by Kelleigh Nelson

The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant. —Maximilien Robespierre

Fear of death has been the greatest ally of tyranny past and present. Sidney Hook, —Critic of totalitarianism, Marxism-Leninism and fascism

Of all tyrannies a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. —C. S. Lewis

The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it. —George Orwell

Every day, more physicians and scientists are telling us the dangers of the Covid jabs. And, every day, more doctors are joining with America’s Frontline Doctors who know hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved had limelight-loving Tony Fauci not stated that Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was dangerous and untested, when in 2005, Fauci’s own National Institutes of Health stated that HCQ is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.

On May 9th, a Swedish paper reported that 1,000 attorneys and 10,000 physicians filed a lawsuit for violations of the Nuremberg Code.

Fauci is promoting Covid-19 injections worldwide and he believes we should don face diapers every flu season. Control, control, control. Our dumbed down American brothers and sisters obey like lemmings rushing to their own destruction.

The illegitimate Commander in Cheat, Joe Biden, insisted, “Deaths are down by 81% since April 2020.” With cocky belligerence he went on to threaten Americans who don’t want to take the “vaccine,” saying, “those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price.” Then with malice, he threatened, “if they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates, may see this progress, reversed. Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price. The vaccinated will continue to be protected against severe illnesses, but others may not be if you’re not vaccinated.”

Pure rubbish!

These biopharmaceutical companies are connected to every government stakeholder entity making millions and billions off American taxpayers. Their histories are anything but exemplary. The goal is taxpayer funded cash infused into these companies, safety and health are on the back burners.

Let’s take a hard look at their histories.

Pfizer

Pfizer was started in 1849 by two German immigrants, cousins Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart and was initially a chemical company in New York. Pfizer is now an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation.

Pfizer partnered with a small Mainz, Germany company, BioNTech, founded in 2008, which developed the radical mRNA technique used to produce the new Corona vaccine. BioNTech signed an agreement with the Gates Foundation in September, 2019, just before announcement in Wuhan, China of the Novel Coronavirus and just before BioNTech made its stock market debut. The agreement involved cooperation on developing new mRNA techniques to treat cancer and HIV.

BioNTech also has an agreement with one of the largest drug producers in China, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma”) to develop a version of its mRNA vaccine for novel coronavirus for the Chinese market. BioNTech is behind the covid vaccines being rushed out in China as well as the USA and European Union.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is experimental and far from guaranteed safe, despite the fact that Pfizer, the EU and the notorious Dr. Tony Fauci were ready to roll it out even before year end to hundreds of millions of humans.

The experimental technology is based on a rather new gene manipulation known as gene editing. In a major article in the 2018 New York Council on Foreign Relations magazine, Foreign Affairs, Bill Gates effusively promoted the novel gene editing CRISPR technology as being able to “transform global development.” He noted that his Gates Foundation had been financing gene editing developments for vaccines and other applications for a decade.

But is the technology for breaking and splicing of human genes so absolutely safe that it is worth risking on a novel experimental vaccine never before used on humans? And especially on a virus that 99.75% of the public recovers from? Why a necessary vax? Contrary to what Bill Gates claims, the scientific answer is no, it is not proven so safe, and Pfizer does not have a perfectly stellar record. Link They have done some wonderful work in the past, but they have also been devoid of true safety and efficacy in their promoted medications.

A tiny amount of Viagra is used to help premature infants as it widens the blood vessels inside the lungs, allowing them to function more efficiently and lowering their blood pressure as an added benefit.

To promote Viagra, Pfizer actually conducted a global sexual habits survey in Malaysia.

Pfizer played a critical role in health and medicine in WWI and was instrumental in saving lives in WWII. Penicillin in WWII

Pfizer not only develops drugs for humans, but also for animals.

The company is active in the war against counterfeit drugs. Good!

They played both sides of the aisle in the 2016 election. Of course!

Their largest sales come from vaccines for adults and children.

They have a connected history to Parke-Davis in being an original medical marijuana provider.

They were convicted in court of violating RICO Racketeering laws in marketing of Neurontin and paid $142.1 million to settle charges.

Pfizer paid the largest fine, a $2.3 billion settlement with the DOJ for their off-shelf marketing of Bextra (Celebrex) in 2009.

Zantac lawsuits are ongoing. Claims that the heartburn med can be contaminated with a cancer-causing substance.

