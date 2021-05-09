by Roger Anghis

As we all know the police officer in the George Floyd case was convicted of three counts of murder. Since Floyd took a lethal amount of drugs that day, how can it be murder? Asking for a friend. How can that be justice? He was a violent criminal, on several illegal drugs, passing a counterfeit $20 bill and resisting arrest, but the cop is at fault. Seriously?

We are seeing another case of socialist justice in Wisconsin concerning Kyle Rittenhouse. Riots in Kenosha brought out people to defend their property. Kyle was there to help. He busted a bunch of thugs trying to burn a used car lot. One tried to attach him and Kyle defended himself and shot him. He did try to stop the bleeding but was chased off by the other thugs. He was then attacked but others that were chasing him. One started hitting him with a skateboard and Kyle used his weapon to defend himself. A third attacker came at him with a handgun and Kyle again defended himself. There are so many aspects to this story that I don’t have time to get into in this article but the bottom line is a seventeen-year-old simply defended himself from three violent attacks yet he is the one charges have been filed against. The last attacker he shot illegally had the handgun he was carrying yet I have not heard of any charges against him. He even stated he was sorry he hadn’t shot Rittenhouse when he had the chance.

Why is it that when a person exercises their right to defend themselves and their property that they are charged with the crime but the actual criminals skate? All of the blame can rest on the Democrat Party and their refusal to uphold the law. Some of the blame can go to the international dirtbag George Soros. While America’s political kingmakers inject their millions into high-profile presidential and congressional contests, Democratic mega-donor George Soros has directed his wealth into an under-the-radar 2016 campaign to advance one of the progressive movement’s core goals — reshaping the American justice system.

The billionaire financier has channeled more than $3 million into seven local district-attorney campaigns in six states over the past year — a sum that exceeds the total spent on the 2016 presidential campaign by all but a handful of rival super-donors.

His money has supported African-American and Hispanic candidates for these powerful local roles, all of whom ran on platforms sharing major goals of Soros’, like reducing racial disparities in sentencing and directing some drug offenders to diversion programs instead of to trial. It is by far the most tangible action in a progressive push to find, prepare and finance criminal justice reform-oriented candidates for jobs that have been held by longtime incumbents and serve as pipelines to the federal courts — and it has inspired fury among opponents angry about the outside influence in local elections.

“The prosecutor exercises the greatest discretion and power in the system. It is so important,” said Andrea Dew Steele, president of Emerge America, a candidate-training organization for Democratic women. “There’s been a confluence of events in the past couple years and all of the sudden, the progressive community is waking up to this.”[1] The worthless DA that tried to try the McCloskey’s was funded by Soros. Soros supports the Democrat Party and the Democrats love his money. Case closed.

What is the worst part of this story is that many law enforcement officers have sided with Rittenhouse, as they should since they have sworn t uphold the Constitution. But many have been reprimanded for doing so.[2], [3] What kind of a justice system do we have when we fire police for supporting our Constitution rights?

We have had more shootings this year, I believe because Democrats demand more gun laws and gun bans not to mention gun confiscation. There is no common sense in today’s so-called justice. When Daunte Wright was shot MSM went nuts. White cop shoots defenseless black. As usual, they left out all the facts. Daunte was not a saint. He was a criminal. Daunte Wright had multiple criminal charges on his record when he was pulled over and fatally shot by police.

Wright, the 20-year-old black man who was shot by in an apparent accidental discharge, had previously been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, fleeing from police, and possession of a handgun without a permit. Wright also had a warrant for his arrest out at the time of his fatal shooting after failing to appear in court for the fleeing and weapons charges.

The aggravated robbery charge stemmed from a 2019 incident in which Wright and an acquaintance attended a party at an apartment and were told to leave around 2:30 a.m. by two women who rented the apartment, according to court documents. But the two men said they did not have a ride, prompting the women to allow them to stay the night.

The next morning, one of the women left the apartment to get $820 in cash to pay the other for her share of the rent before leaving for work. The other woman stayed behind while Wright and his acquaintance waited for their ride. Then, the woman alleged that Wright blocked the door and pulled out a handgun “with silver trim out from either his right waistband or his right coat pocket” and demanded that the woman hand over the $820 while pointing the gun at her.[4] He was resisting arrest and had climbed back into his car. The officers didn’t know if he was going for a weapon or not and had the right to defend themselves as they deemed necessary. Remember he was wanted on an arms charge and he was resisting arrest. If he hadn’t resisted, he’d be alive today. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Let’s put a cherry on top of this liberal desert. The city manager, Curt Boganey, stated that the police officer involved in the shooting deserved due process. That part of our rule of law that the Democrats hate to give anyone but fellow Democrats, and was promptly fired for taking that stand. This is justice in America now? Yes, we need a reset so we can return to what we were before stupid became our method of Operation.

