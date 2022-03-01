By Kelleigh Nelson

March 1, 2022

A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people. —John F. Kennedy

It is imperative that worldwide administration of the mRNA vaccinations be stopped immediately until further studies are conducted to determine the extent of the potential pathological consequences outlined in this paper. —Dr. Peter McCullough

Fear kills more people than death. —George S. Patton

Pay insufficient attention to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber-attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, and our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber-attack. —World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab

Have the last two years brought it home to Americans just what has happened to our once glorious nation?

One need only open the 38-page document co-authored by Dr. Peter McCullough, entitled, Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes and micro RNAs.Three physicians and one scientist explained the dangers inherent in the COVID-19 jab and what it does to our immune system. Others including Drs. Sucharit Bhakdi, Vladimir Zelenko and Michael Yeadon, state that Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) results after taking these injections. After the jabs, your body loses the natural ability to fight off foreign invaders.

Rhodes Scholars, Skull and Bones Society, Council on Foreign Relations, the18 members of the intelligence community, Big Pharma, the HHS ,NIH, CDC, FDA, AMA, the unelected public health officials in each county, the New World Order, the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset and ultimately United Nations Agenda 21/30…all of these consortia are controlled by those who hate America, her people,and her hard fought liberty and freedom.

The countless deaths and adverse effects are most likely the tip of the iceberg of what these evil entities have planned for us, and for the entire world.

Smart Health Cards

Up next…are digital health cards for a virus with a 99.8% recovery. The goal is total control despite Pravda’s porn fear that it’s, “for your protection.” Remember, “we’re all in this together.” Yeah, like hell we are. Nursing home residents were exterminated for lack of proper care and their families weren’t even allowed to be with them when they were dying.

Our Pravda media is thrilled with the benefits of a new digital health card. A National Vaccine Pass Has Rolled Out Unnoticed Across America – Even in Some Red States.

From Forbes:

While the United States government has not issued a federal digital vaccine pass, a national standard has nevertheless emerged. To date, 21 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico offer accessibility to the SMART Health Card, a verifiable digital proof of vaccination developed through the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), a global coalition of public and private stakeholders including Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, the Mayo Clinic and other health and tech heavyweights

And very soon, at least four more states will be rolling out access to SMART Health Cards. “We’ve seen a notable uptick in states that have officially launched public portals where individuals can get verifiable vaccination credentials in the form of SMART Health Cards with a QR code,” says Dr. Brian Anderson, co-founder of the VCI and chief digital health physician at MITRE.

Notice that IBM links with Salesforce to offer digital COVID-19 vaccine passports just as they did when IBM Hollerith machines significantly advanced Nazi efforts to exterminate Jewry during WWII. (IBM and the Holocaust by Edwin Black)

Isn’t that just lovely…everything about your medical history can be on a smart health card for anyone to access every time you visit a healthcare provider or travel. Your papers please!

Thanks, but no thanks.

How long will it be before these cards are obsolete because people have lost them or they’ve been stolen and the government decides a miniature capsule with all your information should be injected in your hand or forehead…. including information used to buy or sell. Without it, you starve.

And how many times did you have the thermometer aimed at your forehead to read your temperature? Refuse it! Make them use the inside of the wrist which is a more effective reading anyway.

Mask Nazis

How easily our fellow Americans caved to fear, women being the most cataclysmic in failing to understand the mass delusional psychosis. I heartily suggest everyone purchase and read the 101-page book by Dr. Mark McDonald entitled, United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis. Dr. McDonald is a psychiatrist who treats both children and adults. He recently wrote a letter to his client’s banning child masking in his office. Some mothers rebelled.

Throughout the last two years, I have never worn a mask to go anywhere. If I was refused entrance, I walked away. When I had to make a doctor’s visit, I would sit in my van until they called for me, don the mask, walk through the lobby and remove the mask once I was in the room. Only one physician told me to put it back on and I will not see him again.

