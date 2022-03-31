By Frosty Wooldridge

March 31, 2022

Part 3: It’s the little things that add up

If you have traveled to America’s southern border with Mexico—like I have six times in the past 20 years—you would be appalled at the sheer numbers of 25 million migrants who have jumped them illegally. You would be witness to endless thousands of tons of trash along that 1,952-mile border. Each illegal sheds an average of 8 to 10 pounds in gullies, rivers, streams, culverts and more. Think 25 million X’s 8 pounds! Busses, trucks and planes pick them up, and we are left picking up their trash.

No, it’s not the parroted 11 million you hear from the mainstream media that you listen to on “Meet the Press”, “Face the Nation”, or CNN, or NPR, or “60 Minutes.” They get paid to omit the facts, overlook the realities, and simply conger up a smoke screen to blind you to what’s really happening at the border.

In truth, both democrats and republicans have purposefully kept the borders open from 1986 to 2022. They haven’t secured that border nor will they close that border. Why? Because a whole boatload of cash flows into Washington DC from construction firms, roofing firms, hotels, restaurants, chicken factories, beef factories and endless employers of illegal alien 21st century slave labor. Keep them off the books, no taxes, no FICA, no records…all cash.

Why? Profits, more profits and bigger profits…and, endless profits. Remember Lord Acton’s pronouncement! You gotta’ love unethical, reckless and unchecked capitalism!

So, what you’re seeing across the American landscape remains corruption by the elites. They don’t mind you paying for illegal alien kids’ K-12 at $8,000.00 a year each child, free breakfasts and lunches, ESL courses at $2,000.00 per child per year, and medical care. They don’t mind you paying for 300,000 anchor babies annually, and their mothers, and their housing. It’s a sweet deal for them, but you pay the bills.

Notice there is ZERO internal enforcement. US Code 8, Section 1324 is a severe law against hiring, housing or transporting illegals. But neither the democrats nor the republicans enforce it. And Biden, well, he’s openly breaking all our laws! Why? Again, money, money, money.

A Thousand Cuts Bleeding The American Taxpayer

One of the best lessons that I learned in my world travels: the rich don’t care about anything but themselves. They don’t care about God, country, other citizens or ethics. If you visit Mexico City with 21 million souls, you’ll notice millions living in un-godly poverty. Will the top leaders do something to change the situation toward human dignity?

Why not ask Nancy Pelosi about those 100,000 homeless in her state of California?

One note: I’ve got to admit that the USA stands light years ahead of third world countries. In India, 60 percent of the people lack access to a toilet or shower…as well as clean water. It’s a nightmare daily for Indians. Virtually 90 percent of Africans lack access to a toilet. As you can imagine, it gets ugly trying to eat and drink a clean glass of water. That’s why millions die of Aids, starvation and other horrors.

Do you remember Detroit’s fall? Did you know that 1.2 million people fled that nasty, ugly, corrupt and defiled city? It all started with Coleman Young and his band of gangsters.

Look at Chicago, LA, Miami, NYC, St. Louis: they are all on the same path as Detroit.

As we talked about what began killing the USA in the first part of this series, it’s all about importing illiteracy, poverty, incompatible world views, antagonistic languages and religions. The more of them we import, the faster we grow our “third world ghettoes.” It’s very possible, if not probable, that America could very well become a “third world cesspool.”

Is there a cure for any of it? Just take a look at Haiti, Bangladesh, India, Mexico and so many others. Can they be improved? Answer: if they could have, they would have, but they can’t.

That’s what’s coming to America every year we allow another two to four million more third world immigrants…legal or illegal…it doesn’t matter.

Part 4: Financial systems falling and failing!

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

