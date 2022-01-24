By: Amil Imani

January 24, 2022

For decades, I have argued that the enemy is Islam without adjectives, Islam “pure and simple.” Adjectives such as “extremist,” “radical,” “moderate,” “fundamentalist,” “moderate,” “political,” “Islamist,” etc. simply mislead the blind, the ignorant, the naive, and wishful thinking humanists, liberals, as well as soft-headed Jews, Christians, and idiotic atheists to succumb to their own fears and previous follies regarding the savagery intrinsic in Islamic scriptures and history, which have been recognized by former Muslims who have somehow overcome their previous misconceptions about the most vicious and dangerous enemy of civilization and mankind.

A revealing book on the subject is Robert Reilly, “The Closing of the Islamic Mind.” This purely scholarly work should be supplemented by the work of theologian George Weigel, “Faith, Reason, and the War against Jihadism.”

Terms such as “Political Islam,” “Radical Islam, “or Militant Islam are the contributions of Useful Idiots. These terms do not even exist in the native parlance of Islam, simply because they are redundant. Islam, by its very nature and according to its charter—the Quran—is a radical political movement. It is the Useful Idiot who sanitizes Islam and misguides the populace by saying that the “real Islam” constitutes the main body of the religion; and, that this main body is non-political and moderate.

Regrettably, a large segment of the population goes along with these nonsensical euphemisms depicting Islam because it prefers to believe them. It is less threatening to believe that only a hijacked small segment of Islam is radical or politically driven and that the main body of Islam is indeed moderate and non-political.

Islam is not a religion. It is a political ideology. In Islam, the mosque and State are the same—the mosque is the State. This arrangement goes back to the days of Muhammad himself. Islam is also radical in the extreme. Even “moderate” Islam is radical in its beliefs as well as its deeds. Muslims believe that all non-Muslims, bar none, are hellfire bound and well-deserve being maltreated compared to believers.

Many people wonder why Islam is blossoming in the US! They are bewildered as to why Democrats back Islamic ideology, honor their holidays and customs, and promote it as the religion of peace, knowing that Islam is not a religion of peace. In fact, it is an ideology of war. The answer is quite simple: The Democrat Party stands with anyone who hates America and the Republican party. History has proven that once Muslims have the majority, they institute sharia law and adopt their own legal system. A government within a government.

The Democrat Party has shown by both words and actions that they despise the U.S. Constitution. When it comes to the support of Muslims, they will not hesitate to hold the Bill of Rights over anyone who dares to accuse Islam and Muslims of wrongdoing. While crime and threats skyrocket, Islamized citizens will ignore the wrongdoing. They will look the other way for fear of retribution, honor killings, and punishments from those who uphold the Islamic requirement to seek revenge on anyone who dishonors or disagrees with Islam.

The Democrat Party has descended into nihilism, which describes the present state of America. This is a logical consequence of America’s abandonment of its Declaration of Independence, which she never really understood, and which, unknown even to eminent scholars, represent a synthesis of classical and modern political science–which is elaborated in my masterwork “A Judeo-Scientific Guide for the Perplexed.”

The primary target of the Left is the Bible of Israel. The Bible says that God creates nations, as well as individuals, and the Left is opposed to both nationalism and individualism. Do you fathom this? This does not require a lengthy discourse.

“By each passing day, the death of Western Civilization – specifically, the death of Europe, will not have been a suicide, but a cold-blooded, premeditated murder, carried out by the western ruling oligarchy.”

In plain language, western Europe has been betrayed by the very people entrusted with its protection and stewardship – its political leaders and their enablers. People like former EU President Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and many others.

When the wolf gets into the fold and begins terrorizing the sheep and preying upon them, who is most at fault – the wolf or the shepherd who was supposed to guard the flock? The wolf, although his fangs, may be bloody, is only being what he is – a predator. The shepherd, on the other hand, has failed in his duty to protect the flock.

In the case of Europe, the “shepherds” have done much, much worse than simply fail through negligence. They have actively aided and abetted the enemy and let them into the heart of Europe to prey upon its native peoples.

The Muslims who now terrorize Europe must be dealt with like the rabid dogs that they are – but a great evil has been done and the job will not be done until the traitorous leaders of old Europe have been brought to justice and pay the price for their enormous betrayal. They literally have the blood of innocents on their hands – men, women and children alike.

In the Germany of the 1930s, for instance, very few people were Nazis, and most Germans dismissed them as a bunch of hotheaded fools. Before long, the hotheaded few cowed the dismissive masses, and as a result, millions lost their lives.

America Stay Awake. It has started to happen here too. Time is of the essence.