When I read the chapter in Dr. McDonald’s book about women being so frightened of the virus, and fearful of people who were not covering their faces, it really resonated with me. Of the five encounters of people angry that I hadn’t covered my face, four of them were women!

My husband and I were in a paint store in a separate room from the main lobby and a woman actually stopped and glared at us because we didn’t have our faces covered. I didn’t realize at first why she was doing so and just smiled at her…I wasn’t used to such overt hostility.

In a favorite high-end grocery, I had a woman scream at me that I was infecting everyone in the store by not covering my face. I asked her why she was worried about me since she was wearing a mask, but she told me in high octave that I was an inconsiderate human being who didn’t care if other people died. Oy vey! I told her to go tell that to the great big tall black man who also had his face open to others. Bet she didn’t.

Another time in that same store, a woman in front of me in line turned around and said, “They just made an announcement that you have to have a mask on.” I told her they’d still take my money whether or not my face was covered. She wasn’t very pleased.

My thrice vaxxed neighbor across the street told me that I needed to wear a mask if I was going out, and said, “Don’t forget, put it on now.” Yeah right, I’m alone in my car and I’m going to put a mask on my face. I told her I had natural immunity and didn’t need a mask. She hasn’t spoken to me since.

As for the chubby middle-aged fellow, I was in another grocery when he screamed across the dairy section that I was murdering my fellow citizens and how could I be so cruel and inconsiderate. He went so far as to follow me around the store yelling invectives at me. Finally, I called him a male donkey, and one of the managers heard me, started laughing and had to duck into the back room. A few days later, the manager saw me and apologized for the rude gentleman.

This used to be unusual behavior for our citizens. Courtesy and kindness were the rule, but now people have become overtly critical of those who are not obeying the dictates and are coloring outside the lines.

Maxine Waters extolled the virtues of getting in the faces of anyone who was a Trump supporter and screaming at them even in public places. Her hatred for our 45th President was spread far and wide and it created a class of vulgar and ill-mannered individuals. I’ve had a neighbor my same age utter the most vile things to me because we had Trump signs in our yard.

The factor for all of this is fear, fear of something that the media has propagandized as threatening and evil. As for the virus, it is less dangerous than seasonal flu! Every time I am in stores, I’m astonished at the number of lemmings who’ve fallen prey to the lies and have covered their faces with cloths that do absolutely nothing to protect them.

In these same food marts, I’ve spoken to others without masks and many of us think alike. We are embarrassed that our fellow Americans are so easily led by propaganda that is totally unscientific. I am tempted to print multiple copies of the 45 years of mask studies proving they are worthless and keep copies in my purse for interactions with others. Added to those studies is the latest one by Stanford and their conclusion is exactly the same, masks are worthless AND, they are dangerous to your health and well being. Even some of the leftist media are now reporting masks are worthless and absolutely dangerous on children, after the damage to America’s children has been done.

Our fellow Americans have been lied to about actual science, and they’ve done no research on their own…they’ve bought the propaganda.

Just Facts states the following: In a terse essay titled “Science and Dictatorship,” Albert Einstein warned that “Science can flourish only in an atmosphere of free speech.” And on his deathbed, Einstein cautioned, “Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted in important affairs.”

With reckless disregard for both of those principles, powerful government officials and big tech executives have corrupted or suppressed the central scientific facts about face masks. The impacts of this extend far beyond the issue of masks and have caused widespread harm and countless deaths.

Female Fear

Dr. McDonald’s book has a chapter on women and fear and another on how newly feminized men have failed their women. This conundrum is a result of the feminist movement. He explains how so many mothers of children in his practice have stated what mainstream media has daily regurgitated, and they believe the propaganda of fear. McDonald states the following:

It is a fair conclusion to state that, essentially, feminist indoctrination has wrecked the bond between men and women, consigning men to a state of perpetual confusion and impotence. As feminism exults in its triumph over men, both sexes lose. Authors Suzanne Venker and Phyllis Schlafly describe in The Flipside of Feminism exactly how women have become less happy as they have gained more freedom, more education, and more power. In this view, feminism at its core is actually an anti-female movement founded on grievance ideology that fuels resentment against men while simultaneously exhorting women to discard their femininity in place of more masculine traits such as aggression, competitiveness, and dominance.

