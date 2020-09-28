By: Devvy

The world wide web was truly a wonderful, remarkable ‘thing’ to happen for the world. Sadly, over the decades it’s become a cesspool of filth from kiddie porn to promoting every form of sexual deviancy known to mankind. The ‘dark web’ is most certainly the domain of Satan where child and sex trafficking contacts come together. Snuff films. Hire an assassin. The worst on this planet is found there.

Most certainly, there are many wonderful ways which the Internet educates people, wonderful free on-line tours of places like the great museums and libraries of the world, live streaming of events and networks like Hulu and others. (I canceled my Netflix subscription when they announced a big bux ‘partnership’ with the Obama’s.)

Slowly however, those who control the big monopolies have been using their technology against the American people. For years and years, the ‘Gods of the Universe’ aka tech giants have been on a non-stop crusade to censor web sites whose content is conservative or constitutionally focused. The independent media is a real threat to them and their agenda.

Google, Facebook, Twitter control 93% of advertising now. They’ve killed off more conservative web sites in the past five years than I can count. Massive monopolies who support the destruction of our constitutional republic. Wired Lays Out the Case to Regulate Google’s Ad Market

You Tube, owned by Google, is the quintessential example of censorship forced by the scum of the earth, the Chinese Communist Party over in China. Stop posting to You Tube and start using alternatives that don’t censor free speech.

Brighteon.com is growing at a sizeable pace.

Apparently, You Tube’s biggest competitor is Dailymotion; see a list here.

Microsoft, which catapulted the despicable Bill Gates into the highest echelon of billionaires, is the primary source of programs used in school classrooms across this country as well as the private sector. A massive monopoly that crushes any competition.

Those tech-giants and their CEOs demand cheap labor from foreigners while Americans with college degrees in technology work at McDonald’s or starve. Big Tech: America’s Success ‘Depends’ on Corporations Importing Foreign H-1B Visa Workers

The prostitute media (MSM) has always worked full time to convince the American people there is a shortage of American workers for the tech industry. A fat lie. The Myth of America’s Tech-Talent Shortage

They all support open borders, traitors like the Clinton duo, corrupt dirty cop, James Comey and the list goes on. They support all that is destroying what America used to be for $$ and their power trips.

Social media came on the scene in 2003 in the form of My Space. Social networking exploded. But in 2008 with the emergence of that punk Mark Zuckerberg and his Facebook creation, My Space faded into oblivion.

Seems everyone has a Facebook page including the entire health care system, the private sector – just about all of them. Except me, of course. Never been on Facebook, never sent a tweet or sent a text. Quit using Google a long time ago. Google giving far-right users’ data to law enforcement, documents reveal

You see, all of them harvest your life and sell it — raking in BILLIONS. You are nothing but a paycheck for them. Americans are justifiably concerned about the federal government’s super snooper, the NSA, but don’t seem to care about the same thing being done to them by the ‘Gods of the Universe’.

They sell your personal data to advertisers who then bombard your email box with their ads. “Free” gmail violates your privacy as do all of them which apparently doesn’t seem to bother people here and around the world.

Google Still Doesn’t Care About Your Privacy

Social media has been very, very beneficial in several ways yet at the same time, it’s also been weaponized to use against We the People. Those not in denial vs the simply brain dead (that would be Bernie Sander’s cult followers and Basement Biden’s robots) know the big tech giants have also been interfering with our elections for several cycles.

No question about it yet YOUR incumbent and mine in Congress have done NOTHING for years but hold committee hearings to exchange spit with big tech corporation’s CEOs. The same incumbents who will get reelected in November because the primaries are long over and as always, comes down to voting for a [D] or [R].

Gaetz: Congress Won’t Act on Big Tech Because They’re Bought Off by Big Tech

Congressman urges Barr to file criminal charges against Facebook CEO – Mark Zuckerberg is accused of giving false testimony, July 27, 2020 – Barr’s response: Crickets

Not just Congress but DOJ. Oh, every once in a while we get thrown a little bone which in the end produces no soup: Facebook targeted in possible FTC antitrust case, Sept. 16, 2020. Well, it sounds good during an election year.

