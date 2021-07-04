By Roger Anghis

Our school boards are taking on the mindset that parents are nothing but a nuisance for them as they demand the right to mold our children into what THEY want them to be completely ignoring the wishes of the parents. In my day a school board would dare ignore the wishes of the parents. A Harvard ‘professor’ claims that homeschools are not regulated enough causing students to get an inferior education: Elizabeth Bartholet, a Harvard Law School professor, recently published a letter calling for stricter regulations on homeschooling, sparking a debate about issues ranging from government intervention in schooling to Harvard elitism.

Her original article claims that the lack of regulation on homeschooling poses a danger to children, because it risks depriving them of an adequate education, exposure to a diverse array of ideas, and protection from potential child abuse. In the 80-page document, she writes that only ten states require minimum education levels for homeschooling instructors, and no states require background checks for past child abuse.[1]

The only problem with her statement is it is an outright lie. Since 2001, mean Composite scores on the ACT® test for homeschooled students have fluctuated between 22.3 in 2007 and 22.8 in 2014. Mean ACT Composite scores for homeschooled students were consistently higher than those for public school students, with the difference ranging between 1.4 score points in 2007 to 2.2 score points in 2014. Compared to students enrolled in private schools, homeschooled students have scored lower since 2003. In 2014, homeschooled students scored 1.1 score points below private school students, on average.[2]

You may not think that a simple point or two is a big difference but when you combine that with the fact that your children aren’t getting a liberal indoctrination that two-point difference is huge!

There is an article on the net that gives reasons why homeschooling is bad for society. The reasons are totally un-American and pro-globalism. Here is a short explanation of why homeschooling is bad: Schools are communities that not only emphasize collective learning but also encourage sports and creativity in the form of extra curricular activities; such activities serve as a utility to instill societal values into the next generation. These values include public health – required immunizations not only have concrete benefits but also teach children that their actions have consequences on the greater whole. We believe that parents that teach their own children have less of incentive to immunize children and statistically do not. Public schooling gives a voice to the government that speaks of the societal values that have been agreed on by the general public. We believe that both society and the government have a right to influence the child’s development, not only because the government plays a part in protecting the child, but because of the important role the future adult will play as a citizen of society. We believe that public schooling is the mouthpiece for the interests of both the government and society as a whole.[3]

Notice that the emphasis is on society as a whole, not the individual. It also stresses the importance of the government having a say in how your child is being raised so that they become a piece of the whole of society, not an individual. The reason America became great was because we were a nation of individuals not a group of similar robots.

Some of the other bad attributes of homeschooling are shockingly anti-globalism which is, in reality, a very good thing: Homeschooling Increases Quality of Education, Home schooling increases civic involvement, Individual Rights Take Precedence Over Government’s Monopoly on Education, Parents are responsible for ensuring that their children’s education is carried out well., Homes beat schools on two significant fronts – facilities and an atmosphere that encourages learning., Family bonding, Classroom education often fails the bright and the slow, Try as it might, the state constantly fails those with greatest faith needs in its schools. [4] I fail to see the downside to any of these points. It is obvious that these points prove that the public schools are not out for the best of the student only the best of the government.

Public schools are now trying to shove the Critical Race Theory down the throats of public school students. Britannica defines Critical Race Theory in this way: intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.[5]

A short explanation is if you’re white you’re a racist and you should hate yourself and because America was founded by white men out nation is also racist and we should hate it too. Yeah. That is a really stupid theory. Keep in mind that a theory is nothing more than an unproven assumption according to Webster’s dictionary. There is no basis to this theory just like there is no basis to Darwin’s theory of evolution which progressives are using as a scientific fact yet our public schools are teaching it as an irrefutable fact.

Parents are taking a stand against this Critical Race Theory garbage not because they’re racist but because they are sick of their kids being indoctrinated into an ideology that has proven to be a total failure all throughout history. They want their kids educated with something that will benefit them as adults. They don’t want their heads filled with useless trash.

You may wonder who the idiot is that is pushing this Critical Race Theory garbage. It comes from the Zinn Education Project. As with virtually all progressive titles, this organization is anything but an ‘educational’ organization. They are a full-blown indoctrination organization. Parents are worried that their kids are being indoctrinated with critical race theory — a highly ideological account of US history and society that frames the nation as irredeemably racist and white Americans as uniformly bigoted. But they can’t get straight answers. Local school officials lie to them, claiming children are merely being taught to be “critical thinkers.”

On Saturday, the truth came out. Teachers unions and activists held rallies in 22 cities to support critical race theory — and the organizers have unabashedly made it clear the goal is to recruit students to far-left causes.

The Zinn Education Project, which organized Saturday’s events, cranks out race-centric material for schools across the country. Lesson plans are free for schools to download. Parents wondering where the anti-American ideas their kids are getting come from can visit the Web site. Prepare to be shocked.

The project was founded by the late Howard Zinn, a Marxist historian who famously said that teaching social studies wasn’t about dates and events and forming well-informed citizens: The goal, he insisted, was to impel students to want to change the world, overthrowing the status quo.[6]

Parents need to be informed as to what the public schools are doing. It would be better if they homeschooled or private schooled their kids. Their future depends on it.

