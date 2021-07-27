By Cliff Kincaid

The new Mark Levin book, American Marxism, tells an old story that my group, America’s Survival, Inc., has been telling for decades. Levin is a Johnnie-come-lately to a problem that we documented in several major conferences. What Levin ought to do is examine how one of the most important Marxist doctrines, referred to by Marx as the abolition of the family, has taken root in the conservative movement he claims to represent and on the cable channel that employs him.

Chronicles magazine is tackling the taboo topic of how the sexual revolution has infected conservatism. From my vantage point, it has scandalized Fox News since the time when a group of women exposed how Fox founder Roger Ailes sexually harassed women in his employ. His techniques eventually gave rise to the movie “Bombshell.”

“America has embraced a culture in which sex is ripped out of all moral contexts and made into a matter of an individual’s creative identity and pursuit of physical pleasures,” writes Alexander Riley in Chronicles magazine. The issue examined “Divorce and its Costs” and includes a fascinating article by Stephen Baskerville, “The Sexual Left, the Welfare State, and the Divorce Revolution.”

Looking at the headlines, one sees that a female top FBI official had a “romantic relationship” with a subordinate, a top Catholic official was caught using a gay dating app, and former Fox employee Ed Henry is accused of having an affair with a female employee while claiming his firing constituted yet another cover-up of sexual affairs at Fox.

What’s more, the lawsuit contends, “In 2020, the company began blacklisting prominent conservatives who offended friends of the Murdoch family,” the owners of Fox. One top Fox official is quoted as saying she was tired of “carrying water” for President Trump.

Meanwhile, Fox star Jesse Watters is hawking a book, How I Saved the World, even though he couldn’t save his own marriage. His messy affair and divorce were the subject of countless stories. But he bounced back with a new wife, as the New York Post reported, “Guests at their wedding in Naples, Florida, included Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, plus Eric and Lara Trump.”

Watters took over from former Fox star Bill O’Reilly, who is still trying to crush disclosures relating to the sex scandal allegations against him, four years after he was forced out, he appears regularly on Newsmax and the Glenn Beck show.

Levin, a Fox News star, is right in the middle of the moral collapse of American society that he blames on Marxism.

As part of a follow-up Chronicles cover story, “Reforming the Right,” Baskerville wrote an article and gave an interview to me looking at the failure of the conservative movement to meet the challenge from the left. Baskerville mentions one case, the disgraceful sex scandal at Liberty University involving its former president, Jerry Falwell Jr. I remember the time when his father started a group calling itself the Moral Majority.

The Falwell Jr. case is just the latest scandal involving conservatives and Republicans. Too many are morally compromised and have skeletons in their closets.

During the interview, I brought up another case, the extramarital affair involving the former Missouri governor, Republican Eric Greitens, now running for the Senate and seeking Trump’s endorsement. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, is national chair of Greitens’ 2022 Senate bid. Guilfoyle is a former Fox News personality who was married to California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Greitens has been a guest on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” program and said that Guilfoyle “has been one President Trump’s fiercest defenders and she will continue to fight and defend America First values.” Bannon calls Greitens a great American because of his military service.

However, his bio neglects to mention his extramarital affair which forced his resignation as governor. When the story came to light and a Missouri House committee investigated the affair, then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley called on Greitens to resign, saying there was “shocking, substantial, and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing by Gov. Greitens.”An AP story summarized the evidence.

Hawley is now a Senator and continues to say that Greitens had to resign.

At the top of the government, the top law enforcement agency, the FBI, is once again facing charges that its investigation of the sexual assault allegations against Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was mostly a sham.

Assistant FBI Director Jill Tyson has now revealed that “relevant” tips to the FBI tip line about Kavanaugh’s “suitability or trustworthiness” were forwarded to the Office of the White House Counsel and Washington insider Don McGhan. The FBI did not follow up on them.

This is the same Jill Tyson,an at-large member of the FBI’s Diversity Executive Council, in the middle of the FBI scandal involving a “romantic relationship” with a subordinate.

And this is the same FBI which tolerated agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page conducting an affair and plotting against Trump.

Trump White House counsel and Washington insider McGahn left the White House and returned to his firm Jones Day, which is representing Catholic cover-up artist Cardinal Donald Wuerl. This part of the Swamp, which includes the Catholic hierarchy and Kavanaugh’s alma mater Georgetown Prep, counted Kavanaugh as a member in good standing. Kavanaugh was another Washington insider who grew up in the Swamp and has served it faithfully, most notably in his role in covering up the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of former Clinton White House lawyer Vincent Foster.

The handling of the Kavanaugh “tip line” has apparently now convinced liberals of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s malfeasance. Several Democratic Senators have demanded an explanation of his handling of the Kavanaugh nomination.

One liberal writer, Judd Legum, notes that Kavanaugh and Wray overlapped at Yale Law School, where they were both members of the right-wing Federalist Society. “They also worked together in the George W. Bush administration,” he notes.

Liberals complain that Wray used his FBI to enable Republicans to fraudulently declare that the investigation found “no corroboration” of the allegations against Kavanaugh made by Christine Blasey Fordor another accuser, Debbie Rameriez. But now, with Biden in power, Wray is playing to Democrats by persecuting Trump backers like Rudolph Giuliani.

In Giuliani’s case, “At 6:00 in the morning, there was a loud BANG outside my door,” he says. “7 FBI agents presented a warrant to raid my apartment and seize electronic devices from my home. The Deep State is on a mission to take down every single one of President Trump’s closest allies — and that puts me at the top of the list.”

Can honest liberals and conservatives come together to demand the firing of Christopher Wray? It wouldn’t be a solution to American corruption but it might begin the process of clawing our way out of the Swamp.

For that to happen, however, conservatives and Trump supporters would have to agree that Kavanaugh was a member of the Deep State all along.

That doesn’t seem likely. “I believe Brett Kavanaugh,” said Mark Levin, regarding the unresolved sex assault allegations against the tainted nominee who now has a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org