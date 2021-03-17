By Ron Ewart

“I believe the American people have a genuine and justifiable fear of government intrusion in what they instinctively know is going to be an ever more intrusive world.” —Joe Biden, when he wasn’t president of the United States

“If the right to privacy means anything, it is the right of the individual, married or single, to be free from unwarranted governmental intrusion.” —William J. Brennan, Jr., a liberal U. S. Supreme Court associate justice (1956 to 1990)

Neither the Joe Biden of yesterday, or what is left of Joe’s addled brain today, knew just how prophetic he was about an intrusive world. Government intrusion into our lives has exploded since Biden made the comment years ago.

Nor did the liberal William J. Brennan, Jr. of the U. S. Supreme Court really believe in the statement he made. Both men were and are the personification of government intrusion.

As the current president of the United States Joe Biden’s actions have been massive intrusions in the lives of every American. Killing private sector jobs, to creating a humanitarian crisis on our southern border, to interfering in gender differences for insane purposes, to creating a false racial narrative and instituting race indoctrination, to changing voting laws in violation of the Constitution and whatever else he did by executive fiat, Joe Biden poked his finger into the eye of every single American constituency group in his first few days of his presidency. Many of his first orders and decisions are direct violations of his oath of office and border on outright treason, ample evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors rising to the level of impeachment.

Liberal U. S. Supreme Court associate justice William J. Brennan was a staunch opponent of the death penalty, supporter of abortion rights, and joined the majority on the court in landmark rulings on both issues in Furman v. Georgia (1972) on the death penalty and Rove v. Wade (1973) on abortion. The suffering of the victims of death row inmates and the cost to society to maintain the inmates for life, were a second and third priority to Brennan. The lives of millions of terminated babies were also not a consideration. Both of Brennan’s decisions were a major intrusion into American lives.

This is just one political individual and one judicial individual that believe and act as if they were Gods of morality, racial and discrimination referees, immigration psychologists, health care professionals, mother’s milk to the poor and down trodden (with other people’s money) and the final arbiters and deciders of appropriate human behavior. In their minds, they know what is best for all of us and they mean to shove their brand of morality down our proverbial throats based on the words of over-educated socialist idiots. They are the ultimate, in-your-face intruders of the people’s rights and free choice, as are most politicians and bureaucrats of contemporary America. They are the purveyors of government tyranny, enforced slavery and human bondage.

These politicians are the antithesis of the Jeffersonian ideology of “a wise and frugal government which shall restrain men from injuring one another but which would otherwise ‘leave them alone’ to regulate their own affairs.” Whatever happened to “leave them alone?”

Sadly, in their lust for power over the people, politicians of every color and stripe, think it is their duty and responsibility to “rule” over the masses based on their own set of warped principles and distorted biases without regard to constitutional mandates. In way too many cases those principles and biases are in direct conflict with the Supreme Law of the Land and the foundation of liberty.

What these politicians forget is, that most people are trustworthy and honest and just want to be left alone to live out their lives in peace and whatever prosperity they can muster, while raising and educating one or more offspring. The last thing they want is the giant nose of an intrusive government knocking on their front door; turning their children’s education into socialist and radical environmental indoctrination; usurping their property rights with strangling regulations; initiating military strikes or going to war without provocation; allow hordes of illegal aliens to invade our country; forcing vaccinations upon them by government edict; confiscate their guns or otherwise ‘infringe’ upon the 2nd Amendment with legislation; stealing their money with usurious taxes; taking over their health care to be run by liberal government bureaucrats; regulating every aspect of their lives; disturbing their sanctity and tranquility; or invading their bedrooms. And we don’t want to be “bought off” for our votes with money borrowed from the public treasury that is hopelessly bankrupt.

What most Americans do want is for government to efficiently handle the duties of government like managing the public’s money as a fiduciary, enforcing the law and reducing crime with adequate and properly trained law enforcement, forcefully controlling our borders, maintaining the nation’s infrastructure, conducting foreign policy in the interest of a sovereign America, caring for America’s veterans and defending Americans against all enemies, foreign or domestic. Most freedom-loving Americans also want government to be constrained by the enumerated powers contained in the U. S. Constitution, a duty that politicians are want to criminally ignore the moment they set foot in the House of Horrors known as the U. S. Congress. The recent passage of the $1.9 Trillion stimulus bill was anything but the managing of the public’s money as a fiduciary.

Instead, this is what government has done to the American people in the last 100 years under Progressivism as described in a heart-felt response to our last article, “No-No-No! Your Rights Come From Government, Not God” from a Nebraska lady. She conveys the hopelessness that so many Americans feel right now about how we are being governed and we are headed as a nation. She wrote: “Your article sends chills down my spine over and over. I agree with every single thing you stated. I too have written my Nebraska reps and got canned responses, never addressing the real problems we are facing. They just tell me what wonderful things they are doing for Nebraska (agriculture, schools, infrastructure, and tours of Nebraskans who visit Washington). I do not know what to do about it. I believe it is way too late. If anyone tries to stand up and stop it now, it will have to be through civil war…and this war will NOT be just the North vs. the South. It will be liberal vs. conservative, Christians vs. Atheists, straight vs. gay, republicans vs. democrats, blacks vs. whites, and then throw in a mix of Antifa, BLM, MS-13, REAL white supremacists, Muslims and even rich vs. poor. This will be horrific. I feel like it is too late and all I can do is weep for my grandchildren and pray.”

Her lament is what millions of Americans are feeling right now and illustrates how government and special interests have divided Americans up into opposing groups who compete with each other for the spoils of government instead of being united as Americans in liberty, self-reliance, independence and individual responsibility.

George Washington is purported to have said: “ Government is not reason, it is not eloquence — it is force. Like fire it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master; never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.”

We shall add to Washington’s quote with, “To turn one’s back on government is to invite one’s own enslavement.” And boy have we been turning our backs on government. The result was totally predictable.

Nevertheless, those in government should be wary of too much control over the masses, especially in America. We’ve known freedom like no other nation on earth and will eventually fight to the death to preserve it. The Second Amendment and a heavily armed population give us the means to defend those freedoms. People who want to be left alone but are intruded upon by a vicious enemy like a tyrannical government, can and will become the fiercest of all fighters with nothing to lose when they take up arms.

We shall close with an anonymous quote that personifies the “Man Who Wants To Be Left Alone” and wants “government out of his face.” This prophetic and timely quote was provided to us by one of our Virginia readers.

“The most terrifying force of death comes from the hands of ‘Men Who Wanted To Left Alone.’ They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love. They resist every impulse to fight back knowing the force and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over. The moment ‘The Men Who Wanted To Be Left Alone’ are forced to fight back, it is a small form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be … which is why, when forced to take up violence, these ‘Men Who Want To Be Left Alone’ fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. True terror will arrive at the left’s front door and they will cry, scream and beg for mercy but it will fall on the deaf ears of the ‘Man Who Just Wants To Be Left Alone.’”

The socialist Democrats, who are dead set on enslaving the rest of us, would be wise to heed this warning from the “Man Who Wants To Be Left Alone.” One day those socialist Democrats will push too hard or go too far and the shot heard ‘round the world will pierce the silence of a human population and arrogant leaders that have grown deaf to the cries of free people everywhere, as they utter the immortal, ferocious, determined scream of “let my people go.” From the moment that scream leaves their lips, they will “fight with raw hate and unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives.” We are indeed dangerously close to that time.

© 2021 Ron Ewart – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ron Ewart: info@narlo.org

Read over 500 powerful conservative articles like this one HERE.