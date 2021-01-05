by Kelleigh Nelson

A simple democracy is the devil’s own government. —Benjamin Rush, Letter to David Ramsey

Hence it is that such democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths. —James Madison, Federalist Papers: No 10

We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments…If we incline too much to democracy we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of a dictatorship. —Alexander Hamilton, Constitutional Convention

America is facing a conspiracy so deep that political leaders of every stripe, social and mainstream media, the judiciary and prosecutors, the entire US justice system and every power in DC acts as though nothing has happened. And yes, they do it in such a matter-of-fact attitude that it’s easy to conclude they’re all in on the entire communist takeover of our country, and basically, they are…along with countless others who have infiltrated every facet of our federal, state and local governments.

January 20th will determine whether we are still a nation of laws or a corrupt, third-world banana republic where horse-race fixers tell the truth and politicians are the real scam artists. It will determine whether voting in America will ever again be worth the effort.

In four years, we have failed to see true justice against those who worked for our highest law enforcement organizations and have openly spit in the face of the rule of law and remained free and working for mainstream media and communist promoting universities. Others who were innocent were put through a grist mill of false charges and fraudulent set ups in order to get to the president who was hated for disrupting the communist takeover of our government. We know who those innocents are and how they’ve suffered, and we know the enemies of freedom; they are communists and fascists.

Faces of Evil

Mottel Baleston wrote of how we view evil people as monsters. He told of an incident in 1961 when Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi SS officer and chief overseer of the Holocaust was on trial in a courtroom after being kidnapped by Israeli agents from his hiding place in Argentina. It was just 16 years after that horrible war and tens of thousands of Holocaust survivors were living in Israel. Those who had witnessed Eichmann’s activities were called to testify in the courtroom where the defendant sat in a bulletproof glass enclosure.

As the witnesses were called forward to give their testimony, they had to pass by where Eichmann sat in his glass booth. One man, a Holocaust survivor, when he was called forward, suddenly began to shake as he passed by Eichmann and then collapsed to the floor.

He quickly revived and was able to give his testimony, but afterward was asked why he collapsed. Was it a recall of brutality, was it overwhelming fear, was he remembering Eichmann and some horror? It was none of these things. He had expected to see a monster of a man, someone who had to be restrained, someone capable of the brutal murder of millions. That is what he was prepared for, but as he passed the glass enclosure, inside sat a small, pale, ordinary, quiet man who looked like a clerk. The sudden realization that there exists within every ordinary person the capability for monstrous evil is what shocked the witness and caused his momentary collapse.

Evil comes with many faces, but none so demonic and ungodly as communism or fascism, the likes of which have murdered millions over the centuries.

God and Freedom

From the very inception of this great country, those who wished to destroy our God given freedoms recorded in the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were planning America’s takeover and destruction.

James Madison himself, father of the Constitution, warned against convening a second constitutional convention. When he learned that New York and Virginia were actively calling for an Article V convention in 1788, just months after ratification of the 1787 Constitution, he was horrified. He counseled: “If a General Convention were to take place for the avowed and sole purpose of revising the Constitution, it would naturally consider itself as having a greater latitude than the Congress…. It would consequently give greater agitation to the public mind; an election into it would be courted by the most violent partisans on both sides … [and] would no doubt contain individuals of insidious views, who, under the mask of seeking alterations popular in some parts … might have the dangerous opportunity of sapping the very foundations of the fabric….”

Madison knew there were enemies of freedom at the very beginning of our country and trembled at the thought of a second convention.

Only 73 years later, 620,000 Americans died in the “Civil War,” a war fought for secession and freedom by the south over economics; it had nothing to do with slavery. British slave trade was stopped in 1807 and its end in America was forthcoming as well it should have been.

Despite the fact that most American conservatives believe the war was fought over slavery, it is a falsehood promoted by Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and others who have consistently agreed with liberals so as to refrain from being called “racists.”

The events surrounding the War Between the States were closely watched and commented on by both Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. There were no less than sixty-one letters between Marx and Engels touching on the subject of the war; at least two memorials by Marx, one to President Lincoln, and one to his successor, President Andrew Johnson; and a host of letters from Marx to his socialist allies in the United States, including several to an officer in the Union Army. Marx’ letter to Lincoln carried an address, beside that of Marx, the signatures of several prominent British trade unionists as well as French socialists and German social democrats.

Marx and Engels participated in the Civil War by serving as propaganda agents in the Northern cause in Europe. Not only did Marx serve as a contributor to the American newspaper, the New York Daily Tribune, but also, he and Engels were contributors to several European newspapers.

In today’s politically correct environment, it is not uncommon to hear the south slandered with the very same falsehoods enunciated by Marx and Engels. How many times has a Confederate flag, monument, holiday or hero been condemned or torn down because “the South fought for slavery…” a total lie from the very pit of God hating hell by communists? Even soldiers who fought on both sides asked why the abolitionists were brought into the war. Lincoln actually held the Emancipation Proclamation in his desk for six months to wait for the perfect opportunity to use it in January of 1863. The vile statements by Lincoln about America’s indentured black men and women are never spoken. (Lincoln’s Marxists by Al Benson, Jr. and Walter D. Kennedy)

Nevertheless, the evil of slavery, whether of black, brown, Irish, or other white souls, needed to be eliminated forever. Yet, slavery continues today throughout countries led via communist totalitarian dictators, i.e., Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Nicolás Maduro, Miguel Díaz-Canel, etc.

