July6 17, 2022

When our Founders established our nation they set it on a foundation of integrity and honesty. Our government today is far from what they gave us. We have what is called the Deep State which is nothing but a bunch of power-hungry and greedy elites that believe they have the right to control everything you do. We no longer have the representative government the Founders gave us. Because we have not paid the proper attention to who we have put into office we have allowed serious lowlifes to sit in places of authority. Patrick Henry warned us: Bad men cannot make good citizens. It is impossible that a nation of infidels or idolaters should be a nation of freemen. It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains. A vitiated state of morals, a corrupted public conscience, is incompatible with freedom. No free government, or the blessings of liberty, can be preserved to any people but by a firm adherence to justice, moderation, temperance, frugality, and virtue; and by a frequent recurrence to fundamental principles.

Samuel Adams gave us a warning as well: “The public cannot be too curious concerning the characters of public men.” We have not been curious enough in the last hundred years. Our freedoms have been eroded to where our First Amendment has been restricted to only what Big Tech agrees with. Our religious freedoms are restricted to inside the walls of the church building and even in the last couple of years, we haven’t even been allowed to do that. George Washington warned about power-hungry men: “Cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the Power of the People and to usurp for themselves the reins of Government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” Washington also stated: “No compact among men … can be pronounced everlasting and inviolable, and if I may so express myself, that no wall of words, that no mound of parchment can be so formed as to stand against the sweeping torrent of boundless ambition on the one side, aided by the sapping current of corrupted morals on the other.”

We will not maintain our freedoms nor the free nation the Founders gave us until we get back to what they built this nation on. We are allowing one of the most inept world organizations, the United Nations, to control everything on the planet. Here is the Preamble of the UN’s Agenda 2030: This Agenda is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. It also seeks to strengthen universal peace in larger freedom. We recognize that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development. All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, will implement this plan. We are resolved to free the human race from the tyranny of poverty and want and to heal and secure our planet. We are determined to take the bold and transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift the world onto a sustainable and resilient path. As we embark on this collective journey, we pledge that no one will be left behind. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets which we are announcing today demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda. They seek to build on the Millennium Development Goals and complete what these did not achieve. They seek to realize the human rights of all and to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. They are integrated and indivisible and balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: the economic, social and environmental.

The Goals and targets will stimulate action over the next fifteen years in areas of critical importance for humanity and the planet.[1]

Everything in this declaration is to control agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, housing, and healthcare. Their plan is to redistribute the wealth of rich nations and make all people equal. That’s nothing less than communism and our elected officials have swallowed this line of BS hook line and sinker and are willing to give up the sovereignty of America to these world dictators. Their declarations seem noble but are impossible with destroying the lives of many people. In their Declaration #3 they state: We resolve, between now and 2030, to end poverty and hunger everywhere; to combat inequalities within and among countries; to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies; to protect human rights and promote gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls; and to ensure the lasting protection of the planet and its natural resources. We resolve also to create conditions for sustainable, inclusive and sustained economic growth, shared prosperity and decent work for all, taking into account different levels of national development and capacities.[2] Without forced labor and the removal of wealth from people who have earned that wealth, this will never happen. Keep in mind this is only eight years away.

Under the Biden administration as under the Obama administration, we are seeing the opposition being attacked by the FBI and Department of Justice. The people involved in the so-called insurrection of January 6th are being treated like foreign terrorists instead of American citizens. Our Constitution gives us the right to a speedy trial. Those arrested for simply being on the grounds of the capital have been held in solitary confinement and are held with being charged with anything. This is the action of a dictatorship, not a constitutional republic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) of Michigan had the Republican candidate running against her arrested just for being on the grounds of the Capital on January 6th. Biden has had several of Trump’s inner circle arrested in obvious attempts to intimidate his opposition. When the leak from the Supreme Court came out and protestors surrounded the homes of the Supreme Court Justices, which is illegal, not one person was arrested except the one that announced that he wanted to kill Kavanaugh. Even Harry Truman knew that this behavior would lead us down a path we, as a people, don’t want to go. In a special message on August 8, 1950, to Congress on the Internal Security of the United States, he said: “Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.” Nixon did this, Bill Clinton did this, Obama did this, and now Biden is doing this.

There is a two-tiered justice system with Democrats not having to abide by the laws and Republicans having to obey the law to the letter. If you doubt ask yourself why is Hillary still free when she deleted 30,000 emails AFTER they were subpoenaed, she paid for the Steel dossier illegally bringing foreign involvement into the election. Why is Joe Biden free when he used the pay to play to protect his son from his involvement in the corrupt oil company in Ukraine. By the way, Pelosi’s son, John Kerry’s son, and Mit Romney’s son are all involved in businesses in Ukraine. We have proof that Joe Biden was involved in shady dealings with the Communist Chinese government. How about Obama’s involvement in the spying on the Trump campaign AND the Trump presidency.

They raided Roger Stone’s house with a swat team, Paul Manaforts’s house with a swat team, and Jeffery Clark’s home was hit with a pre-dawn raid: The head of the Center for Renewing America, where Clark is a fellow, in a statement called the visit “a pre-dawn raid” by “more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials” who seized Clark’s electronic devices as he stood outside on the street in his pajamas.[3] But no raids on Democrats no matter how their actions prove that they are traitors. We are on the path Harry Truman warned us about.

We can no longer let things be run as they have been for the last hundred years. We have term limits for the president but we need it more for Congress and the Senate. The Great Reset we need is to get back to what the Founders gave us not what the corrupt UN wants. Only the citizens of this great country can accomplish that and accomplish that we must.