In the 1990s, Pfizer was involved in defective heart valves that led to the deaths of more than 100 people. Pfizer had deliberately misled regulators about the hazards. The company agreed to pay $10.75 Million to settle justice department charges for misleading regulators.

Pfizer paid more than $60 Million to settle a lawsuit over Rezulin, a diabetes medication that caused patients to die from acute liver failure.

Pfizer agreed to pay $430 Million in 2004 to settle criminal charges that it had bribed doctors to prescribe its epilepsy drug Neurontin for indications for which it was not approved.

Pfizer disclosed that it had paid nearly 4,500 doctors and other medical professionals some $20 Million for speaking on Pfizer’s behalf.

In 2012, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it had reached a $45 Million settlement with Pfizer to resolve charges that its subsidiaries had bribed overseas doctors and other healthcare professionals to increase foreign sales.

Pfizer was sued in a U.S. federal court for using Nigerian children as human guinea pigs, without the children’s parents’ consent. Pfizer paid $75 Million to settle in Nigerian court for using an experimental antibiotic, Trovan, on the children. The company paid an additional undisclosed amount in the U.S. to settle charges here. Pfizer had violated international law, including the Nuremberg Convention established after WWII, due to Nazi experiments on unwilling prisoners. (Sounds like Fauci and foster children.)

Amid widespread criticism of gouging poor countries for drugs, Pfizer pledged to give $50 million for an AIDS drug to South Africa. Later, however, Pfizer failed to honor that promise.

Sounds a lot like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation doesn’t it. Bill Gates does not own Pfizer Inc. However, in recent years, the Gates Foundation has given multi-million dollar grants to Pfizer for research purposes and Bill Gates allegedly owns stock in the company. Link

From F. William Engdahl in New Eastern Outlook, Both US and EU authorities and presumably also Chinese, waived the standard animal tests using ferrets or mice and have gone straight to human “guinea pigs.” Human tests began in late July and early August 2020. Three months is unheard of for testing a new vaccine. Several years is the norm. Because of the degree of global panic engendered by WHO over the coronavirus, caution is thrown to the wind. Vaccine makers all have legal indemnity, meaning they can’t be sued if people die or are maimed from the new vaccine. But the most alarming fact about the new Pfizer-BioNTech gene edited vaccine is that the gene edited mRNA for human vaccine application has never before been approved.

Notably, two-year peer reviewed tests with mice fed genetically modified corn sprayed with Monsanto glyphosate-rich Roundup first showed cancer tumors after nine months as well as liver and other organ damage. Earlier Monsanto company tests ended at three months and claimed no harm. A similar situation exists with the gene edited mRNA vaccines that are being rushed out after less than 90 days human tests.

Moderna

(Mode RNA) has more than 20 experimental drugs and vaccines for cancer, infectious diseases and other conditions in development, but none are close to being commercially available to patients. They have never developed a vaccine that made it through phase 3 clinical trials before now.

Results of Phase 3 study of the Covid-19 inoculation candidate was co-developed by the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Mode-RNA, Inc., and Dr. Tony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, and focuses on vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

Stéphane Bancel is a French billionaire businessman. He is the chief executive officer and a 9% owner of Mode-RNA, the American biotechnology company founded in 2010.

WSJ reported, “Bancel nurtured a high-stress environment at the Cambridge, Mass., company, characterized by high expectations, sharp critiques of workers and heavy employee turnover, according to current and former staffers. Mr. Bancel’s admonitions of some underlings in group meetings motivated some to do better, and others to leave.”

Veteran investigative reporter Leo Hohmann discovered a 2017 Ted Talk presentation by Dr. Tal Zaks, the chief medical officer at Mode-RNA Inc., where he clearly explains in layperson’s language just what the mRNA technology does in vaccines. Zaks states, they are “hacking the software of life,” by injecting their own genetic code into humans. People are blindly lining up to get injected with a “treatment” which is also a chemical device, an operating system, a synthetic pathogen and chemical pathogen production device.

What we are witnessing in this new class of “vaccines” is clearly the wedding together of digital technology born out of the computer age, with Darwinian biology and medicine. It is transhumanism. Mode-RNA describes its new vaccine as “a computer operating system.”

Janssen’s Johnson and Johnson

J&J is an American multinational corporation founded in 1886 that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods. They are the world’s largest healthcare company.