President Trump as we all know has been under attack 24/7 by useful fools in the prostitute media, all of the aforementioned tech giants and the narcissists in Hollywood. Twitter has been his only way to reach the American people and it’s been overwhelmingly successful for him. Although, there are times when he should have kept his mouth shut.

We also know those ‘Gods of the Universe’ have been in full attack mode to help undermine Trump’s chance at being reelected. No dirty trick is beneath them.

So, let me ask you a question: If you were going to war against your enemy would you then supply your enemy with money to purchase munitions and things like tanks to fight you, their opponent? There’s a surefire way to lose a war.

Of course not. So, why then, knowing what tens and tens of millions of Americans know about those ‘Gods of the Universe’ and their evil intentions continue putting money in their bank accounts?

Facebook Blocks Donations To Kyle!

Censoring Scott Atlas Should Be The Last Straw For Big Tech’s Censorship–“Google-owned YouTube removed video of a presidential advisor discussing COVID-19 lockdowns. Anti-trust action and legislation must cap this abuse of power.”

It’s not like there’s no alternative to Facebook because there most certainly is: Conservative answer’ to Facebook launches – USA.Life also developing Google alternative, February 25, 2019

“Describing itself as the “answer to Facebook and Twitter censoring Christians, conservatives and liberty,” a new social-media platform called USA.Life will officially launch Wednesday.

“Founder and CEO Steven Andrew said he decided to use his Silicon Valley tech leadership experience to launch the project after he saw Facebook block millions of people from getting his posts.”

Double-digit tens of millions of Americans besides industry use Facebook: 10 facts about Americans and Facebook – Translated it means tens of millions of Americans are enabling Zuckerberg to sell their information and use those profits to promote hiring of illegal aliens among other items on his agenda and making sure Trump does not get reelected.

How about everyone – either in a personal capacity or your business – who condemns censorship and reveres our First Amendment right to free speech move their Facebook account to USA.Life? Well, it would certainly send a message to Zuckerberg and his minions. Likely there would be huge layoffs for which I feel bad but those individuals could get hired by USA.Life as it expands as well as other alternative platforms out there. It’s called competition and free enterprise.

Yes, moving a Facebook account over to USA.Life is extra work – especially for businesses. But again, why would we want to enrich those working to destroy our republic?

If you really believe in free speech isn’t it worth the effort to move your Facebook account to USA.Life or another platform? Isn’t America and our future worth the effort?

There is another you might wish to consider: Brighteon.social is EXPLODING in popularity as thousands of channels join new free speech alternative to Facebook and Twitter

BitChute.com is another good platform to replace You Tube. BIG TECH CENSORSHIP: PULLING BACK THE CURTAIN

The same applies to Twitter. Agenda driven in-your-face censorship. Not to mention the very real harmful effects it has on people: Twitter Alternatives Guide: How (and Why) to Avoid Twitter

Addictiveness and Tunnel Vision

“Social media is addictive by design, and Twitter is no exception. Every like or retweet gives the user a buzz, tapping into their natural learning processes with a trigger. It’s the same dopamine hit you’ll receive from any reward, and our lifestyle can change as we start to reinforce the behaviour with extended use. It’s why a significant amount of users seem to be on Twitter 24/7, constantly replying to a barrage of tweets. This can lead to an information overload, and the user can become desensitised to the content they’re consuming so rapidly.

“Research by Anxiety UK suggests that young people who spend more than two hours per day on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram are more likely to report poor mental health, including “psychological distress”. If you’re feeling down, it could be best to step away for at least a week or so.

“If you don’t follow people with a variety of political viewpoints, it’s easy to have tunnel vision when it comes to certain issues. Twitter is especially guilty of this, unless you’re as nonpartisan as possible. Echo chambers and safe spaces can be a dangerous combination, no matter your political viewpoint. There are better platforms if you actually want to have a discussion, and we’ve listed some of the best ethical ones below.”

I know that sending those tweets can be helpful for businesses but I would never use Twitter and further enrich Jack Dorsey who hates Trump and you and me – but he loves the billions he makes off you.