In another part of this chapter Dr. McDonald explains how feminists have created an irrational fear of men and refer to attributes of strong men as “toxic masculinity.” Statistics claim that one out of four young women have been raped in college. If this was actually true, why would any parent send their female daughters to universities?!

Feminism seeks to destroy the family as God created it to be and each successive wave has sought to “rewrite the social contract.” Young women have been taught the virtues of competing with men rather than partnering with them as a single unit, side by side. As Dr. McDonald states, “Instead of encouraging women to marry and supporting their natural inclination to raise children, feminists have derided marriage, lauded singledom and single motherhood, and fought for abortion on demand. Where has this taken us?”

I want a man who will protect me, care for me, and open jars for me since I truly am the weaker sex. The feminists have a negative view of the magnificent male species and as such, have created men without chests. Today’s males are afraid to be what God created them to be.

In 1944, C.S. Lewis copyrighted, The Abolition of Man. The pervasive philosophy that was intermingling within the educational systems in those days is just as relevant for today, and now it is right in our faces.

C.S. Lewis looked logically at what happens when faith and tradition are removed from society. “Men Without Chests” is the curious title of the first chapter of C.S. Lewis’ short booklet. He explains that the “The Chest” is one of the “indispensable liaison officers between cerebral man and visceral man. It may even be said that it is by this middle element that man is man: for by his intellect, he is mere spirit and by his appetite mere animal.” Without “Chests” we are unable to have confidence that we can grasp objective reality and objective truth.

The result of such chest-less education, as Lewis warns, is a dystopian and totalitarian future. It is also a feminist created society where women have become far more fearful.

One Hope

Most of our friends can no longer find a place of worship where the pastor/rabbi tells the full truth to their parishioners. True believers often remain at home rather than attending services. It wasn’t this way in the founding era of America.

“If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword; for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.” Isaiah I:19-20.

This passage from Isaiah was the text of the sermon given December 14, 1786 as a day of Publick (sic) Thanksgiving by Joseph Lathrop to the Congregational Church in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Pastor Lathrop opens with the following:

What was spoken by the prophets to the ancient people of God, is written for our use, that we, through the warnings of scripture, might be moved with fear; and through the comforts of scripture, might have hope.

Our relation to God, as a people redeemed by his hand and preserved by his care, as a people enjoying his oracles and professing obedience to his laws, is so similar to theirs, that we may justly apply to ourselves what was here spoken to them. I shall therefore consider my text in accommodation to our own case: and shall observe,

That the land, in which we are placed, is a good land: and, That our enjoyment of the good of the land depends on our obedience to God.

After his opening remarks, he speaks of the recent War for Independence.

If we should ever be so unhappy as to fall under a succession of wicked rulers, we must censure our ill choice. We have still wise and good men among us. If the time should come, when there is not a man to be found, who will execute judgment, and seek the truth, how will God pardon us for this! Nothing, but immediate reformation, can prevent the fatal consequences of such woful (sic) depravity. These follow by a divine establishment, and it is not in the power of human government to guard against them.

Perhaps it will be asked, “Is there no case in which a people may resist government?” Yes, there is one such case; and that is, when rulers usurp a power oppressive to the people, and continue to support it by military force in contempt of every respectful remonstrance. In this case the body of the people have a natural right to unite their strength for the restoration of their own constitutional government.

The full text of this amazing sermon by Pastor Lathrop is available here. His doctrine may be different than yours, but his words ring true to scripture and the times albeit 236 years later. May it lift your hearts and minds to draw closer to our Creator and to the wonderful delights of knowing Him. It is a text which extols the virtues of freedom and liberty in this great land, after our success in the Revolutionary War for Independence.

Conclusion

There is but one hope and that hope lies in our nation turning back to God.

Psalm 56:4 In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me.