Their Covid-19 inoculation was developed by Janssen Vaccines in Leiden, Netherlands, and its Belgian parent company Janssen Pharmaceuticals, subsidiary of American company J&J.

On February 27, 2021, J&J’s vaccine against Covid-19 became the third vaccine to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA.

The J&J vaccine is a single-dose adenovirus-based vaccine. It is a viral vector vaccine that uses a weakened live pathogen (adenovirus) as the delivery method (vector) for transporting a recombinant vaccine for COVID-19 and is given in a single dose probably with yearly boosters as in pneumonia vaccines.

There was an 11-day pause with the J&J inoculation when the FDA and CDC identified a total of 15 cases of dangerous blood clots among nearly eight million recipients, all of which occurred in women between ages 18 and 59. Three of the women died and seven remain hospitalized.

Many have bypassed this vaccine because of the use of aborted baby tissue to produce the vaccine. The vaccine itself does not include any kind of fetal cells, however, it is manufactured using fetal cells, as is the AstraZeneca vaccine. The origin of these cell lines is from aborted baby’s retinal cells. Fetal cell lines were also used to produce the hepatitis A, chickenpox, shingles vaccines, rubella, and many others. J&J, one of the largest companies in America catering to baby needs, and is also ironically one of the leading corporate sponsors of abortion.

J&J used aborted fetal cell lines in the manufacture of its Covid-19 vaccine based on three sources on how it was produced. KHOU-11 cited the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, J&J itself, and Johns Hopkins Senior Scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja as sources for confirming this matter.

Here’s the bottom-line folks. The bodies of babies murdered in their mother’s wombs were used for scientific study and are daily sold throughout America and the world. Vaccine maker, Dr. Stanley Plotkin testified in a deposition regarding the use of aborted baby tissues used to grow vaccines.

The health care giant has faced its share of lawsuits. A Huffington Post investigation called J&J “America’s most admired lawbreaker.” They have been at the center of scandals and government investigations and have issued recalls of some of its drugs and devices. Consumers harmed by J&J products are suing the company. They question the company’s motives and say it puts profits over people.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca was founded in 1999 through the merger of the Swedish Astra AB and the British Zeneca Group and is now known for its Covid-19 Vax. UK-based drug company AstraZeneca focuses on drugs that treat Type 2 diabetes, cancer and respiratory issues. The company’s first blockbuster drug was the numbing agent lidocaine, developed in 1948.

Unlike the other vaccine makers who were given orders for 100 million doses, AstraZeneca was given orders for 300 million doses. This disproportionate order was justified by the belief that the latter vaccine would be much cheaper than the others and that it would possibly be able to be stored in refrigerators and not the extremely low temperatures that would be required for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Mode-RNA vaccines.

But they ran into trouble in phase 3 trials. The problem was with transverse myelitis (TM) in two study participants, and delayed the development by FDA for seven weeks. However, this can occur without vaccine, and FDA concurred. The doses need to be given 12 weeks apart for any efficacy whatsoever.

AstraZeneca announced that its vaccine is 70 percent effective, but a major dosing error during the trials may have affected the overall efficacy. Some clinical trial participants were mistakenly given half a dose rather than a full dose in their first round of shots. Researchers discovered that those who were given the weaker dosage produced a better immune response.

Side effects with AstraZeneca include blood clots, which has popped with other Covid injections, but AstraZeneca has been stopped in 18 to 24 countries because of blood clots. Fauci still wanted AstraZeneca okayed for the USA, but now he’s saying we may not need it.

AstraZeneca has had its share of legal trouble, paying more than $1 billion in federal fines and legal settlements for corrupting clinical trials and illegally promoting antipsychotics. It has also had to deal with several lawsuits filed by patients who say the drug maker’s products injured them.

Conclusion

If you’ve had Covid-19, you have an amazing array of antibodies given to you by the Creator who made your immune system, which should mean, you don’t need the jab.

The US has had a patent on SARS and COVID, in general, since 2003. Huh? And there hasn’t been much in animal testing. These inoculations are not normal vaccines. Vaccines contain proteins, this is mRNA, which changes a person’s genetic makeup.

Money is the object. Health and safety are rarely considered. Before you submit to these inoculations, do research! More importantly, listen to every interview by Alex Newman. He has spoken to the experts who know the truth.

