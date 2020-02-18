By Greg Holt

(True Conservative Pundit) This writer predicted long ago that Donald Trump would win a second term, and I still say Trump will win. In fact, I think a Trump win is guaranteed in 2020. After all, Trump has the Dems helping him out – bigly.

Just check out these headlines to see how Democratic stupidity is steadily increasing the Trump landslide:

Latecomer Michael Bloomberg is campaigning on honesty among other things – then he is promptly busted for his Super Bowl ad on guns that is based on a lie. Add to that, Bloomberg is not real well liked among many, and is seen as “buying” his way into the race and therefore the presidency.

Elizabeth Warren wants to play fast and loose with everyone’s money. Warren wants to cancel most student load debt, institute universal childcare, establish free public college, and roll out Medicare for all.

Warren finished fourth in New Hampshire; your goose is cooked Lizzy, only you don’t seem to know it yet. Historically speaking, no one who performs poorly in New Hampshire has ever won the nomination, Republican or Democrat. Trump suggested Warren should go home and have, “a nice cold beer with her husband.” We agree.

Joe Biden finished a dismal 5th place in New Hampshire, so much for the vaunted Democratic front-runner. Biden’s run has been filled with the usual litany of gaffs and missteps all along the way. Democrats are apparently beginning to distance themselves from Biden.

In our opinion, they shouldn’t have cozied up to him to begin with! Biden is a walking disaster area. Who are the Dems going to back that has a chance against Bernie Sanders? Good luck with that…

“Mayor Pete” in our opinion doesn’t stand a chance, and neither does Amy Klobuchar.

The only Democratic candidate gaining any significant steam is the dangerous socialist, Bernie Sanders, and “the party” doesn’t like him. Sanders is ultra-far left, and that does not sit well with the powers that be. AOC, the ultra-far left young whippersnapper supports Bernie all the way; AOC also happens to be a constant source of strife in the Democrat party.

Will Hillary make good on her noises about running in 2020? This writer highly doubts it, but if the Hilde-beast can screw Bernie again like she did in 2016, she will surely do so.

The ridiculous impeachment attempt of President Trump, along with the rest of the Dems agenda – oh wait, other then “get Trump,” the Dems don’t have an agenda. These supposed instruments of destruction (Mueller investigation, Ukraine etc.) are having the opposite affect; they are helping Trump, not hurting him.

Couple all of this with the fact that the Democrats are again the cause of voting “issues” coupled with all of the infighting, and we have the perfect Trump storm in action.

The Democrats by their own actions, or lack thereof are insuring a Trump win in 2020. Not that there ever was or is any doubt of such.

