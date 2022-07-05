Pastor Roger Anghis



July 5, 2022

The Deep State thinks that this is the time to make the push for the Great Reset. Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder, and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum stated: “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world”[1] The only reason we need a reset is because the people who want total control don’t have total control and they believe that this is the only way they can get it. America has to be taken down for them to be able to accomplish this. The only way America can be taken down is for the American people to be disarmed. We are seeing gun violence increase exponentially and that is to scare the people into believing that we need to ban guns. Britain did this and now they have a rash of knifings. They have actually discussed banning certain knives. Dumb as a rock. The criminal will always find what he needs to commit a crime. Making law-abiding people defenseless only protect the criminal.

The gun grabbers claim that the United States is around 5th on a list of 192 nations in gun violence but if you remove Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, and Washington, D.C, cities that have the strictest gun laws, we’re 189th out of 192. That is proof alone that gun laws don’t work. Congress just passed more gun laws because of the Uvalde school shooting, but not one of the provisions will stop another school shooting. They did the same after Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, and the list goes on. They continue to restrict our Constitutional rights that produce zero results for solving the problem. They don’t understand that you can’t solve a heart problem with legislation.

If we are to stay free we have to keep our 2nd Amendment in place. ALL the facts about gun violence point to the need for the people to keep and bear arms. Let’s look at a few of the facts liberals and the media never talk about. Guns are used 2.5 million times a year in self-defense which is 80 times more than they are used to take a life. Conceal carry laws have reduced crime in virtually every state they have been enacted in. Twice as many kids are killed playing football than there are killed with guns. Gun-free England is not such a utopia after all. According to the BBC News, handgun crime in the United Kingdom rose by 40% in the two years after it passed its draconian gun ban in 1997. And according to a United Nations study, British citizens are more likely to become a victim of crime than are people in the United States. As many as 200,000 women use a gun every year to defend themselves against sexual abuse. Armed citizens kill more criminals than the police do. Vermont: one of the safest five states in the country. In Vermont, citizens can carry a firearm without getting permission . . . without paying a fee . . . or without going through any kind of government-imposed waiting period. And yet for ten years in a row, Vermont has remained one of the top-five, safest states in the union—having three times received the “Safest State Award.” All of these facts, and there are a lot more that prove gun ownership is the safest program can be found here.[2]

The American people are being lied to about guns and we have to wake up to that. The same idiots that are demanding that guns be banned are demanding that we defund the police. How do you think that will work out? Not enough police and you don’t have any guns. That is a heaven send for a criminal yet liberals aren’t able to wrap their heads around the truth of that.

Red Flag laws are used to disarm a person without the benefit of a court decision. The biggest problem with so-called “red flag” laws is that there is typically no due process. If you are “flagged”, you are presumed guilty and must prove your innocence before you can get your firearms returned. Thus, if you have a neighbor who doesn’t like you or an embittered former spouse, they can simply make a phone call to disarm your household.[3] Remember that our Constitution states that we are innocent until proven guilty. Red Flag laws ignore that and you are guilty until you prove you’re innocent. In most cases that I have read about the person usually doesn’t get his guns back even if he proves his innocence. In Maryland, a man refused to surrender his guns and police killed him.[4]

Our fight is real and the liberals will not give up until they are defeated or they attain what they want and that is total control over the population. On a radio program I had a few years ago I used to end it with ‘Stay informed to stay free’. I still believe that but as of late, I heard a more accurate phrase for today: ‘We don’t have time to wake up the sheep, we have to wake up the other lions!’ I believe that today this is what we must do. Liberals are bound and determined to control the world and they don’t care what it costs you as long as they are in control. We must stand against them with all we have if we plan to live free. Our Founders gave us the example of what we must do to keep our freedom. We may not have to go to arms, but then we may have to.

Facts prove that we are at the very least eighty times safer with an armed society than an unarmed society. Thomas Jefferson stated: The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. We are threatened more by the government than by the citizenry and that is why our Founders gave us the 2nd Amendment.

