaked:

Memorandum for Walter Zellman from Sallyanne Payton, clearly marked: Preliminary Draft for Official Use Only. Do Not Quote or Release For Any Purpose, page 4, Health Care Task Reform under Hillary Clinton: Please note these sections:

“(b) may the federal government use other actors in the governmental system and the private sector as its agents and give them orders as though they were parts of a prefectorial system? The short answer is “no.” State governments are independent, although subordinated, sovereignties, not subdivisions of the federal government.

“Although the federal government may regulate many of their functions directly [as well, for example, it subjects state water districts to the Clean Water Act], it may not require them to exercise their own governmental powers in a manner dictated by federal law. The states may be encouraged, bribed or threatened into entering into joint federal state programs of various sorts, from unemployment insurance to Medicaid; but they may not be commanded directly to use their own governmental apparatus in the service of federal policy. There is a modest jurisprudence of the Tenth Amendment that seems to have settled on this proposition. See the DOJ [Dept. of Justice]memorandum for a fuller elaboration.”

Here is a short video explaining nullification and how it’s achieved:

Nullification: An Introduction (Video)

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2020/11/nullification-an-introduction/

This is the main page for the Tenth Amendment Center dealing issues such as:

The Supremacy Clause, Commerce Clause and others.

https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/

For your reference, here is one of the strongest cases defending states’ rights:

Printz v. United States, 521 U.S. 898 (1997)

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/521/898/

We are making an effort to set up a conference call with GOP State Chairman, Allen West, requesting he make this information available to all GOP chapters throughout the state of Texas.

Searching for URL’s is timely. For your convenience, one of our members, an investigative journalist, can email the captions and links if you have one of your staff members email her at: devvyk@npn.net

Simply put in the subject line: Nullification Links – Legislature. This will help her identify your email as she receives hundreds of emails per day.

Our members appreciate your time and if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me, Teresa Griffin at tgriffin@stanton.esc18.net or call me at (432) 638-1889

Cordially,

Teresa Griffin

President