Second attorney: Twitter Locks Account of Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney, John Pierce

What if Trump decided to use an alternative to Twitter? Let’s say he chooses Gab which is VERY popular. What’s that? “Welcome to Gab.com – A social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and the free flow of information online. All are welcome.”

Alternatives to Twitter for all platforms– I hope someone can reach Trump and let him know it’s time to get off Twitter and use one of the other available social media.

Make it a campaign – use those hash tag things: TrumpSwitch to Gab -He’ll hear about it and hopefully look into switching. I doubt he’d lose many of his 77 MILLION followers. Once he learns about Gab or even one of the others listed on the web site above he can make the move.

Here’s another one to quit using: Reddit Shuts Down Bill Binney While He Provides Evidence Refuting the Russia Collusion Sham

Those ‘Gods of the Universe’ social media giants want to tell you how to think, what to think and censor any information or data that goes against their personal crusades.

America: If you’re sick and tired and fed up with censorship, drop your Facebook, Reddit and Twitter accounts and start using some of the other great alternatives. Just post or tweet you’re switching platforms and will let everyone know a week in advance as to where they can now find you.

I know Snapchat and Instagram are very popular among young people who have nothing better to do with their time and are seriously addicted to social media. A shame parents have allowed social media to distract their children from a real life and preparing them for a future.

Google Whistleblower Tells All – a video everyone must watch

Google can go to Hell in my opinion. For years I use either www.startpage.com or the ever growing and popular www.duckduckgo.com – Protect your privacy and stop shoveling billions into your enemies bank account.

America: It’s LONG PAST TIME to bring down the ‘Gods of the Universe’ working for our destruction. Do not – I repeat – do not underestimate their power to change public opinion targeted at low information individuals. It’s happening in hyper-drive right now. A short list:

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats Are Now Using Pentagon Funded Artificial Intelligence to Combat Online Efforts by Trump Supporters to Promote President Trump

#DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase The Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which features interviews with insiders from Google, Facebook, and other companies.

Bokhari: Big Tech Ensures Pro-Trump Messages Don’t Reach Undecided Voters

Big Tech Electioneering: Twitter Suspends “Team Trump on Tour” Account on Second Day of Bus Tour — Richard Grenell Wants Answers

Jim Jordan Asks Google if They Are Actively Helping Joe Biden Win the Election – Google CEO Sundar Pichai Doesn’t Say “No”! (VIDEO)

Yesterday’s Google “Glitch” that Disappeared Conservative Websites Reveals Secret Blacklist – Proves CEO Sundar Pichai Lied to Congress Under Oath

Top researcher, a Democrat, warns Big Tech is stealing election from Trump, July 29, 2020

“For Harvard-trained research psychologist and Democratic voter Robert Epstein, the question isn’t whether or not Google and other Silicon Valley giants are manipulating their searches and feeds to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t win reelection.

“A supporter of Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, he told WND in an interview Wednesday he has statistical evidence to back up the tech titans’ bias, derived from more than seven years of research, internal documents, emails, videos and the testimony of whistleblowers.

“He has testified to Congress that Google manipulation of search results could have cost Trump 2.6 million votes in 2016. In 2020, he believes, as many as 15 million votes could be manipulated.”

Facebook Censored 100+ Million Coronavirus ‘Misinformation’ Posts in 3 Months

“For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.”George Washington, Address to the officers of the army, March 15, 1783

“In those wretched countries where a man cannot call his tongue his own, he can scarce call anything his own. Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech; a thing terrible to publick traytors.”Benjamin Franklin, Dogwood Papers, written by Franklin in 1722, at the age of sixteen

“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” Thomas Jefferson to James Currie, 28 January 1786

“The liberty of the press is essential to the security of the state.” John Adams, Free-Press Clause, Massachusetts Constitution 1780

Are you ready to really defend free speech? Then make it a revolution. Stop empowering and enriching our enemies.

