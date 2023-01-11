By Bradlee Dean

January 11, 2023

“Truth crushed to the earth will rise again.” -William Cullen Bryant

It has been said that “A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots.” It’s sad to say that in many cases this is true.

But how is this true in a country that has some light and truth (John 8:32, 14:6)? One must have their eyes and ears closed not to see things for what they really are (Jeremiah 5:21).

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

It has also been said, “Patience is the weapon that forces deception to reveal itself.” How true. Those who did not jump the gun and rush off in obedience to the next created crisis have found it to be just that all over again (Jeremiah 11:9).

What’s worse is those who were selling the crisis themselves didn’t even believe it (Isaiah 5:20).

[Rumble Video]

Health Impact News reported:

A new Rasmussen Poll of Americans shows that the tide appears to be turning in public opinion regarding the cause of increased “sudden deaths,” with nearly half of Americans now stating that they believe the COVID-19 “vaccines” are responsible, and more than 25% saying that they believe they know someone who has died from the shots.

‘Died Suddenly’? More Than 1-in-4 Think Someone They Know Died From COVID-19 Vaccines

Nearly half of Americans think COVID-19 vaccines may be to blame for many unexplained deaths, and more than a quarter say someone they know could be among the victims.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that (49%) of American Adults believe it is likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, including 28% who think it’s Very Likely.

Twenty-eight percent (28%) of adults say they personally know someone whose death they think may have been caused by side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, while 61% don’t and another 10% are not sure.

Forty-eight percent (48%) of Americans believe there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, while 37% think people who worry about vaccine safety are spreading conspiracy theories. Another 15% are not sure. (Full article.)

Conclusion: The truth will always win out. How could it be otherwise with so many dead or suffering from the adverse side effects (John 10:10)? Now, Americans need to bring justice (Isaiah 26:9)!

[Rumble Video]

© 2023 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com