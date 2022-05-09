By Frosty Wooldridge

May 9, 2022

This is a very painful column for me to write. It’s painful because my wife Sandi, the love of my life, my dance partner, my camping partner, my funny partner, my bicycle partner, and movie partner—has contracted Alzheimer’s Disease. We’ve already cried buckets of tears, suffered from futility, depression and anger at what has happened to us.

She can’t remember the day of the week, friends’ names, what year it is, what she did this morning, her own kids’ names, the state we live in, the city we live in…and her mind simply vanishes in the middle of a sentence. She can’t spell simple words, write a check or figure out how to work the TV remote. She can’t access her memory banks.

Yes, SO many Americans die annually of cancer, heart disease and diabetes. We die from traffic accidents, fires and inner-city killings.

But this disease, well, it’s got us by the throat for a long-term, twisting stranglehold on our lives.

How did it happen? Well, we’re baby boomers. We lived through leaded gasoline, lead in our painted walls, DDT sprayed all over our neighborhoods when we grew up (we actually ran through that God-awful spray behind the truck and breathed it), 80,000 Monsanto and Dow Chemical poisons being sprayed all over our crops for the past 50 years since WWII, chemicals in our water supplies, and another hundred assaults on the cells of our bodies.

We tried to go to a specialist doctor in Denver, but she wanted $1,900.00 for 90 minutes of her time, just to start treatments with no guarantees. If you ain’t rich, you’re dead from this disease. In fact, you’re pretty much dead any way you look at it.

“The number of men and women with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to double in the next 30 years, according to a new analysis of U.S. Census data. It is estimated that 6 million Americans aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s today, or about one new case every 65 seconds. This number is expected to rise to 13 million. It will become the leading cause of death in the USA.” (Source: www.alzinfo.org)

For anyone who has ever read my work, you know I don’t give up easily. You might lead me 19 to 5 in a racquetball game of 21, but with every chance to serve the ball, I STILL expect to win. As Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

So, for those of you who are in this Alzheimer’s Game of Life or Death, here’s what I have discovered.

First of all, every time you visit the grocery store, you have to figure that every “food” item offered in a box, package, can, glass or plastic—is filled with chemicals, preservatives, GMO’s, sugars, synthetic sugars and just about all the crap that manufacturers can add in order to make it taste good, addict your taste buds and eventually, cause diseases in your body.

Look at America! We’ve got 66 percent of our population as fat. At least half of that 66 percent is grossly obese at over 100 pounds over normal weight. We’ve got diabetes screaming off the charts for our children. We’ve got 10-year-old boys with 50-year-old pot bellies.

Then, you go to the movies where you see them feature a bottle of Coke that says, “Open a bottle of happiness.” They don’t inform you of over a dozen nutritional consequences that occur after you consume that liquid poison and that includes all soda pops. Oh yeah, and “diet sodas” are double the liquid poison consequences.

Of course, McDonalds, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Little Caesar’s, Papa John’s, Domino’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr., et al…can’t wait to serve you up an “instant heart attack-high blood pressure-diabetes” 30 second meal in a bag.

You are d*amned right I am angry. We changed from a healthy-eating, healthy-foods country before 1945, to a fast food, fast crap consuming country in 2022. Most kids think a “Happy Meal” makes them nutritiously fulfilled and happy. Their parents that feed them Coke in their baby bottles don’t understand the difference. Even Gerber’s put sugar in the baby food after 1945 to make it taste good to their mothers. Sugar addiction must be the harshest craving in America. It’s got all of us in its grasp.

Do the fast-food joints care? Will they ever change to serving healthy foods? You can count on the fact that they lace their foods with sugar, MSG and every kind of chemical to addict you to their “foods.” Change? Nope! Maximum profits? Yes! Concern about their eating public? None! You are simply “collateral damage” to them.

What can you do? My wife and I have eaten nutritionally over the past 50 years. I’ve been a vegan for 51 years for health reasons. Sandi’s been a vegetarian for the past 27 years we’ve been together. This Alzheimer’s crept up on her with no warning. Now, it’s got us right by our throats.

You can defeat this disease. You can stop it and you can recover. I don’t usually endorse any products, but in this case, we’re all in this thing together. Hopefully, you pass this commentary around to all your networks.

Sandi and I are intent on beating Alzheimer’s Disease. We’ve devoured Dr. Dale Bredesen’s latest book: The End of Alzheimer’s Program—The First Protocol to Enhance Cognition and Reverse Decline at any Age.

The book is absolutely brilliant. It will take you away from junk foods. It will have you buying all your groceries in the organic produce section. It will have you taking critical supplements. It will get you off sugar. It will have you exercising to increase your blood flow to your brain. It will specifically get you moving onto the KetoFlex 12/3 program. Also, Recode Protocol.

It’s going to take your highest discipline, your highest resolve and your highest actions. If you take it half-heartedly, you will receive half-hearted results.

I could go on as to Bredesen’s program…just buy the book. It’s a playbook to get your life back or life of a loved one.

To back it up with evidence, he offers seven people who beat Alzheimer’s with his book’s protocols. The First Survivors of Alzheimer’s—How Patients Recovered Life and Hope in Their Own Words by Dr. Dale Bredesen. There’s another book out there and videos by Dr. Daniel Amen: The Brain Warrior’s Way. Use both of them to corroborate your path toward good health. Look for his videos on YouTube.

If you want your life back or your wife’s or husband’s life back, Bredesen’s book will guide you to winning against this absolutely brutal disease.

Sandi and I may be down 19 to 5 in this Alzheimer’s Game of Life or Death—but you better believe that we’re giving it 100 percent 24/7, and we expect to triumph. You can, too!

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com