One video that is a must watch on Brighteon is: Shadowgate: Millie Weaver’s Groundbreaking Expose – A must watch. As the rats started to scurry, Weaver was arrested. Very similar situation to what happened to Dr. Judy Mikovitz for blowing the whistle on Dr. Anthony Fauci. Arrest, release, reputation ruined, bankrupted.

And, the big news is the Federalist Society’s, oh, excuse me, Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. I do not support her nomination but it’s too late now as Trump will not withdraw her nomination.

Why don’t I support Barrett being touted as the Antonin Scalia of the future? I’ll let you decide for yourself. Yes, she is Catholic and appears to be pro-life. I say that because of her own words:

“I think it is very unlikely at this point that the court is going to overturn (Roe v. Wade). … The fundamental element, that the woman has a right to choose abortion, will probably stand.” — 2013 lecture at Notre Dame on the 40th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Well, if all the “conservatives” on the Supreme Court feel the same way when the next abortion case comes before them, they’ve all decided Roe v Wade ‘will probably stand’? And, tell me, Judge Barrett, just where the Hell does this “right” to choose murdering an unborn human being come from? Surely not the U.S. Constitution.

Oh, that’s right! The court’s OPINION (nine men) in Roe v Wade was based on the Fourteenth Amendment stating a woman’s privacy was protected. Long, long ago when I read that decision I damn near gagged. They skipped over this part of that amendment: “…nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law.”

A baby’s heart beat can be heard in a few as 12 days but routinely at 18 days. Stop a beating heart means death. Any state that allows abortion IS depriving an unborn baby the right of life. The argument that it’s not a baby until it’s born comes right out of the mouth of Satan. What the Hell do these pro-abortion people think – that a beating heart inside a woman’s womb is what? No, at that stage you don’t see a developing physical structure but that human being’s heart is beating which means life.

One of my email friends, after reading the articles below wrote, “I have not heard one Christian pastor oppose her.” My only response was: As for Christian pastors, they probably aren’t aware of any opposition and look at web sites that align with their faith. And, if organizations like the Federalist Society say someone is “conservative”, well it must be so! While Chief Justice John Roberts doesn’t remember being a member of the Federalist Society his name is on their membership roles for ’97-‘98. Eh, just a coincidence.

Regardless of whether you support Amy Coney Barrett or not, get on the phone today and all your U.S. Senator: NO HEARING’s on Barrett’s nomination. Just vote and get it over with.

Barrett has already been vetted by virtually the same scum in the Senate. She was confirmed in October 2017. Democrat senators already know her stand on abortion. Yep, It Seems Dianne Feinstein’s Religious Litmus Test for Barrett Is Coming Back to Bite Her

The senate confirmed her then so there’s no reason to hold any more hearings to rip her reputation to shreds. They already know where she stands on issues.

A talk show host who broadcasts out of Lubbock, TX commented last week we need to have the hearings so the American people can watch the Democrats and their shenanigans. No. Look at what happened to Kavanaugh during those truly sickening hearings. Not only was his reputation ruined, none of the accusations were true. His family suffered right along with him for damn political games.

There’s nothing the Democrats can do to stop her confirmation but they will try with another grotesque spectacle if Mitch McConnell allows any hearings. I say to old Mitch: Quit playing into the hands of your enemy. Grow a pair and state what I’ve written above. “This body already held hearings for Judge Barrett only three short years ago and was thoroughly vetted and confirmed by you so there’s no need for hearings. We will not use this nomination as fodder for your political future in an effort to once again, try to make the president look bad.”

High-profile Lawyer Barnes: Amy Coney Barrett would be a Disaster

Even if Amy Barrett is confirmed to SCOTUS, she’s still a statist who promotes forced vaccinations and indefinite lockdowns

Barrett excused or immunized questionable police conduct in almost every seizure case or use of force case she came across, many with fact patterns that will make her easily demolished in the court of public opinion in the age of George Floyd.

[I hope you can listen to my Devvy’s Commentary audio recordings; here on front page of NWVs. My 9.19.2020 commentary: FDA, COVID-19 vaccine & Sean Hannity. I do them on a regular basis so if you’re signed up for free email alerts from NWVs, you’ll get notification when one is published.]

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