The 1950s and 1960s

Stanton Evans dismantled the myths surrounding Joe McCarthy in his explosive book, Blacklisted by History. Evans’ stunning revelations completely overturned the communist propaganda against this Senator who tried in vain to save America from communist infiltration, ultimate takeover and destruction. His book provides the first accurate account of what McCarthy did and more broadly, what happened to America during the Cold War. He showed what McCarthy’s short stay on the national stage was really about.

In the 1960s, along came the Weather Underground, promoting exactly what we’ve seen with the Marxist leadership of Black Lives Matter, many of whom were trained by members of the Weather Underground. To these leaders and their followers, black lives haven’t mattered one iota when their businesses and incomes have been destroyed first by the dictatorial closing of small businesses over the Chinese virus and a second time by BLM and Antifa terrorists.

Bill Ayers, Weatherman Underground leader and Obama promoter said, “We need a revolutionary communist party in order to lead the struggle, give coherence and direction to the fight, seize power and build the new society.”America is truly under siege by rabid communist revolutionaries. BLM has been joined by Antifa founded in 1932 Germany; they claimed they were against fascism but their goal is totalitarian communism.

2020 America

The 2016 election of Donald J. Trump upset the Democratic Socialist’s communist reset order. For four years, our president has been censored, castigated, chastised and lambasted by the left with false charges against him, his administration and even his family, but not one charge was valid.

Trump’s economy had to be destroyed. Along comes China with a ready-made globalist bioweapon, initially studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but later ousted and sent to the bioweapon laboratory in Wuhan, China where study was funded by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

VP Mike Pence as head of the Coronavirus Task Force, chose democrat Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Redfield to head up the team. Fauci and his good friend, China spokesman, Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization (WHO) used Covid-19 to convince President Trump that the economy should be shut down or over two million Americans would die. That shutdown has destroyed America’s small businesses. The democratic totalitarian despots ruling various states have continued their fascistic and autocratic edicts in the name of health safety, a lie from the very pit of communist hell.

I have no doubt that the democrats joined with China to destroy the magnificent American economy built by President Trump, in order to oust him from office in 2020. When the Dominion voting machines showed Donald Trump as a landslide winner despite the economy, five states shut down the count and reopened after thousands upon thousands of mail-in ballots had been hand delivered for Biden, and Smartmatic software had switched Trump votes in these states to Biden. Who gave the order to shut down the counting in all these states? And where is the error-app that was always on the machines prior to 2020 and is now missing? Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tells us that election whistle blowers are being prosecuted in Texas. For what? For telling the truth? Where is justice? Where is the Rule of Law?

The Dominion Voting Systems (DVS) ballot-counting system used in 28 states during the election contained Chinese-made hardware components as well as the Smartmatic ballot software. Voter data was illegally transmitted to foreign countries and this led to the alleged seizure of a server by the U.S. military at the offices of Scytl in Frankfurt, Germany. To date, we do not know if this seizure is real or fake news.

Since General Michael Flynn’s Pardon of Innocence by President Trump, he has been interviewed by various media. His latest with Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch was one of the best, and the General told Tom that our country and her people have been massively abused by the seditious and treasonous acts of the FBI and CIA.

Had the General never departed the White House, the Mueller investigation likely would never have happened. Senior officials in the US government and DOJ are bureaucrats who should be held accountable for corruption, but have never been charged. Foreign and domestic countries, institutions and leaders no longer care if they are caught in sedition, treason and corruption. Nothing happens to them even when their massive duplicity is exposed.

General Flynn stated, “Our electronic voting systems, and there were three that were used with Smartmatic software, Dominion, Election Systems and Software (ES and S) and Harp Enterprises, by law, are not supposed to be connected to the internet. And… you’re not supposed to do software updates prior to an election, during the election, or after the election unless they’re recertified and that is legally done, I believe, 90 days prior to an election.”

He went on to say that they have factual evidence through forensic analysis of the electronic machines having IP addresses (Internet Protocol) which is an electronic handshake between one machine to another machine. In some cases that other machine is a “server.” The investigative teams have IP servers that go to China, Serbia, Spain, Germany, Russia and Iran. This is clear evidence that foreign countries interfered with and were involved in this fraudulent and treasonous election.

Unconstitutional (read that treasonous) actions were taken by states and counties that are outside our election process, yet federal judges and even the supreme court are not interested in making sure constitutional law regarding our elections was followed.

On December 31st Sidney Powell was interviewed by Gene Bailey on Flashpoint and told us as much as she could without jeopardizing their strategy, and what to expect next.Listen to her important interview and fund her cause at DefendingtheRepublic.org.

Conclusion

Tomorrow the electoral votes will be counted and despite the many republicans who have joined to object to the votes, I’m not sure this will change anything. My vote, along with 74 to 80 million other votes for President Trump, was stolen by the treasonous communist revolutionaries in the Democrat Party.

When the 1787 Constitution was completed, Benjamin Franklin injected this note of prophetic insight, “I agree to this Constitution … and I believe, further, that this is likely to be well administered for a course of years, and can only end in despotism, as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other.”

All of this went along with Franklin’s basic philosophy of sound government; namely, that no people can remain free if they become wicked and immoral. When a society decays to the point where people begin to fear for their lives and their property, the demands for a police state have always been inevitable.

When Ben Franklin was asked what type of government he’d given to America, he answered, “A Republic if you can keep it.” Shall we or will the cancer of communism prevail?

